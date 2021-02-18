Crofton athletics hit ground running as Anne Arundel’s first new public high school in 39 years

“Those guys have a lot of say in what happens,” Sommerville said. “I talked to the sophomore group a lot, some of the guys who I’ve had in classes and have relationships with previously, that this is their program. This is where they want it to go, and I’m going to help steer the ship, but really what we do this year and going into the future, it’s up to those guys. What do they want to be? In terms of tradition, what does the program look like?”