Chesapeake wrestling edges Hammond, 36-35

The 152-pounder knew he was up against an opponent — Golden Bears senior Micah Nowlin — that he was unlikely to defeat. Rosenbloom knew the team score, however, and that the Cougars led by just five points — 36-31. If Rosenbloom were to get pinned or lose via technical fall, it would cost Chesapeake the dual-meet victory and, in all likelihood, a spot in the 3A South regional duals.