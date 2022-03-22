Crofton softball dazzles in varsity debut, dominating Glen Burnie, 10-0, in six innings

Crofton at Glen Burnie Softball Crofton pitcher Lynsie Herman throws a first pitch strike in the fourth inning. The visiting Crofton Cardinals defeated the Glen Burnie Gophers,10-0, in girl’s high school softball, March 22, 2022.

Crofton softball put Anne Arundel County on notice.

The Cardinals marked the start of their debut varsity season by pelting Glen Burnie with 14 hits, shutting out the Gophers, 10-0, in six innings.

At the heart of the onslaught was third baseman Marley Connor who led her crew from the plate, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles.

Sophomore Lynsie Herman made an early stake for a top spot among Anne Arundel pitchers with 14 strikeouts against five hits and a walk.

Crofton coach Sarah Bible, who came out of retirement to take on the first Cardinals team, didn’t know what today would bring. She was pleased by the results.

“I think once the kids started playing and relaxed, they did well,” Bible said. “I’ll take it. Lynsie’s just outstanding. She’s just phenomenal and her composure’s outstanding.”

Herman had her composure put to the test in the fourth inning. Three Gophers batted their way to bases with no outs. Herman didn’t flinch. Three strikeouts later, the inning was over with no harm.

For all of her unrelenting work ethic, a lot of what kept Herman level in that moment was mental.

“I try to keep my head focused on my catcher and the batter in front of me,” Herman said, “not think about all the stress going around me.”

Before then, almost all Glen Burnie batters could do was stand there as Herman began her varsity career.

The Crofton starter tossed 14 strikes for her first 16 pitches; she struck out six in the first two innings. The first time she fell behind in a count was on the seventh batter, and still, she sent the Gophers packing with nothing to show for in their hits column until the top of the third.

While their girl in the circle held Glen Burnie captive, the Crofton bats just got warmer and warmer.

Crofton’s Alanna Yancey scores in the fourth inning on Tuesday's game against Glen Burnie.

India Stokes, batting from the left, tapped a modest bunt just a foot in front of her, but the speedy outfielder made it to first. That could’ve been it if Glen Burnie hadn’t overthrown the ball.

Stokes (2-for-4) skipped past as the ball stuttered to the dugout, making second while Herman sprinted home, posting a 1-0 lead. Another Glen Burnie overthrow gave Stokes plenty of time to glide into third.

“I think the key was just to stay calm,” Herman said, “just know ball first, make the plays and not be overwhelmed [by the first game].”

The Cardinals piled onto their 2-0 lead with a string of hits, sparked by an RBI triple from freshman Elinor Gentile to improve the lead to 5-0.

But that was just the beginning of Glen Burnie’s frustrations.

With two Cardinals ready for her contact, Simone Singleton (2-for-4) attacked Glen Burnie’s weak spot on the left field side and singled. However, a few mishandled Gophers throws later and Singleton was instead running home into a cloud of dust and celebrating Cardinals.

“I want each day for us to improve,” Bible said. “That’s been our goal since last year, building into a program. … I want them to be able to learn every day. It’s okay to make mistakes, but I want them to be aggressive.”

It was 2-0 when the fourth inning began. Now, it was 8-0.

And that could’ve changed pretty quickly if Herman was less of a pitcher.

[ Anne Arundel County 2022 softball preview. ]

But the sophomore, despite her age and lack of varsity experience, wielded the composure of a hurler with dozens of games under her belt.

The Gophers wouldn’t come terribly close again, unlike Crofton.

In the top of the sixth, Alanna Yancey approached the plate without a hit and without fear. Before her were bases loaded with Cardinals.

She joined the hitting party and shipped another two Crofton runs home.

“I think this lets everyone know that we’re able to hang with the rest of the varsity teams,” Herman said. “Just because we were playing JV last year doesn’t mean anything.”