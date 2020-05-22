College career no guarantee for Anne Arundel athletes during pandemic

“These kids need to realize that the recruiting process has landscape. Now everybody wants to be older,” Southern boys basketball coach Will Maynard said. “You’ve got to recognize that if you have a good offer, and you’ve been on a good visit and you’ve got a good relationship with the coach, you need to take the offer. If you wait 'til the spring, you’ve got to deal with JUCOs and the transfer portal. Last thing you want to do is deal with the transfer portal.”