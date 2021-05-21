Chesapeake girls lacrosse dominates Pasadena rival Northeast, 15-2

The Dena Bowl, the name for the football rivalry between Chesapeake and Northeast that has spread to every sport the two schools offer, is oftentimes an evenly-matched clash.
Sometimes, however, one school comes to dominate the other.
That’s what Chesapeake girls lacrosse did as it washed out the Eagles 15-2 on Friday night on Duvall Highway.
“They’re an awesome team and it’s tough because in the Dena Bowl, we’re always so close in comparison,” senior Georgia Spangler said. “Most of our girls play club with the other girls, so they did an amazing job, but we all pulled together and we did a great job communicating and took it to them.”
Despite the lopsided nature of the game, Eagles and Cougars streamed towards one another with sunny grins and arms outstretched for their beloved friends. Chesapeake coach Sonny Jones, who coached many of those Northeast players in club ball since fifth grade, hugged his players and congratulated their plays.
“These girls, when we [got] done tonight, they spend the night at each other’s houses,” Jones said. “That’s how tight they are. There’s some bragging rights, but the confidence is really through the roof.”
Jones saw that confidence lacking against Arundel, which used a strong second half to pull away for a 17-9 win against Chesapeake (3-2) on Tuesday.
“We had a really nice conversation about that the next practice,” Jones said. “We were able to put some things together, change up our game plan a little.”
Jones learned from that game, too. He threw in six midfielders on Friday, making substitutions easier and supercharging the upcoming onslaught. The coach planned to spread out Northeast (1-4), knowing it struggled on slides defensively, and it paid off.
The Cougars were ready at the first chirp of the official’s whistle. They netted six of their 10 first-half goals from the free position, led in this effort by Spangler, who was one of three Cougars to bury two goals before the end of the first half.
The figure standing in Northeast’s cage didn’t make it easy for them. Senior Caroline Gilliard picked up five first-half saves, snuffing out as many would-be goals. The Eagles defense likewise increased its pressure on the Cougars in the last third of the first half, hounding Chesapeake attacks that might’ve more smoothly gotten their shots in the nets minutes before.
Jones expected nothing less of the players he knew personally had the stuff.
“Abby Zimmerman, aggressive, fast midfielder — I knew what we had in her,” Jones said of the Eagles midfielder, his club player. “I knew if we keep pressure on them, we could be successful. On defense, Jayden Conway, she was laughing at me because we called a play and she knew the play. She said, ‘You know I shot that down’ and I said ‘I know.’ We had to change it up. She’s extremely good on low D, so I knew we’d have problems.”
Still, choppy waters or not, the Cougars sailed on. Junior defender Alyssa Kreuger collected a pass from junior attack Charlotte Alexander and flipped it between the pipes to spark a running clock with a 10-0 lead that they carried into halftime.
Northeast should have scored, the way it was winning at the draw circle. The Eagles pulled consecutive draws multiple times on either side of the halftime break.
When tall-statured draw specialist Caroline Makarovich entered the circle for Northeast, Jones knew his Cougars were headed for trouble.
“I taught her how to draw,” Jones said. “They did adjust and we got in trouble for about three, four in a row. I told my girls, don’t self-draw against her. To win it, we had to put it on the ground and that’s what helped us out.”
But every one of those small victories were met either by goalkeeper Sydney Franz’ stick or turnovers or another sort.
In those momentary mishaps, the Cougars continued to thrive. Junior Erin Bock became the first to register a hat trick, while the likes of sophomores Addison Widmer (three goals) and Abbey Warner padded onto their own totals.
Jones was happy to see the scoring spread out among his players, a goal of his. Spangler, just weeks from leaving Chesapeake behind forever, was, too.
“It’s always good to see young girls bringing up the program, especially in future years. I’ll be glad to come back and watch them,” Spangler said.
Down 13-0, a freeze seemed to settle in over the stadium. But the moment Eagles junior Haleigh Green wheeled towards the net and flicked her shot past Franz, the crowd and sidelines burst into cheers, the joy of Green’s success jolting them.
That newfound energy transferred from Green to her teammates, too. On the next draw, senior Abigail Zimmerman hurried the possession towards Franz and fired, doubling Northeast’s goal total.
GOALS: C — Georgia Spangler (3), Erin Bock (3), Addison Widmer (3), Alyssa Kreuger (2), Abbey Warner (2), Abby Dunn (1), Danielle Aschenbach (1), Charlotte Alexander (1); NE — Haleigh Green (1), Abigail Zimmerman (1).