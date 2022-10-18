Crofton varsity football to forfeit 4 wins after investigation reveals use of ineligible players

Crofton varsity football, off to its best start in its brief history, is forfeiting four wins from this season after an investigation revealed the participation of players deemed to be ineligible, according to a news release by Anne Arundel County Public Schools on Tuesday.

The school system imposed the penalties, which also includes forfeiting a junior varsity game, as well as JV and a varsity game from 2021, after it investigated the issues and discovered it involved multiple students in two unrelated matters, the release said. An unspecified number of players, who AACPS said it would not identify, have not participated in athletic contests since the start of the investigation.

According to AACPS spokesman Bob Moiser, the investigation into two cases went back approximately three weeks.

Mosier said, “In both cases, the information Crofton High School officials learned came through their own actions.”

He also added the school was cooperative during the process.

“At this point, there is zero indication that the school did anything improper,” Moiser said. “The school became aware of multiple allegations over the course of these investigations and acted properly in every instance, turned over what they knew and collaborated with the office of athletics and office of legal services and worked through the matter.”

The Cardinals, who have a senior class for the first time after the school opened in the fall of 2020, were 4-3 and in fourth place in the Class 3A East Region standings but will be 0-7 after forfeiting wins over Laurel, Severna Park, Annapolis and Northeast. Their record won’t keep them out of the playoffs, however, as the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association allows all teams to make the playoffs. The MPSSAA made that change midway through last season and carried it over into 2022.

By state law, the student-athletes involved are ineligible to participate in athletics for a period of 60 school days.

Last season, South River football forfeited three wins because of an ineligible player. In 2019, Northeast forfeited a win for the same infraction.

