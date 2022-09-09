Crofton volleyball shows maturity and consistency in 3-0 sweep of Glen Burnie

Crofton's Lluvia Owens-Pabon returns a shot against Glen Burnie's Nia Williams during a high school volleyball game, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Glen Burnie. (Terrance Williams for The Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Skill will only get a team so far, but should Crofton volleyball remain as consistent as it was Thursday night, the Cardinals should go very, very far.

The Cardinals maintained an iron grip on the entire match, squashing any and all Glen Burnie rallies while linking sprawling runs of their own to sweep 25-11, 25-11, 25-13. It was Crofton’s third sweep in as many matches.

“This just gives us momentum [these sweeps], to keep going on and on,” senior Lily Lagaras said. “Even if we drop a set against someone, I feel like we’re so level-headed we keep moving on.”

Crofton's Lily Lageras returns the ball against two Glen Burnie defenders during Thursday's match. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

“We’re so much better passing, so much better defensively – and we have seniors now,” LeGrand said of his second-year varsity squad. “Juniors get a little nervous in big games. I don’t think this team is gonna get that nervous. They’re playing like seniors.”

Two of those seniors, Lagaras and Emily Gustie, went almost perfect from the service line garnering four and three aces, respectively.

For the briefest spark — the first point — Glen Burnie was the dominant team it knows it can be. But the Gophers tumbled into mistakes, allowing Crofton to build a dominant early lead over its hosts.

As points mounted, so did the Cardinals’ confidence. So they went on the offensive. Lagaras forwarded three aces from the service line. Senior captain Cora Shafer burned a mark on the court with a kill.

“You can just tell they’re a little bit more savvy, a little not so eager,” LeGrand said. “They were going too fast last year, hurting themselves.”

Long separated from its promising start, the Gophers huddled into a timeout down 10-1. Glen Burnie stepped back into the fray, scoring points here and there, including a block by Nia Williams, as well as a block and an ace by Emauri Ransome.

Crofton had already done too much damage for it to matter this set.

Crofton players celebrate a point during Thursday's match against Glen Burnie. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Gustie took over on the service line and poured another trio of aces, cementing an unwavering Cardinals lead that spilled into a 25-11 first-set win.

“Last year, I wasn’t sure we were ready to call serves. This year, I feel like we’ve worked on it enough to where we’re ready,” LeGrand said. “So we are, and it’s paying dividends. Girls are getting a lot more balls in.”

The Gophers jumped out to a 3-1 advantage in the second set. But just like in the first, when Lagaras returned to serve, the Cardinals returned to who they were: consistent and very good.

Crofton didn’t wait for Glen Burnie mistakes; it attacked. Though the Gophers tried not to let their guests race away with the score as they had in the first — trailing just 9-6 at a point — Glen Burnie couldn’t string anything together.

The Cardinals rattled off eight points in a row before the Gophers got a score in, triumphant once again at a 25-11 mark.

With most seniors, you’d expect the consistency that comes with maturity, a level head that brushes off rallies without changing the game. But Crofton’s seniors had only a junior year to harden themselves at the varsity level.

Glen Burnie's Genevieve Allotey goes for a diving save during Thursday's match against Crofton. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

“We just keep our heads high,” Gustie said, “and we just try to cheer everybody up. We have a good attitude.”

After another scorching start by the Cardinals brought them to a 12-2 mark to begin the third set, Glen Burnie did not bend. Gophers took changes where they could, such as Addy Shreve hitting another kill and taking advantage of Crofton slip-ups to earn points.

It’s that kind of energy, even at the tail of a sweep, that encourages Gophers coach Jordan Gibson. A loss like this is nothing but information to grow on.

“We just need to work a little bit harder in practice, finding out ways that when we are put in a combined box, like when our middle hitter was put in a box, to find other options,” Gibson said. “Our hitters were just a little off tonight. We couldn’t get a hit to save our lives at some points. ... So, back to the drawing board.”