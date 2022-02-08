Capital Gazette Sports Q&A: Chesapeake swimmer Tyler Downing makes major changes to propel him to success

Chesapeake swimmer Tyler Downing made a tough decision recently: to quit swimming.
Well, not altogether. Downing, formerly a club swimmer, turned in his goggles on the private end of things before the summer and went on to swim a nearly-undefeated regular season and swept his individual events at county championships this past Friday: the 100-yard breaststroke and the 100 butterfly, where he narrowly defeated rival Connor Page of South River. He snapped multiple school records, including: the 200 medley relay (26.38 in the breast), the 200 freestyle relay (21.50 split), 400 free relay (48.60 split), 100 fly (52.72) and the 100 breast (59.84).
Downing, who now sets his sights on regionals in two weeks, spoke to The Capital this past weekend:
So, I have to start with this, as I was scrolling and saw Chesapeake Swimming’s Tweet about you, you bench, or deadlift 300 pounds?
Oh, yeah. It’s actually kind of funny because I lift with a freshman. He’s like my partner, and he deadlifts 300-plus and he pushes me to do it with him. I’m kind of able to handle it, but I was kind of forced into doing it. It worked out, but it was hard sometimes.
Before you partnered with him, what did you lift before?
Probably like 225 was my max.
Is that, 300, normal for a swimmer?
Most of my friends that do club swimming, no, not at all.
I thought — don’t get me wrong, I know you have to be super strong to swim, but that still seems entirely unusual.
Some of my friends that are faster than me, I deadlift like 100 more than them.
How much do you think that’s helped you reach a new height with swimming this season?
Oh, a significant amount. We only swim twice a week because of COVID. It’s not good for a swimmer; you need to swim as much as you possibly can. Since we’re only limited to two practices, we’re going to have to take advantage of lifting and getting strong as we possibly can. And since our team is a sprint-oriented team, it kind of works out because to sprint fast, you obviously need to be strong.
For example, I was swimming six days a week, two hours a day for the Naval Academy. I wasn’t lifting. I stopped over the summer. I was out of shape bad, just having fun over the summer. Once I started working with [coach] Brian [Nelson], and doing his weight training program … it’s kind of amazing to see that you don’t need to swim as much to go the best times.
Why did you stop swimming club?
It was a lot mentally. A lot of dedication for 15-to-20 hours a week with school going on and my dad was going through some health problems. It added a lot of stress. So, I stopped doing club. I mean, I’m still in love with the sport. I did summer swimming and high school, so I’m not entirely out of the sport. I stopped because it was a huge amount of dedication and I just didn’t have the passion for it anymore.
I know sometimes when you love something and it becomes more of an obligation because of how much you have to do it, it messes up with your passion a bit. How much do you think taking a step back and doing it more for fun changed the way you swam last year?
I was telling myself that. Over this school year, my coach Brian made me fall in love with the sport again, even though I’m not swimming as much and not getting as much training. Even though I’m still going fast times. I’m having so much fun with the sport.
Are you still undefeated individually?
Actually, I lost my last meet, which is really sad. One event, to Connor Page, who I beat yesterday.
Oh, I wish I’d known that — that was such good revenge, right?
It was great because he lifeguards at the Y I sometimes swim at by myself. Beforehand, this past week and he saw me and was teasing me, like, “you ready for this meet?” It was kind of funny that I finally beat him.
That was like, what 30 milliseconds apart?
Two-tenths of a second. Kind of crazy.
Did you get that feeling, when you approached the wall?
I was just anxious to see. I knew it was neck and neck. It was going to be whoever finished the best. … I was happy to see my name was on top.
Was that last one with him like that?
Yeah it was exactly like that, but his finish was better than mine.
Are you looking forward to regionals, having never done them before?
Honestly, I think regionals will be easier than counties because we’re in a smaller school division. We’re not up against those big Anne Arundel schools that just dominate.
I had a visual yesterday of a Broadneck kid, Severna Park kid and South River kid swimming side by side. That’s what the county’s been like for eons. What do you feel like your role is in helping elevate Chesapeake?
For Chesapeake, there’s not many club teams around Pasadena. So, there’s not that many experienced swimmers. This is the first year for many people. I tried to get them as comfortable as they can with the sport. As a senior and experienced swimmer, I tried to guide everyone to make sure they’re trying their best at certain things. …
Let’s say in the weight room – it may seem stupid at the time, but it really shows at meets. It makes you feel silly but you have to push really hard to get off the ground, and that shows when you have to push off a wall.
So basically, I keep everyone in line and make sure they know everything we do is for a purpose and that we have to try as hard as we can to push everyone to their limits.