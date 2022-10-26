St. Mary’s Chloe McCarthy won IAAM B Conference cross country championship with the day’s best time

In the final stretch, Chloe McCarthy rolled away from the other runners with months of daily 8-to-13-mile runs pumping through her legs.

She had a feeling about what she’d done when she ascended a hill at the Center for Maryland Agriculture and Farm Park course. Her coach, Tom Smith, knew what she could do before the runners sprang from the starting line.

But neither knew the extent of what the St. Mary’s senior had really done until other times from the Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference flowed in. McCarthy, the B Conference cross country champion, was the fastest of them all on Tuesday.

Chloe McCarthy became the 2022 IAAM B Conference cross country champion with the fastest time of any runner competing in the A, B or C conferences.

With a time of 19 minutes and 27.51 seconds, McCarthy bested the first-place IAAM A Conference finisher, Gracyn Lambert of Bryn Mawr, as well by 12.67 seconds (19:31.94).

“It made me really happy,” McCarthy said, “because it showed how much I’ve accomplished over the four years, how much hard work I’ve put in, how much my coaches have helped me and how my family’s helped me get to this place.”

When Smith started coaching McCarthy four years ago, she was an unshaped runner — good, he said, “average,” but not yet what she is now.

Despite McCarthy’s credit to her coaches, Smith doesn’t see her ascension to an individual title as work he or anyone else put into her. It was all McCarthy.

“When she decided cross country was her sport, she put in a lot of miles over the summer. One summer builds upon the next summer,” Smith said. “This kid is self-made.”

This past summer, McCarthy ventured out every single day. Weekdays, she clocked in 7-8 miles, on weekends she ran 10-13.

St. Mary's poses after taking second place in the IAAM B Conference cross country championships on Tuesday.

Her personal training resulted in an undefeated record this fall. But even then, Smith wasn’t quite certain how his star runner would fare against A Conference girls, before Tuesday, because she’d never once raced them all season.

But Smith saw all the makings of it. Along with her unbeaten mark, McCarthy won the age group of the Annapolis 10-Mile Run on Aug. 28.

“She’s just phenomenal,” the coach said. “I knew she’s super strong because she’s put the mileage in. If she had it at the halfway point, she could have the whole race.”

Nerves rattled through McCarthy before the siren sounded. But when the sound split the silence, the Saint simply took off sprinting. The ground rushed beneath her feet at a pace she liked. Still, she assumed because of her B Conference standing and because this batch of A Conference runners were foreign to her, that she must not have been that far up.

“But once I started coming up the hill, I felt like I did get into that mode and could keep up the pace,” she said. “Once I got up that first big hill, it was pretty flat. The next one, I knew I just had to go really fast coming down.”

When she streamed into the finish with her winning time, Smith wasn’t sure who cried harder: McCarthy or himself.

“I was just super proud of her,” the St. Mary’s coach said.

McCarthy’s triumph helped boost St. Mary’s to a second-place finish among the B Conference team scores with 67 points, placing behind Mercy, who topped the conference with 31 points.

Severn ended up with the bronze in the B Conference, collecting 71 points.

In the A Conference, Archbishop Spalding placed seventh with 193 points.