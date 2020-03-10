Archbishop Spalding boys lacrosse pulls away to beat Glenelg Country School, 13-4

Leading Glenelg Country School by just one goal at the end of the first quarter Monday afternoon, the message in the Archbishop Spalding huddle was one about trust.
Believe in one another and the offense would come. Trust the man next to you to do his job.
While it will remain a work in progress, and was throughout Monday’s contest with senior Russell Melendez unexpectedly sidelined, the Cavaliers eventually settled in and pulled away to earn their first victory of the 2020 season by a 13-4 score.
Junior Finn Kelly led the way with five goals on 12 shots and senior Hudson Stramanak and sophomore Race Ripley added two apiece for Archbishop Spalding (1-1), which outscored the Dragons 8-1 in the second half. Ripley also had a trio of assists.
“Early on in the season you’re still getting used to who’s in, who’s out and getting out guys acclimated to (Spencer) Ford, who’s our new offensive coach, but also just playing with other guys out there,” said Spalding head coach Brian Phipps, adding his squad may have overlooked the MIAA B Conference Dragons. “We didn’t have many scrimmages, so this is kind of a good test run for us to get through it and hopefully we learn from it.”
Spalding wasn’t without its chances. It had 13 shots in the first 12 minutes, but Kelly — a Syracuse commit — was the only one to find the back of the net 5 minutes, 13 seconds in. Brayden Franey (15 saves) made five stops for Glenelg Country in the frame, but the floodgates opened in the second quarter — for both teams.
The Cavaliers temporarily found their rhythm after turnovers on their first two possessions, as Stramanak and Ripley netted goals a minute apart to build a 3-0 advantage. Rocco Buscher stemmed the run and got the Dragons on the board after a nice setup by Finn Schmidt, but two more goals from the Cavaliers’ Tucker Denault and Kelly — this time 36 seconds apart — staked them to a four-goal lead.
Glenelg Country, however, didn’t go away, at least not until Spalding really hit the ground running in the second half. Goals by Joey Welsh and Will Hopkins cut the deficit to 5-3 at the break.
“Sometimes when you play a team like Spalding, they’re so talented you kind of get those jitters out in the first quarter and you’re like, hey, you know, we can play with these guys,” Glenelg Country coach Kevin Boland said. “So, our guys knew that and they kind of got more comfortable, felt a little bit more of a flow offensively. Defensively, I thought we were very good today. I think that’s going to be a strong point for our team.”
The deficit mounted quickly in the third quarter as the offense got going in the second half under Ford, a former Chesapeake Bayhawks attackman who is also currently the head coach of the Philadelphia Barrage, a resurrected Major League Lacrosse team that will open its season June 6.
The bench erupted when Spalding senior Sam Beall — a long-pole defender — buried a shot into the goal 48 seconds in, and junior Josh Tang made a well-executed cut into the lane for an easy assist for Ripley a little more than a minute later.
A goal by Kelly during the extra-man offense made it 8-3, and the Cavaliers all but sealed the result tallying back-to-back strikes 22 seconds apart in the last 37 seconds of the third quarter that saw Spalding score all five goals on 14 shots. Stramanak and Kelly netted the pair.
“We had a lot of opportunities and we just didn’t capitalize on them,” Phipps said. “I think if we do that, the game goes differently. Credit to our defensive guys back there for hanging in and staying tough, but we’ll figure it out and we’ll improve from it… I think the teams we are going to play, we can’t afford to miss the opportunities that we have.”
Hopkins scored his second goal of the game early in the fourth quarter before Spalding closed the game out by netting the final three.
Spalding will host Westlake (Texas) Thursday night in a rematch of a National High School Lacrosse Showcase championship game the Cavaliers won in July. Westlake, which is led by former Spalding head coach Zach Burke, will also play St. Mary’s (Saturday) while in the area.
Archbishop Spalding 13, Glenelg Country 4
Goals: AS: Finn Kelly 5, Hudson Stramanak 2, Race Ripley 2, Tucker Denault 1, Sam Beall 1, Josh Tang 1, Ryan Schrier 1; GCS: Will Hopkins 2, Rocco Buscher 1, Joey Welsh 1.
Assists: AS: Ripley 3, Denault 2, Schrier 1, Kelly 1, Stramanak 1, Tang, Augustine D’Ambrosi 1; GCS: Hopkins 1, Welsh 1, Schmidt 1.
Saves: AS: Jake Oliver 4, Connor McMahon 2; GCS: Brayden Franey 15.
Halftime: 5-3, Archbishop Spalding