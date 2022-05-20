Jack DeBaugh, Mollie Fenn lead way as Severna Park boys, Broadneck girls capture track and field region championships

Broadneck distance runner Mollie Fenn, pictured earlier this year, repeated her performance from the county championship meet by winning the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Class 4A East Region meet. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

Jack DeBaugh and Mollie Fenn led the way as the Severna Park boys and Broadneck girls captured the team titles at the Class 4A East Region track and field championships.

DeBaugh earned the gold medal in both the 400- and 800-meter relay to lead the Falcons, who amassed 151 points to easily outdistance runner-up North Point (104).

Fenn repeated her performance at the Anne Arundel County championships by winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs to power the Bruins, who totaled 142 1/2 points. That was well ahead of second-place Leonardtown (111).

Brandon Kiefer won the pole vault at a height of 12 feet, 7 inches and placed second in the high jump for Severna Park, which completed a sweep of the 2021-22 region championships after previously capturing the cross country and indoor track and field crowns.

Tyler Canady finished second in both the 800 and 1,600 and also ran a leg on Severna Park’s victorious 3,200 relay team. James Glebock took third in 800 and 1,600 and was also part of the 3,200 relay

John Tyler was region champ in the high jump, while Liam Hagerty and Scott Engleman were the other members of the winning 2-mile relay.

Severna Park automatically qualified 15 individuals and three relays for the Class 4A state meet held Friday and Saturday at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex. The Falcons qualified three runners in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 and one each in the 100 and 400. They advanced two high jumpers, a pole vaulter and a long jumper in the field events.

“We got everyone through that we wanted and feel like we’re set up really well for the state meet,” Severna Park coach Josh Alcombright said. “I think we’re in a great position to accomplish something special.”

Severna Park is seeking a sweep of the state championship after winning team titles in cross country as well as indoor track and field. Alcombright sees Walter Johnson, Northwest, Broadneck and Old Mill as the primary competition and is hopeful 70 points will be enough to bring home the championship.

Annapolis distance runner Luke Coffin claimed region championships in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. He will be among the favorites in both events at the state meet. (Courtesy Photo)

Annapolis distance runner Luke Coffin claimed region championships in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. He will be among the favorites in both events at the state meet.

Old Mill hurdler Joseph DeRosier was a double winner as well, taking home titles in both the 110 and 300. DeRosier also ran a leg on Old Mill’s victorious 400 relay team that included Donte Craggette-Drake, Kamel Winfield Jr. and Jordan Penn.

Old Mill had another multi-event champ in Makaih Santiago, who captured the high jump and triple jump. Santiago improved on his winning performance at the county meet with a triple jump of 43-4 1/2.

Ayden Wheless won the shot put to lead the Broadneck boys to a third place team result with 102 points. Daelin Brooks was runner-up in both the shot put and discus for the Bruins, who got 40 points out of their throwers. Broadneck automatically advanced seven individuals and the 400 relay team to the state meet.

Fenn won the 3,200 with a time of 11:22.16 and also ran a leg on Broadneck’s 3,200 relay team that took second during Wednesday’s competition. She came back Thursday and looked just as strong in taking titles in the 1,600 (5:08.18) and 800 (2:20.15) as well. All three times were better than those she posted at the county championships.

“Mollie is clearly the most dominant runner in this county. She was able to exert her will on her opponents throughout the meet,” Broadneck coach Josh Webster said. “To run two races on day one then come back on day two and drop the hammer on the field was very impressive.”

Webster said he and Fenn are still discussing how she will be utilized at the Class 4A state meet. Myla Abernathy from Catonsville, Ella Ziegler from Blake and Grace Finnegan from Richard Montgomery are among the challengers in the individual distance events.

“I think Mollie has experience, knowledge and talent to win an individual state championship,” Webster said.

Carson Boteler and Safiyan Stimely were the other winners for Broadneck. Boteler captured the region crown in the pole vault (9-3) while Stimely won the discus (95-11). The Bruins scored well in the field events with Josilyn Mango (triple jump), Casey Gish (high jump) and Lily Davis (discus) all posting runner-up finishes.

It was the first outdoor track and field region championship for Broadneck, which also completed a 2021-22 season sweep. The Bruins were region champs in cross country as well as indoor track and field.

“It was a goal for our girls to win the region meet. They wanted to sweep the year,” Webster said. “It meant a lot to our group of seniors to set the bar really high and leave that as an expectation for our younger girls. This is a monumental accomplishment and our seniors are leaving quite a legacy.”

Broadneck’s depth was on display as it scored points in 16 of 18 events at the region meet. Webster said quality will be more important than depth at the Class 4A state championships and is hopeful his top athletes such as Fenn and Stimely come through. The Bruins automatically qualified seven individuals and one relay.

“We are going to score a good amount of points at the state meet. We would need some things to go our way to take the team title,” said Webster, who sees Urbana as the favorite. “We’ll be the best version of ourselves and see how it shakes out.”

Arundel’s Bryce Hatcher won the 100 and finished third in the 400. The Wildcats had another region champ in Charisma Wardlaw, who topped the triple jump with a distance of 34-11 1/2.

Meade sprinter Isabelle Franklin took home the title in the 400 and also ran a leg of her team’s victorious 800 relay team. Jasmine Cook, Janayis Mendoza and Jaela Reid rounded out that relay, which won with a time of 1:45.13.

Annapolis sprinter Taleah Williams was region champ in the 200 with a time of 26.12 seconds. She also ran the anchor leg of the Panthers’ winning 400 relay team that included Chloe Jefferson, Iyona Davis and Kennedy Atkins.

Severna Park won the 1,600 relay with the foursome of McDonald, Thompson, Miller and Griffith clocking a time of 4:13.39.

Class 4A East Region championships

Boys Team Scores

1, Severna Park 151; 2, North Point 104; 3, Broadneck 102

Boys Individual Results

3,200-meter relay

Severna Park (Hagerty, Engleman, Glebocki, Canaday), 8:11.84; 2, North County, 8:25.73; 3, South River, 8:26.01

3,200-meter run

1, Luke Coffin (ANN), 9:13.71; 2, Tucker Sangster (AR), 9:27.39; 3, Tyler Engleman (SP), 9:34.92

800-meter relay

1, Old Mill (Craggette-Drake, Winfield, DeRosier, Penn), 1:28.43; 2, Severna Park, 1:29.18; 3, North Point, 1:29.58

110-meter hurdles

1, Joseph DeRosier (OM), 15.45; 2, Gunner Denius (BN), 16.30; 3, Jorrell Lawton (NP), 16.32

100-meter dash

1, Kevin Collins (NP), 10.96; 2, Kamel Winfield Jr. (OM), 11.00; 3, Keith Cingel (SP), 11.05

1,600-meter run

1, Luke Coffin (ANN), 4:16.30; 2, Tyler Canaday (SP), 4:17.11; 3, Edward Sullivan (SP), 4:22.81

400-meter dash

1, Jack DeBaugh (SP), 48.76; 2, Ben Harms (LEO), 50.56; 3, Aiden Vanderbilt (BN), 51.67

300-meter hurdles

1, Joseph DeRosier (OM), 40.87; 2, Jorrell Lawton (NP), 41.98; 3, Damien Holland (OM), 42.54

200-meter dash

1, Kevin Collins (NP), 21.98; 2, Antoine Spencer (NP), 22.04; 3, Kamel Winfield Jr. (OM), 22.42

800-meter run

1, Jack DeBaugh (SP), 1:57.74; 2, Tyler Canady (SP)), 1:57.84; 3, James Glebocki (SP), 1:58.44

400-meter relay

1, North Point, 42.58; 2, Old Mill, 42.86; 3, Leonardtown, 43.36

1,600-meter relay

1, Leonardtown, 3:27.33; 2, Old Mill, 3:29.59; 3, Broadneck, 3:31.02

Long jump

1, Makaih Santiago (OM), 20-7 ¼; 2, Brandon Kiefer (SP), 20-6 ¼; 3, Aaron Smith (NP), 20-4

Triple jump

1, Makaih Santiago (OM), 43-4 ½; 2, Christian Homer (NP), 41-4 ¼; 3, Tromaine Jones (BN), 41-0

High jump

1, John Tyler (SP), 6-2; 2, Kameron Dove (BN), 6-0; 3, Michael Byerly (SP), 5-10

Pole vault

1, Brandon Kiefer (SP), 12-7; 2, Aaban Syed (NC), 11-1; 3, Mason Severtson (SR), 11-1

Shot put

1, Ayden Wheless (BN), 48-9 ½; 2, Daelin Brooks (BN), 45-8 ½; 3, Joseph Hyman (NC), 44-3 ½

Discus

1, Jacob Reeves (LEO), 140-11; 2, Daelin Brooks (BN), 133-11; 3, Logan Browne (BN), 133-10

Girls Team Scores

1, Broadneck 142 ½; 2, Leonardtown 111; 3, Annapolis 78

Girls Individual Results

3,200-meter relay

1, Leonardtown, 9:34.90; 2, Broadneck, 9:38.42; 3, Severna Park, 9:47.96

3,200-meter run

1, Mollie Fenn (BN), 11:22.16; 2, Cameron Glebocki (SP), 11:32.94; 3, Emma Kerr (BN), 11:38.84

800-meter relay

1, Meade (Cook, Mendoza, Franklin, Reid), 1:45.13; 2, North Point, 1:46.06; 3, Annapolis, 1:47.68

100-meter hurdles

1, Corinne Ball (NP), 15.81; 2, Kennedy Atkins (ANN), 16.56; 3, Jayden Rittle (LEO), 16.89

100-meter dash

1, Bryce Hatcher (AR), 12.76; 2, Taleah Williams (ANN), 12.79; 3, Iyona Davis (ANN), 12.88

1,600-meter run

1, Mollie Fenn (BN), 5:08.18; 2, Lexi Ensor (SP), 5:12.65; 3, Katherine Leddy (AR), 5:18.83

400-meter dash

1, Isabelle Franklin (ME), 59.73; 2, Layla James (LEO), 1:00.09; 3, Morgan Sims (SR), 1:00.13

300-meter hurdles

1, Corinne Ball (NP), 47.48; 2, Jayden Little (LEO), 48.15; 3, Niyla Quarles (OM), 49.69

200-meter dash

1, Taleah Williams (ANN), 26.12; 2, Iyona Davis (ANN), 26.35; 3, Bryce Hatcher (AR), 26.39

800-meter run

1, Mollie Fenn (BN), 2:20.15; 2, Layla James (LEO), 2:23.42; 3, Grace Denius (BN), 2:24.15

400-meter relay

1, Annapolis (Jefferson, Davis, Atkins, Williams), 49.02; 2, North Point, 49.21; 3, Arundel, 50.16

1,600-meter relay

1, Severna Park (McDonald, Thompson, Miller, Griffith), 4:13.39; 2, Leonardtown, 4:13.65; 3, South River, 4:13.74

Long jump

1, Dylan Countess (LEO), 16-9; 2, Kennedy Atkins (ANN), 16-8 ¾; 3, Sam Newton (LEO), 16-1 ¼

Triple jump

1, Corinne Ball (NP), 36-9 ¾; 2, Josilyn Mango (BN), 34-1 ¼; 3, A’Marah Parrish (NP), 33-6

High jump

1, Dylan Countiss (LEO), 5-2; 2, Casey Gish (BN), 5-0; 3, Jayden Rittle (LEO), 4-8

Pole vault

1, Carson Boteler (BN), 9-3; 2, Katie Bottom (NC), 8-9; 3, Malaika Obuobi (AR), 8-3

Shot put

1, Charisma Wardlaw (AR), 34-11 ½; 2, Jillian Zukley (SP), 33-3 ¾; 3, Abbigail Finch (AR), 32-0

Discus

1, Safiyan Stimely (BN), 95-11; 2, Lily Davis (BN), 94-11; 3, Lacie James (LEO), 93-5