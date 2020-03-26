‘Sweet and sorrow’: How Anne Arundel club swimming is making opportunity out of adversity against coronavirus

No sport in the world has escaped the chaotic clutches of coronavirus, least of all swimming.
The most prominent impact on the sport came through the announcement that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games had been postponed to 2021, placing the Olympic careers of hundreds of elite swimmers around the world on hold, temporarily or, in some cases, indefinitely.
Anne Arundel County swimmers and competitors on local club swim teams are likewise feeling the sting. On March 16, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued an order that would close all pools and fitness centers in the state.
No swimmer will be able to touch the water for an unknown amount of time.
Not being able to practice with one another’s teammates and coaches is a problem every athlete is dealing with, but for some sports, its athletes can make do with equipment on their own or with family.
“It’s always frustrating when you’re driving through neighborhoods and you see kids ‘unsupervised’ practicing lacrosse and their basketball and stuff, and you can’t put your kids in the pool,” Severna Park Stingrays coach Jim Hutcheson said. “We’ve adapted the best we can. We’re not operating in any kind of team setting right now, but we’re staying in communication.”
Without access to pools, coaches are still working to keep their swimmers in shape. “Dry land” workouts — strength, core, running, and so on — have become the exclusive bulk of club swimmers’ training, and club coaches send out packets and suggestions to their swimmers as often as they can.
This isn’t the simplest process, said Naval Academy Swim Club coach Hilary Yager, who commended her two dry land coaches Kelly Boring and Kelly Wojtowicz for innovating workouts during this period. USA Swimming’s rules dictate that there must be parental approval of these activities because those coaches aren’t able to supervise their athletes.
Maintaining cardio has been key for Severna Park High senior Jack Maloy, who swims for the Stringrays. The Maryland commit runs three-mile loops in a nearby park in an effort to replace the cardio he’d normally do by swimming laps back and forth. To keep up his strength, Maloy visits his teammates’ house where they’d set up a makeshift gym in the backyard.
“Right now, it doesn’t feel like we’re working towards the goal of swimming faster, but what you have to do is not think in the short-term, but the long-term," Maloy said. "If you don’t keep yourself up and keep your body in shape, then next season you’re not going to swim as well.”
Northeast High sophomore Eden Whiteman tunes into live-streams held by coaches from Severna Park Racquetball & Fitness Club every day because she needs to focus on strength work while her knee heals.
Her coaches keep a spreadsheet in which everyone inputs what they did to train, which has continued to spark a sense of healthy competitiveness between the Stingrays. There’s a reward for whichever group is the most committed, Whiteman said.
“It’s team bonding without actually being together,” said Whiteman, who’s in the Senior Two group said, “because we’re trying to win.”
It’s not the same as coming together as a team, where there are expectations and supervision, Hutcheson said. But in some ways it’s provided a completely new kind of opportunity for their swimmers: bettering aspects of a swimmer’s physique they wouldn’t normally be able to when spending most of their time in the water.
“We’re all missing something we love to do," Hutcheson said. "... If anything, the silver lining is that, within most parameters, everyone’s going to start from the same point when we return, aquatically. Those teams that have taken the time to improve themselves are probably going to be in a little better shape when we get back into the pools.”
Like in the rest of the economy, coronavirus will hurt club swim teams’ pockets. Naval Academy Aquatic Club makes a majority of its funds from hosting meets in April, May and June, with a drop-off after June 15 because the Naval Academy’s plebes arrive and have consistent need of the pool.
And even if coronavirus’ stranglehold does lessen over the spring, Yager can’t imagine business will continue exactly as usual.
“I’m assuming when we get back on the ‘Yard,’ I’m going to safely guess that they’re going to frown upon me saying, ‘I’d like to bring a 1,000 people in here for a swim meet,’" Yager said.
Looking to the future, and Olympics
Ultimately, dealing with what coronavirus means for swimmers comes down to perspective.
For several swimmers, both local and who swim for local clubs, moving the Olympics back a year spells an extra year to work on achieving Olympic trial cut times.
Key sophomore Fiona Schere — who swims for a club that has produced numerous Olympians over the years, North Baltimore Aquatic Club — has been close, just five-tenths of a second off, to an Olympic trial cut in her best event, the 50 freestyle. Two meets in which she’d anticipated reaching those times, sectionals and the TYR Pro Series are in danger of cancellation in 2020, but now, Schere could achieve her goals prior to the Games in 2021.
“There are three people on my team close to Olympic Trials, one already has it. That’s definitely an opportunity not just for myself but for my team as well to represent," Schere said.
Naval Academy Aquatic Club senior Tyler Christianson learned that he’d been chosen to represent Panama in the Olympics four days before the International Olympic Committee’s postponement landed.
Actively working to sustain a positive mindset is vital for him.
“This is a life or death issue," Christianson said of the virus. “I think it’s more important that people stay safe and healthy rather than me swimming some meet that I’ve obviously trained my whole life for. I have to look on the bright side. It’s another year to train. Another year to get stronger and get better.”
Christianson dives into the Chesapeake Bay to train in the open waters, a privilege of living by the water the Easton resident recognizes few have. He’ll work with his college coaches at Notre Dame to work out how he’ll now have to prepare for the 2021 Games in the midst of his freshman year.
Yager believes Christianson will benefit from having the year to come into himself as a swimmer a little more than he is now, as will others.
“With every adversity comes awesome opportunity. Do I think there will be more kids who make the cut? Absolutely," Yager said. "It depends on who’s willing to rise top the challenge while we’re out of the pool right now.”
Yager surmises the Olympic’s one-year postponement could make for some upsets when it comes to who makes the U.S. National Team as well. She recalls while she was an athlete competing for a spot during the 1984 Olympic Trials that NBAC’s Patrick Kennedy edged Craig Beardsley, an Olympian and then world-record holder, in the 200-meter butterfly. Beardsley had missed the 1980 Games due to the U.S. boycott.
“This Olympic year is teeing up to be one of the most interesting because of the corona setback in swimming history, because you just don’t know ... some young upstart could make the team," Yager said. “It’s teeing up to be very sweet and very sorrow. Lots of good, and lots of bad.”