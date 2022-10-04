Confidence and strong defense lifts Crofton girls soccer to 2-1 win over Chesapeake

Chesapeake's Reggan Shoemaker, left, and Crofton's Cassidy Nichols fight for the ball in the fist half. Chesapeake girls soccer at Crofton, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Crofton girls soccer anticipated this rematch with Chesapeake, the team they barely defeated in the Class 3A South II Region final last fall. The Cougars were a team they kept in mind while carving through easier opponents the last two weeks.

But when the day finally came, there was, in a way, no reunion at all. There couldn’t be. The Cardinals were not the same team they were as a first-year varsity program one year ago.

Advertisement

Crofton put its maturity on display, holding a quick and strong Chesapeake team at bay for 70 minutes. Then, as the Cougars picked up momentum, getting within a goal, the Cardinals stood tall, preserving their 2-1 lead to the end on their rain-soaked field.

“We’ve come super far in the last year,” senior defender Ruby Shoots said. “It’s a huge difference than last time. Last year we did great, but I see us going all the way to the state finals this year.”

Advertisement

Goals tip favor toward one team over another in the end. But Crofton coach Travis Bonfigli rested a lot of credit on Shoots, who anchored the defense alongside Nora Snyder as they put in overtime trying to keep Chesapeake scoreless.

Crofton's Maddy Cook, left, and Chesapeake's Ella Shannon go after the ball in the first half of Monday's game. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

“Ruby has probably stopped what would have been at least half a dozen goals this year by just making insane defensive plays,” the coach said. “Without her, we are in all kinds of trouble. She is a lifesaver. To know you have her back there is peace of mind.”

The Cardinals (5-3-1), currently on a four-game winning streak, are better when scoring early. Their last defeat, 4-3 to Severna Park, reminds them of this bitter issue.

“When we score early, it’s a huge confidence boost,” Bonfigli said, “and then I almost feel like they believe at that point that they can play with these teams.”

A few Cardinals lured Chesapeake goalkeeper Ryleigh Smoot off her line, taking turns firing shots on her. The keeper held her defense as long as she could, but when Cassidy Nichols picked the ball free and sprinted behind Smoot, there was nothing the goaltender could do in time.

“Early on, we had to start pressing the ball out of the back because they pressed so well and they’re so well-organized,” Bonfigli said. “It presented us with a bunch of problems when we couldn’t find our midfielders like Meghan Piazza (one goal) Alana Morris, Maddy Cook. ... That first goal changed the game right away.”

Crofton’s Alana Morris, left, holds off Chesapeake’s Ella Shannon in the first half Monday. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Leading 1-0, Crofton kept Smoot’s attention. Crofton’s starters rarely came off the field; the Cardinals pelted shots from every direction at the Chesapeake keeper. It seemed every time Crofton’s offense pressed too close, the Cougars nipped their attack and switched the field.

Advertisement

The Cardinals did return the favor. Crofton fouls helped propel a Chesapeake offensive drive in the final handful of minutes of the first half — just to have their would-be shots booted out by Crofton defenders. Shoots credited her defense for keeping composure as frustrations for calls, a little chippiness floating back and forth, mounted.

That pressure both teams employed in the second half was magnets repelling one another, keeping the ball rattling around the midfield and, occasionally, jumping into the arms of keepers.

[ High school sports roundup from Oct. 3. ]

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

“They’re definitely a lot faster than a lot of these teams we’ve played recently,” Shoots said. “It was a lot harder to keep up with them. As a team, we had to connect more, work better.”

But with 10 minutes left, something in the defenses slipped. The defenders delayed as Nichols shot up the field. She perched at the far corner, sending a cross to forward Sydney Young and the Cougar defending her. Both girls flipped over the ball and fell to the turf, looking as if yet another promising push had fizzled.

But in a black blur, Piazza was there. The senior midfielder scored, finally breaking the drought

Advertisement

As she and her teammates relished their extended lead, Cougars midfielder Tina Tinelli raced down the field and lashed a quick reply, leaping into her teammates for hugs.

If Crofton was shocked, the Cardinals kept poker faces. They didn’t feel as though there was cause to worry.

This wasn’t a new team anymore, surprised when things didn’t go their way. They were older, battle-worn. Crofton’s conviction to winning was so strongly felt that even the freshman subbing into the field embodied the same spirit, Bonfigli said.

“The eight seniors, their leadership permeates through the rest of the team,” the coach said, “and it gives them a lot of confidence.”