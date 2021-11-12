With record-breaking season, Chesapeake senior Victor Listorti manifesting future on football field

Only two years ago, Victor Listorti envisioned a mat and a singlet when he thought about his future.
Then, along the way to chasing those dreams, the football field began calling his name. And, over the past couple seasons, the Chesapeake senior has effectively transformed himself from prospective college wrestler to Division I football prospect.
Listorti went from being a kid without any football calls to planning weekend trips to Navy, Towson and Brown, among others. University of Maryland coach Mike Locksley even pulled him into his office to talk after a camp.
This fall, during a record-breaking campaign, Anne Arundel County’s top running back is letting his performance speak for itself.
“Every game I go into it just doing my job and whatever happens, happens,” Listorti said. “I’m not looking for anything stats-wise, but just playing and having fun with my friends.”
It’s absolutely a coincidence that Listorti’s first name is one letter off “victory,” but that doesn’t change how often his name is associated with winning.
In every one of Chesapeake’s regular season wins or close calls, Listorti has racked up hundreds of yards in the process of scoring touchdown after touchdown. In only one week did any player in Anne Arundel County surpass him in ground yardage and, for many weeks now, he’s topped the county’s overall rushing leaderboard.
“I guess it’s pretty cool to see how I’m doing compared to other kids,” Listorti said.
With 1,585 rushing yards and counting through 10 games, Listorti has already snapped multiple Chesapeake records — including becoming the Cougars’ all-time single-season rushing leader (formerly 1,562), a mark he achieved with a 72-yard rushing touchdown.
He also owns the program record for rushing touchdowns in a season with 21 this fall.
There’s more to be gained for the Chesapeake senior, though, as the No. 3 Cougars take on No. 2 Long Reach in the second round of the 3A East Maryland Public Secondary Schools Association region playoffs on Friday.
Coach Rob Elliott’s measure of success for his star running back stretches beyond the title they’re chasing. He just wants him to stay healthy and move on to a Division I program.
After performing on the football field in his junior season, Listorti transitioned to wrestling — his initial love — and a void free of Division I football interest. He claimed the 2020 160 lb county title and finished fourth at the state tournament.
As he was preparing to gear up and explode into his senior fall season, coronavirus arrived.
Rather than allowing himself to become engulfed by the situation and settle for a smaller college program, Listorti went on the offensive. He made the decision to take the year off and returned for the 2021-2022 academic year.
“It was very difficult,” Listorti said. “…The main reason why [I came back to high school for another year] is I wanted to play college football. At the time, I wasn’t getting any type of interest.”
It’s not that Listorti thinks he’s too good for Division III. He’s not thinking of status. He’s thinking of his little brother Chase and his parents who have to send both sons to college. Division I offers scholarships.
He and his brother traversed the east coast participating in wrestling tournaments. Victor Listorti attended around 15 football camps — including Maryland, where Locksley offered him as a preferred walk-on. Listorti bulked up from 160 to 194 lbs.
“With the work he put in — he’s got a great work ethic — he came in much stronger than what he was,” Elliott said. “A little bit quicker. Just a good, all-around kid that worked his butt off to improve.”
Every player that wants to advance eats well and lifts weights, but Listorti changed his mind, too. He came to appreciate inches.
Listorti ran in a 44-yard touchdown against Severna Park on Sept. 24. In watching the film back, he realized that his foot landed just an inch away from stepping out-of-bounds.
“All it takes is one play,” he said. “Never take a play off.”
Brown University came next, inviting Listorti to watch its game against Yale last Saturday. An offer from Frostburg State rolled in. The Chesapeake senior will accept his invitation to watch Towson take on Elon this weekend. On Thursday afternoon, he Tweeted that Navy assistant coach Ashley Ingram called him out to watch the Midshipmen take on East Carolina.
Most of these schools fit Listorti’s bill: local and complete with top-notch school spirit.
“I’d love to play running back in college, but I’ll play wherever teams need me to,” Listorti said. “Division I is my goal, highest competition possible.”
Some players experience this sudden success, absorb it and reek of pride. Listorti hardly talks about himself without mentioning his teammates. He admires his defense, his “on-fire” quarterback Luca Genovese. Everything’s clicking, and it’s not just because of him, he said.
Though the senior running back undoubtedly painted every win in September and October, the Cougars had no issue competing last Friday when Crofton zeroed in on Listorti.
From the very first play, the Cardinals swallowed up the star rusher. In his place came other figures — Andrew Beal, Dylan Lewis, Owen Schmidt, Nick Shade and Rushaun Tongue among others. The first Chesapeake touchdown came by air, not foot, and yet, Listorti still proved lethal by running in two scores.
“He’s definitely the focal point. In the history of Chesapeake, there’s not been a lot of D1 prospects,” Elliott said. “As we saw last week, if it’s about stopping him and nothing else, the complimentary pieces come in and make plays.”
There’s every expectation Long Reach will do the same when it meets Chesapeake on Friday.
“They’ve got to make a decision. Do they go all out to stop Vic?” Elliott said. “Or do they play a standard defense and he goes to work?”
Elliott harbored concerns about young units on his team, including a sophomore-heavy offensive line. But those inexperienced units grew behind senior leadership and Listorti, ever the modest and quiet figure, barely has to say a word. He just has to play.
“With all the talent he has, he’s very reserved. He’s a lead-by-example guy,” Elliott said.
Listorti’s example may last beyond this postseason and his graduation. It may keep some Pasadena residents from straying when a private school coach calls in the future.
“It’s very good that we can have a player that can be D1 level and make it to D1,” Elliott said. “If it’s going to affect anything, maybe it’ll keep some of the kids home.”