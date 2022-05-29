Chesapeake baseball wins first Class 3A state title since 2014, defeating Towson, 5-1

Chesapeake coach Jeff Young raises the championship trophy with players surrounding him following the team's win over Towson during the 3A state baseball championship game in Waldorf on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Trailing by a run in the third inning, Chesapeake-AA leadoff hitter Nick Karls stepped to the plate with the bases loaded looking to provide a spark.

One of the Cougars’ six seniors, Karls delivered exactly that, ripping a ground ball to second that was too tough for Towson to handle, scoring a run. Owen Schmidt and Brendan Phillips maintained that momentum with consecutive sacrifice flies, giving Chesapeake a two-run advantage.

Advertisement

From there, the Cougars continued to build on their lead, defeating Towson, 5-1, to capture the Class 3A state title. It’s Chesapeake’s third state title and first since 2014, as the Cougars thrived under first-year coach Jeff Young.

“They never had any quit,” Young said. “Whatever I asked them to do, they do. They’ve just really focused. Chesapeake is always known for pitching and defense, winning low-scoring games. We talked and we were saying great teams do that. To be great, you’ve got to be able to win 10-8 or 12-11, whatever it takes. You have to be built to do that. They’ve adapted and they’ve just continued to fight for it no matter what it was.”

Advertisement

Chesapeake's Colin McDonald celebrates scoring a run against Towson in the Class 3A state baseball championship game in Waldorf on Saturday night. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Facing one of the best pitchers in the greater Baltimore area, Towson’s Chase Supensky, the Cougars weren’t phased. Supensky entered Saturday night with 66 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings and a 0.39 ERA.

However, after going down 1-2-3 in the opening two innings, Chesapeake adjusted. Senior Kyle Hickson started the third-inning rally, ripping a double off the left field wall. Over the final five innings, the Cougars (19-3-1) mounted eight hits while making the Generals pay for their mistakes.

“At first we were trying to jump on him too early or be too patient,” Hickson said. ”He’s a great pitcher. He hits his spots and keeps you off balance with pitches and we were trying to jump early. Once we started jumping early, got the momentum, it was all exciting and it kept flowing for one another.”

Towson pitcher Chase Supensky delivers to a Chesapeake batter during the Class 3A state baseball championship game in Waldorf on Saturday night. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

While the Cougars’ bats grew stronger each inning, Karls became more dialed in on the mound. After allowing a run in the first inning, the senior shut the door on the Generals for much of the rest of the way. He pitched an efficient 6 2/3 innings, striking out six, and the Cougars’ defense played well behind him.

“I had a little bit of nerves,” Karls said. “A lot of people here from the community, a lot of people I know. As a pitcher, I just tried to settle in and do my thing. Once I got them starting to play my game, they couldn’t do anything. I threw a lot of fastballs today. They had a hard time getting the barrel around, so I just tried to command my fastball and pound the zone. If they started timing it up, I would just flick over a curveball and then it will mess up their timing.”

Tariq Talley’s double in the first was the Generals’ (15-3) main offensive highlight as they struggled to mount consecutive hits against Karls. When Towson was able to get runners on base, there were often two outs, as Karls and the Cougars’ strong defense often shut the door.

Chesapeake coach Jeff Young raises the championship trophy with his players surrounding him after the team's win over Towson in the Class 3A state baseball championship game in Waldorf on Saturday night. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

While the General struggled to spark a rally, the Cougars were able to string together hits. Carter Drab ripped a base hit up the middle, giving the Cougars further insurance in the fifth before they tacked on another run in the seventh.

After the Cougars shut the door on the Generals’ comeback attempt, they all formed a dog pile near the mound. Accompanied with that celebration was a mini basketball hoop, as the Cougars jumped high in the air capturing their ultimate goal.

Advertisement

“It was so nerve-wracking, but so much fun,” Hickson said. “Everything about it I’ll remember forever and then that final out is something I’ve dreamed about for years and it finally happened.”

“It’s every kid’s dream, there’s only four teams in the state that get this,” Karls said. “I’m super happy and super pumped. I’m happy for Coach Young. I’ve known him forever and I’m just happy for everyone around here because we haven’t done it since 2014. I’m happy to bring it back to Pasadena.”