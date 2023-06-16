Crofton rising senior Luke Corey wins Great Chesapeake Bay Swim for his mother

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

17 year old, Crofton High School swimmer, Luke Corey comes out of the water after finishing 1st overall in The Great Chesapeake Bay 4.4 Mile Swim with a chip time of 1:35:03 (Enduro Photo)

Luke Corey planned to start the Great Chesapeake Bay Swim at a sprint, so he exploded off the Sandy Point shoreline and propelled through the water. But around the time the 17-year-old found himself under the hulking shadow of the Bay Bridge, his legs burned and exhaustion clutched him.

“That was not such a good idea,” Corey said. “The water was rough. I got under that first span and I was getting thrown around, like I was in a washing machine.”

Treading the waves of the Chesapeake Bay on Sunday morning, the Crofton rising senior couldn’t — and wouldn’t — give up. For one, the Florida commit and four-time county champion planned to win. Within an hour, Corey rose on the shore of Kent Island, battered by fatigue but triumphant.

He crossed the Bay in 1 hour, 35 minutes, 17 minutes before the next non-wetsuit swimmer, Jeffrey McArthur of Columbia, drifted in. The oldest participant of the storied race was 81-year-old Marty Wasserman, the former Maryland secretary of Health and Mental Hygiene, who was competing in his 25th race.

Corey waited on land for an hour for his mother Donna to come in. That’s why he was there in the first place — for her.

Donna Corey competed in 13 Chesapeake Bay swims. She hoped one of her four children would eventually join her. Her two daughters turned away from swimming to other sports. Donna took a four-year pause before her eldest son planned to do it. But then the pandemic hit and her hiatus extended to seven years.

Then came Luke.

Luke Corey, 17, a rising senior at Croton High, finished first overall in The Great Chesapeake Bay 4.4 Mile Swim with a chip time of 1:35:03. (Courtesy Donna Corey)

“It’s a tough race and it’s something special to do with your kids, right? And he’s a competitive swimmer who loves it,” Donna said. “Once he said he wanted to do it and we got in the lottery, I thought, ‘I guess I better start training for this,’ because it’s not a race I can do without training anymore.”

She got to work with the Arundel Breakfast Club, a group of masters swimmers, and underwent the “February Fitness” program where she tracked her yardage and reported back to the team. Soon, her son joined her in the open water. It’s what they did together when the pandemic first hit in March 2020, when pools shut down.

“We would go outside in the rivers, and my group was unbelievably nice to let him join us. He just had a talent for it,” Donna said.

Luke Corey raced a few open water competitions with USA Swimming. He took first place in the One Mile Bay Challenge in 2022. When it came time for the Great Chesapeake Bay Swim (what the Arundel Breakfast Club calls its “Super Bowl”), Donna Corey’s goals were very different than her son’s. In prior r races, she used to shoot for finishing within two hours or placing in her age group. Now, she just wanted to finish without mentally quitting. Never once did winning the whole thing ever cross her mind.

When Donna reached the south span of the bridge, she was struggling. Luke assumed he’d taken the brunt of the choppy current and that his mother had been fortunate within timid waters, but that was not the case.

Donna fought through the waves when she noticed another swimmer drawing near. She thought, “If I can stay with him, maybe they’ll drive me to get underneath this span.”

Luke Corey drinks water after finishing 1st overall in The Great Chesapeake Bay 4.4 Mile Swim with a chip time of 1:35:03. (Courtesy Donna Corey)

She looked more closely at the newcomer and noticed “ABC” temporarily tattooed on him: Arundel Breakfast Club. She wouldn’t realize it was Annapolis swim coach Al Gruber, a member of her group, until later.

“All I knew was, ‘I have to stay with this person,’” she said.

She made it to shore and saw her son standing there, waiting with her family.

“It was just awesome. I don’t even know what to say,” Donna said. “I could never achieve what he did; he came in a whole hour ahead of me. And all I could think of is, ‘If I could swim that fast, I’d be done an hour sooner.’”

Luke concurred on that feeling. He let the cheers of onlookers wash over him, but the first thought that hit him when his feet touched ground was, “Thank God, I’m done. That hurt. I’ve been swimming for my whole life, and that was one of the roughest races I’ve ever had.”

He laughed at the thought of his mother’s finish. Donna crested the shore, flushed with joy for finishing and for her son’s accomplishment. It took maybe two minutes, Luke said, for her to glance over his shoulder, notice the table laden with free refreshments and scurry towards it. And he was happy for her.

It won’t be the last time they compete this race together, Donna knows. Luke’s already promised his mother he’ll join her for her 15th. His mother, on the other hand, isn’t sure she wants to, but knows her team will pressure her to fulfill her destiny.

“That’s what keeps everybody motivated,” she said. “Hopefully we can do it together next year.”