Crofton athletics hit ground running as Anne Arundel’s first new public high school in 39 years

There was no time Wednesday afternoon for the reality of the moment to sink in at Crofton High School. There was too much work to be done, and too much excitement.
Football coach Todd Sommerville had more than 50 freshmen and sophomores running through position drills with coaches they had only met briefly during small in-person groups during the fall. In reality, coaches and student-athletes met for the first time through the computer screen, and it wasn’t until Wednesday that the entire team came together for the first time as Cardinals.
“You can see some of that and you can see some guys who were together in different atmospheres flock together early on, but as we get closer and closer and more and more together, you’re going to see everybody meshing, everybody jelling,” Sommerville said.
Sommerville has been a head coach before at Laurel High, but the experience Wednesday was unique. There are no juniors or seniors, no returning team captains to rely on to help explain the team culture or how to motivate a teammate. There is no tradition — good or bad.
“Those guys have a lot of say in what happens,” Sommerville said. “I talked to the sophomore group a lot, some of the guys who I’ve had in classes and have relationships with previously, that this is their program. This is where they want it to go, and I’m going to help steer the ship, but really what we do this year and going into the future, it’s up to those guys. What do they want to be? In terms of tradition, what does the program look like?”
Crofton High, which pulled students from South River and Arundel high schools, was ready to welcome its first class of ninth and 10th graders in August, but the pandemic has kept Anne Arundel County Public Schools students learning in a virtual setting since March. Students can resume in-person learning March 8.
Crofton is the first new public high school in Anne Arundel County since Broadneck opened its doors in 1982. Jeff Martin — named the school’s first athletic director last January after spending nearly 20 years as a teacher, coach and athletic director at his alma mater, Old Mill High — was in middle school when Broadneck opened 39 years ago.
“It’s an awesome opportunity, not only for the teachers and coaches but for the students to build — I don’t want to use the word tradition over and over, but that’s kind of what we’re doing here,” Martin said. “We’ve got to start somewhere, and this is it for right now. So we’ll see what happens.”
He’s had a front-row seat to much of the progress at the school building, which he likened to a college campus, and the athletic facilities, which he’s been eager to see fill with students wearing Cardinals red.
The school offers only junior varsity participation this year. Varsity teams will be added for 2021-22.
“You walk by the stadium every day and you just hope that we’re going to have fans here, and the scoreboard on and there’s cheering with student-athletes participating in some type of sports,” Martin said. “So, yeah, I’m excited. I can’t wait for five or six weeks down the road when we actually have some games, and then at that point who even cares about the outcomes.”
Martin said he’s been thrilled with his coaches so far, keeping student-athletes interested through the virtual team meetings and building excitement for this day. Coming from Old Mill, where he noted coaches tend to stay for years — in many cases, decades — he’s looking forward to building something from the ground up using a familiar format.
“It was like a big family there at Old Mill,” Martin said, “and that’s obviously what we’re trying to build here. We have people from all over, coming from the club scene or other high schools, but the nice thing is we have a lot of people that are involved in the Crofton community and they’re coming on board with us. … I think we have a lot of good people in place that I hope are going to stick around for a long time and build that tradition like we had at Old Mill.”
The girls’ soccer team began practice Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. after Martin questioned each individual student-athlete about any COVID-19 symptoms or possible exposures to the virus.
Girls soccer coach Travis Bonfigli could barely contain his excitement, even in the below freezing temperatures.
“I woke up early this morning excited, and even though we didn’t practice until 6:30, I was ready to go,” he said.
As he readied his 27 girls for the first official day of tryouts, gearing toward a shortened yet meaningful six-game season that will begin March 22, Bonfigli made clear what Wednesday was about.
“One of the things we’re trying to do is to set the tone and make sure that everybody understands what it is we’re pushing for — leadership, sportsmanship, camaraderie, all of those things that make up a team,” he said.