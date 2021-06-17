Sam Larkin’s go-ahead three-run homer lifts Chesapeake softball past Northern-Calvert, into state final

Chesapeake benefitted from a miscue by the Patriots in the third. After the first seven Cougars struck out against Marisa Powell (seven hits allowed, one walk, 12 strikeouts), Wenger put the ball in play with a base hit to left. Watts followed with another base hit and both runners scored on an error at second base that rolled into the gap in the outfield. Larkin, who put the ball in play to lead to the error, later scored on an RBI single by Nutile to tie the game at 3.