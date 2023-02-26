South River wrestling’s Sam Ditmars earns 100th career win; Broadneck, Old Mill crown three regional champions

Andrew Dolezel of Reservoir defeats John Titow of South River, in the 120 pound championship match. The Class 4A/3A East Wrestling Regionals took place at South River High on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Sam Ditmars thought he was just trying to win a Class 4A/3A East Region championship. Everyone in his camp knew it was something more.

The South River 145-pound senior and Annapolis’ Nik Antonelli were a tangled mess starving for points until Ditmars eked out one in the second period, but Antonelli got it back in the third.

Advertisement

In overtime, Ditmars worked to escape Antonelli. The Seahawk warped and twisted with the Panther until finally he found his opening. Ditmars pounced upon Antonelli’s back, eliciting a geyser of screams, the 3-1 decision — and something more.

Advertisement

Isaac Barber, a former South River wrestler and 100-plus-winner, hoisted a glittery black poster from the crowd as athletic director David Klingel announced it. Not only was Ditmars champion, he earned his 100th career win.

“Grateful. One word is grateful,” Ditmars, the only Seahawk winner Saturday said. “Aside from being born to my family, being with this team is the best gift.”

At 195, South River’s Aidan Healey led Broadneck’s Dax Avila 4-2 as the final minute frittered away. Healey bested Avila just a week ago in the county championships, bit Avila was confident.

South River wrestling coach John Klessinger congratulates Sam Ditmars after he earned his 100th career win at Saturday's Class 4A/3A East Region wrestling tournament. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“I knew I could score on him. I was just waiting,” Avila said. “I didn’t find the perfect moment. There were 30 seconds left. I had to make action.”

The Bruin lunged at Healey, thumping him against the mat, sinking the half and hauling himself overtop him. In seconds, it was done — a pin and one of three Broadneck victories of the day.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Avila said. “We’re going to states as one of the best teams.”

Broadneck’s three golds tied Old Mill for the most victors from any team in the coed division Saturday — but qualified many more for next weekend’s state tournament.

Advertisement

Wrestlers who finished in the top four of their weight classed qualified for states. The Bruins will send eight, the most six-year coach Reid Bloomfield has ever qualified for states. Along with Avila, Cam Williams (113), Branden Whyte-Taylor (120), Ryland Woodward (145), Peyton Miller (152), Liam DeBaugh (160), Max DeMella (170) and Jake Chambers (182) all advanced.Williams and DeBaugh joined Avila as regional champions.

Cam Williams of Broadneck defeats Nolan Wood of Leonardtown, in the 113-pound championship match. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“It’s great for the room,” Bloomfield said. “The goal is to have as many guys in the room preparing for states, working, getting different looks, having different workout partners. The more we have them there, the better it is.”

Williams’ triumph at 113 was fairly definitive, a 6-2 decision over Leonardtown’s Nolan Wood. DeBaugh, who won states at 126 last year, had to protect his slim advantage to the end, holding on to a 7-5 win.

Advertisement

152-pound Bryan Arevalo of Old Mill won his title 3-2 over Marriotts Ridge’s Tyler Bury, but he never felt as frantic as the match looked.

“I was never panicking. I had control,” Arevalo said. “He wasn’t shooting, he had a stalling call. It was what I expected. It was a mind game.”

Logan Johnson made quick work of Marriotts Ridge’s Boden Pistorio at 106. The Old Mill freshman worked Pistorio into a headlock and earned a first-period pin.

Old MIll’s Logan Johnson defeats Marriotts Ridge’s Boden Pistorio in the 106-pound championship match. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Johnson and Arevalo are two of five Patriots bound for states, alongside Logan Cookerly (170), Xxavien Mackell (220) and RJ Duncan (285), who won his title 7-3 in three overtimes.

“I think we’re getting better every week, peaking at the right time,” Old Mill coach Jim Grim said. “Some kids barely didn’t make it; I thought we could’ve made some noise this weekend. But I’m excited for states next week, but even more excited about the offseason.”

Advertisement

Reservoir claimed the first of two finals matches with South River; Andrew Dolezel (120) hoarded points sending John Titow to silver with an 18-2 tech fall. Sam Vissers followed at 126 leading the Seahawks’ Ben Ford 5-3 in the third period. From up top, there was little Ford could do to close the deficit. In the last seconds, Ford was awarded a penalty point, but fell, 5-4.

Other regional champions crowned Saturday included Marriotts Ridge’s Atley Turner (132), Dylan McCullough of River Hill (170), Omar Palmer of Atholton (182) and Samuel Jordan of Mt. Hebron (220).

Nonetheless, this was a good day for South River, too. Two weeks after capturing its second consecutive 4A Duals title, the Seahawks sent seven to states: Ditmars, Trent Shipley (106), Titow, Ford, Healey, Busayo Balogun (220) and Alex Szkotnicki (113).

Szkotnicki, trying to be the first girl to win a coed title, suffered a quick pin to be upset in her semifinal — only her sixth defeat of the year. She would not let that happen again. In the third-place match, the senior flung Marriotts Ridge’s Rocky Alabbadi down and earned the pin.

“We’re coming into next week with our heads up,” Ditmars said. “We’re so tight as a team, it just feels right to finish off like this.”

Meade’s Cavell Morris (138) joined a long list of boys to fall victim to a Kraisser, as Centennial sophomore Calvin Kraisser racked up a 13-3 lead before pinning the Mustang in the second period. But Morris will have another chance at it next week — and he’s not the only Mustang.

Advertisement

Obina Onyeson earned a birth at 182 with a bronze finish. On the girls side, Viviana Abalama (120) claimed silver, and Brienna Blackwood (130) took a forfeit for gold, looking to repeat as state champion.

Elijah Boston of North County took third as well, and the Knights’ Kairyn Hall (145) fourth. With his silver, Antonelli is one of a few Annapolis qualifiers. Teddy Sfakiyanudis (126) and Davis Ruhf (132) join him, as well as Olivia Goldinger (120) and Joanne Baltimore (170). Michael Queen (120) earned a state spot for Severna Park as well as Alanna Adams (135) on the girls side. Glen Burnie sends Kevin Blair (138) for the boys and Jasmine Geris (170) for the girls.

Geris earned a regional championship for the Gophers.The 170-pounder lunged and twisted her opponent beneath and swiftly pulled out the fall.

Geris earned her second region title with the win — key word, “earned.”

Advertisement

“It feels amazing. I’m happy to be here,” Geris said. “This year, I came back ready to be part of something and work on myself. ... I’m really amped up. I want to place first.”

Class 4A/3A South Region

Over at Arundel High at the 4A/3A South regionals, other Anne Arundel schools prospered. Chesapeake had a day that could be best described as “really good,” sending seven to Show Place Arena next weekend: Brayden Ambrose (106), Brayden Roberts (113), Michael Greenstreet (120), Dylan Ritter (126), Dawson Hoover (138), Keanu Furbush (182) and Xander Dodd (195).

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Crofton outdid itself in only its second varsity year, qualifying 10: Nate Gottlieb (106), Cody Fanzo (120), Dominick Rossi (132), Jacob Speed (160), Nick Eremita (170), Chris Coleman (195) and Michael Gandy (285) on the boys side and Lexy Pabon (125), Isabella Coe (140) and Renata Arroija-Guzman (155) for the girls.

Arundel will also show out in the girls division with Josie Langtry (100), reigning champ Jada Chaves (105) and Erin Wright (155), along with boys Cole Figueroa (132) and Mannaseh Ojoamo (195).

Advertisement

Southern qualified girls Crystallina Lackey (100), Dominica Gladwell (115), Megan Knapp (120), Hayden Mullins (140) and Ali Stevens (155). Northeast’s Sophia Hodges (110) earned her spot, too, as well as Cheyenne Hall (145) and Jaziah Bond (190).

Andrew Dolezel of Reservoir defeats John Titow of South River in the 120-pound championship match. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Class 4A/3A East Region results

Championship matches

106: Logan Johnson (Old Mill) 39-7 won by fall over Boden Pistorio (Marriotts Ridge) 39-3 (Fall 1:37); 113: Cam Williams (Broadneck) 27-2 won by decision over Nolan Wood (Leonardtown) 22-4 (Dec 6-2); 120: Andrew Dolezel (Reservoir) 40-1 won by tech fall over Jon Titow (South River) 32-13 (TF-1.5 5:05 (18-2); 126: Sam Vissers (Reservoir) 34-5 won by decision over Ben Ford (South River) 31-15 (Dec 5-4); 132: Atley Turner (Marriotts Ridge) 41-3 won by major decision over Davis Ruhf (Annapolis) 37-8 (MD 11-3); 138: Calvin Kraisser (Centennial) 30-2 won by fall over Cavell Morris (Meade) 25-6 (Fall 2:42); 145: Sam Ditmars (South River) 45-1 won in sudden victory - 1 over Nik Antonelli (Annapolis) 39-4 (SV-1 3-1); 152: Bryan Arevalo (Old Mill) 42-3 won by decision over Tyler Bury (Marriotts Ridge) 41-4 (Dec 3-2); 160: Liam DeBaugh (Broadneck) 37-1 won by decision over Jacen McLeod (Leonardtown) 36-7 (Dec 7-5); 170: Dylan McCullough (River Hill) 42-1 won by fall over Logan Cookerly (Old Mill) 39-3 (Fall 5:59); 182: Omar Palmer (Atholton) 24-2 won by fall over Jake Chambers (Broadneck) 36-6 (Fall 1:22); 195: Dax Avila (Broadneck) 37-1 won by fall over Aidan Healey (South River) 42-4 (Fall 5:36); 220: Samuel Jordan (Mt. Hebron) 36-1 won by decision over Caleb Snype (Howard) 41-5 (Dec 13-6); 285: RJ Duncan (Old Mill) 16-2 won in tie breaker - 1 over Randy Green (Westminster) 42-3 (TB-1 7-3).

Third-place matches

106: Trent Shipley (South River) 42-6 won by fall over Johnathan Maslan (Atholton) 23-8 (Fall 1:40); 113: Alex Szkotniki (South River) 41-6 won by fall over Rocky Alabbadi (Marriotts Ridge) 33-8 (Fall 1:40); 120: Michael Queen (Severna Park) 38-4 won by decision over Branden Whyte-Taylor (Broadneck) 32-7 (Dec 9-4); 126: Thomas Gale (Leonardtown) 20-12 won in sudden victory - 1 over Teddy Sfakiyanudis (Annapolis) 29-9 (SV-1 8-6); 132: Sebastian Meza (Reservoir) 35-10 won by major decision over Logan Brown (Leonardtown) 18-13 (MD 16-3); 138: Olav Jensen (Reservoir) 31-13 won by decision over Kevin Blair (Glen Burnie) 32-12 (Dec 4-2); 145: Ryan Woodward (Broadneck) 39-4 won by fall over Kairyn Hall (North County) 28-10 (Fall 4:31); 152: Gannon Brooks (Leonardtown) 33-9 won by fall over Peyton Miller (Broadneck) 33-5 (Fall 1:33); 160: Sahith Mada (Mt. Hebron) 33-9 won by fall over Noah Whipkey (Centennial) 25-10 (Fall 2:02); 170: AJ Kuntz (Leonardtown) 37-9 won by decision over Max DeMella (Broadneck) 32-7 (Dec 6-1); 182: Obina Onyeson (Meade) 34-7 won by fall over Nate Hein (Leonardtown) 26-17 (Fall 3:50); 195: Oren Lacey (Leonardtown) 17-14 won by major decision over Jose Vasquez (Reservoir) 24-14 (MD 11-2); 220: Xxavien Mackell (Old Mill) 27-7 won by fall over Busayo Balogun (South River) 26-9 (Fall 3:46); 285: Elijah Boston (North County) 26-12 won by fall over Skye Song (Marriotts Ridge) 28-15 (Fall 1:58)