xml:space="preserve">
Chesapeake wrestling edges Hammond, 36-35

Tim Schwartz
By
Capital Gazette
Feb 03, 2020 8:45 PM

Chesapeake’s Jacob Rosenbloom found himself in the most awkward position a wrestler could ever be on Monday night at Hammond.

The 152-pounder knew he was up against an opponent — Golden Bears senior Micah Nowlin — that he was unlikely to defeat. Rosenbloom knew the team score, however, and that the Cougars led by just five points — 36-31. If Rosenbloom were to get pinned or lose via technical fall, it would cost Chesapeake the dual-meet victory and, in all likelihood, a spot in the 3A South regional duals.

“It’s worse than going out there and having to go win a match because you have that much pressure on you,” Rosenbloom said.

Nowlin dominated the bout. He led 6-2 after the first period and 16-7 after the second, securing eight takedowns in the first four minutes. Nowlin led by 14 with 8 seconds remaining, but he couldn’t get the deciding takedown and settled for a 25-12 major decision, and Chesapeake won the meet, 36-35, despite winning just six of the 14 bouts.

The Hammond coaches checked the scorebook with the referee after the match to make sure no points were missed. Ultimately, no errors were found, and the loss all but costs the Golden Bears (21-9) a chance at qualifying for the 3A East regional duals.

“I knew they would have won the tiebreaker if it were a tech fall,” Chesapeake coach Randy Curtin said. “I told Jacob, ‘You’ve got to hang in there with this kid,’ and to Jacob’s credit he did. I mean, I know he got taken down a bunch of times, but he kept fighting and he hung in there with him.”

Rosenbloom, who likely prevented the technical fall by getting his lone offensive points on a third-period takedown, said “the team really needed it.”

“I was really looking forward to going to regional duals, hopefully at our home to host it,” he added. “I knew I had to try really hard and push through the match, and I just knew I had to do it for the team.”

Hammond coach Will Yeo told Nowlin after the match that he should have “no regrets.”

“I told him that we’re proud of him. He did everything he could … When a kid works that hard to get those takedowns and does not stop wrestling the entire time, it’s tough to see him not get rewarded more for the effort.”

Chesapeake (26-4) trailed by 16 points through eight matches but rallied back by getting falls. Justin Shiflett (120) and Case Listorti (126) got back-to-back pins to cut the deficit to four, and after Hammond’s Keiron Wilson (132) won a decision, the Cougars’ Owen Schmidt (138) and Dean Laumann (145) both got second-period pins to make sure the Golden Bears needed a technical fall or pin to win.

Curtin pointed to Aiden Yost’s 9-4 loss at 132 pounds as another key match in a dual meet where every team point mattered. Wilson pinned Yost at the Hammond Invitational in January.

“That being a regular decision helped us,” Curtin said.

Chesapeake ultimately won the match because all six of its wins were falls. Pins by Victor Listorti (160) and Zak Hardin (220) kept the Cougars within striking distance in the early stages of the dual. Hammond had only three pins, by Jordan Brown (182), Linus Sekedjah (195) and Austin Stewart (285).

Chesapeake will wrestle North County on Wednesday to solidify its spot in the 3A South region duals.

“We’ve had our eyes on regional duals for some time,” Curtin said, “so this match was very important. But we need to tighten up going into regional duals. A couple things were a little bit scary out there.”

Chesapeake 36, Hammond 35

160: Victor Listorti (C) pinned Elliott Bauer (Ha), 1:29 [6-0]

170: Nolan Desheilds (Ha) dec. DJ Hoover (C), 11-7 [6-3]

182: Jordan Brown (Ha) major dec. Dion Ambrose (C), 11-3 [6-7]

195: Linus Sekedjah (Ha) pinned Chandler Booker (C), 3:25 [6-13]

220: Zak Hardin (C) pinned Kyle Jeffers (Ha), 2:41 [12-13]

285: Austin Stewart (Ha) pinned Ron McDuffie (C), 2:56 [12-19]

106: Jabari Pinkney (Ha) pinned Dylan Ritter (C), 4:48 [12-25]

113: Jack Taylor (Ha) dec. Adam Tiafouri (C), 4-1 [12-28]

120: Justin Shiflett (C) pinned Kiuli Nduva (Ha), 3:30 [18-28]

126: Chase Listorti (C) pinned DJ St. Vis (Ha), 0:32 [24-28]

132: Keiron Wilson (Ha) dec. Aiden Yost (C), 9-4 [24-31]

138: Owen Schmidt (C) pinned Khali Brown-Smith (Ha), 2:48 [30-31]

145: Sean Laumann (C) pinned Sam Van Bemmel (Ha), 2:35 [36-31]

152: Micah Nowlin (Ha) major dec. Jacob Rosenbloom (C), 25-12 [36-35]

