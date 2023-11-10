Crofton field hockey finally gets past Broadneck on the biggest stage, wins 2-0 in Class 4A state semifinals

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

From left, Crofton's Kylie Corcoran, Mary-Cate Parks and Ryleigh Osborne played instrumental roles in leading the Cardinals to a 2-0 shutout of Broadneck in the Class 4A state field hockey semifinals on Thursday. (Katherine Fominykh)

WHEATON-GLENMONT — Ryleigh Osborne anxiously counted the seconds until she could throw her helmet off. Not because she was worried, but because celebrating a moment she and Crofton field hockey had been working toward for years finally arrived.

For two years, Broadneck players had landed enough shots on Osborne to stack losses on her Cardinals. On Thursday, the junior goalkeeper had enough. On this stage, the Class 4A state semifinals, the only players that could take her down were her own teammates, dogpiling her with such joyful force that she tipped backward.

After two frustrating meetings in the regular season and county championship, not only did the Cardinals edge out the defending 4A champions, they completely shut Broadneck’s offense down for a 2-0 win at John F. Kennedy High. They next face Winston Churchill at 3 p.m. Saturday at Paint Branch.

“It’s a feeling like nothing else,” Osborne said. “I’ve just been waiting.”

Last fall, both Crofton and Broadneck collected 3A and 4A titles, respectively, on the same day. Broadneck had swept Crofton last regular season, but with both bringing home championships, the question still lingered: on this stage, who was truly the better team?

“It was all about beating them when the state championship was on the line,” Osborne said. “We proved ourselves today.”

Cardinals coach Amy Skrickus did not feel like she needed to best her alma mater by making mighty adjustments. In fact, she felt her team’s performance in the county championship surpassed this one, despite the less desirable outcome.

“Luck just wasn’t in our favor. We wanted to keep the game plan,” she said. “We know they’re going to score in most games. We just had to score more.”

Senior Kylie Corcoran felt like she and the Cardinals had nothing to lose this night, but she chased her first goal like she hadn’t eaten in months. Her first stride started with a pickup at her own 40 and a carry just 10 yards from goal, only then swarmed by Bruins defenders.

But her second earned her a moment alone with the keeper.

Crofton’s Olivia Feeley streamed her ball to the right sideline as Broadneck defenders befell her. She hurried to the goal line, tangled with both Mia Moody’s kneepads and the Cardinals that had come to help her, and drew a foul.

The Cardinals entrusted their leading scorer with the penalty stroke. Corcoran thanked them by hammering the back of the net.

“It helps when we get up first, but we know we can’t settle with one,” Skrickus said. “I think everyone takes a deep breath and settles in a bit.”

Through the remaining three minutes and into the second quarter, Broadneck did not encounter the same luck.

Despite an infrequently interrupted monopoly through the majority of the second and third quarters, the Bruins offense just could not trick the Crofton defense — and most notably, Osborne gobbled whatever did sneak through. The closest came in the third quarter, when Broadneck junior Abbie Morris isolated Osborne and worked to scrape the ball loose.

“It was so scary,” Osborne said, laughing. “But during our breaks, [Skrickus] was really telling us whoever was going to be more composed this game was going to come out on top. I kept telling myself that.”

Whenever a Bruin did prepare to take her shot, Cardinals blanketed the circle with black and red. If Broadneck wouldn’t ease its possession, that was fine enough with Crofton. So long as a Bruins attack didn’t land. Corcoran felt Crofton’s defensive coverage had never peaked so much, but even so, Osborne never stopped vocally orchestrating each move.

“Even if they’re down, [Broadneck] has no problem scoring those goals,” the keeper, a Maryland commit, said. “Making sure everyone was organized and working together was really important in ensuring they didn’t come into our circle.”

Skrickus’ orders were not necessarily to play keep-away; the coach prides in her offense as much as her defense.

“But that’s kind of been the matchup,” the coach said. “We did all we could to make sure we were collectively playing defense and taking our opportunities when they come. And when we need to.”

Another goal couldn’t hurt.

The Cardinals players felt Broadneck’s movements growing increasingly desperate as the final five minutes of the fourth quarter dawned. They said they grew power from it. The Cardinals’ passes improved. Corcoran lobbed long balls downfield, and now, instead of Broadneck midfielders, her forwards were there to receive.

On one such long ball, junior Charlotte DeForest arrived first to try and work it past Moody for an insurance score. Moody kicked and the ball flew left. Before a Bruin could beat her to it, junior Mary-Cate Parks secured it and fired for her goal.

“It was just, get in there. Have people around the goal,” Parks said. “It wasn’t necessarily that I was looking to score, but just keeping it away from the other side. And I snuck it in.”

This particular Crofton group will never see their budding rivals again. But, now that it’s over, they feel thankful for the lessons Broadneck gave them.

“I think making sure we felt that they didn’t always outplay us, even when it didn’t go our way, and that we could go on winning this game was the biggest takeaway,” Skrickus said. “Obviously, looking forward to Saturday, that gives us a little confidence.”