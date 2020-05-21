xml:space="preserve">
Crofton hires former county coordinator of athletics Greg LeGrand to head volleyball

Katherine Fominykh
By
Capital Gazette
May 21, 2020 4:17 PM
Greg LeGrand, former county schools coordinator of athletics and Arundel volleyball coach, has been hired to coach Crofton's new program.
Greg LeGrand, former county schools coordinator of athletics and Arundel volleyball coach, has been hired to coach Crofton's new program.(By Paul W. Gillespie, Staff)

Of Crofton’s several new additions to its coaching staff it made on Wednesday, one name should be very familiar to the Anne Arundel County athletics community.

Crofton resident Greg LeGrand will helm the Cardinals’ first volleyball program, athletic director Jeff Martin announced, joining a nearly complete staff at the new school. Martin also announced the hires of Andrew Little, who will coach boys and girls tennis, and Christine Bickel, who will coach swimming.

Like every sport at Crofton next year, each of these sports will spend a season as a junior varsity team.

Shortly after graduating from University of Maryland in 1997, LeGrand transformed a winless Wildcats volleyball team into a state caliber program over five years, garnering several county, regional, and state crowns in volleyball and as an assistant for the girls basketball and baseball teams. The Capital twice named LeGrand its Volleyball Coach of the Year.
Just as success surrounded LeGrand’s coaching career, controversy followed soon after. LeGrand left Arundel to take a position in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association in 2002, where he would become assistant director.

He served as Anne Arundel County’s coordinator of athletics from 2006 until 2014, when LeGrand was placed on administrative leave after apparent violations of school system policies, as The Capital reported at the time. Current coordinator of athletics Clayton Culp was hired shortly thereafter.

LeGrand became the department chair for health, physical education and dance at Annapolis High School. On the local side of things, LeGrand served as the assistant commissioner for Crofton Athletic Council’s girls basketball program, and coached youth basketball and baseball in the area.

“Coach LeGrand brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the volleyball program,” Martin wrote in a release. “His ability to teach and develop skills will bring success on the court for our volleyball team.”

