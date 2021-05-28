North County softball walks off Chesapeake in extras to become last undefeated team in Anne Arundel

Two softball teams walked onto North County’s field on Friday afternoon hunting the same glory: to be known far and wide as the best softball team in Anne Arundel County.
Knights coach Kelly Guarnieri guessed most watching would’ve picked Chesapeake.
Most would’ve been wrong.
In whipping winds and temperamental weather, North County emerged the last undefeated softball team in the county as Skylar Barton had a two-out walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 1-0 victory in a game that started Wednesday and finished Friday after four delays caused by weather and logistics.
When senior Linsey Voorhese crossed the plate, the Knights crashed into one another with grins and screams spilling over like sunlight at dawn. They collectively lifted Barton into the air and squeezed.
“Usually, we’re known as an underdog,” Barton said. “Big wins like this prove that we belong at the top.”
It was the best birthday gift Guarnieri could ask for.
“Chesapeake was thought of as the better team coming in, even though we both have the same record,” Guarnieri said. “They have a great team and it was a great game and I’m just glad we came out on top. It was a hard battle to the end.”
The Knights’ ace Breanna Clayton pitched another gem after her perfect-game performance against rival Glen Burnie two weeks ago and a two-hit shutout against tough South River last week. The senior amassed 13 strikeouts and allowed only one hit to a Cougars team that came in averaging more than 14 runs per game.
“It’s a great feeling,” Clayton said. “I really enjoy this feeling.”
The highly anticipated game was advertised, at least the pitcher’s circle. Clayton continued her dominance, as did Chesapeake pitcher Jerzie Nutile.
The two combined for 23 strikeouts over Wednesday and Friday afternoons, and when they didn’t dispatch a batter at the plate, their fielders mostly did it for them.
“That’s who Jerzie is. She’s a big-game pitcher anyway,” Chesapeake coach Don Ellenberger said. “...Their pitcher held us down.”
Nutile’s bid for a no-hitter ended in the bottom of the fourth inning when Rebecca Gottleib cracked a single. Fittingly, Clayton’s big ended in the top of the fifth with Chesapeake’s Kendall Thomas clubbing a double.
Neither resulted in a run scored.
“We both have great pitchers, we both have great hitters, defense,” Guarnieri said. “I think if we play Chesapeake again — which I’m kinda glad we don’t have to — I think it would be another battle.”
Voorhese had the best chance before extra innings. She belted a long drive to right field and hustled towards third base with Ella Ranson ahead of her. But outfielder Alyssa Simms switched her arm out for a rocket and launched a throw to catcher Devan Wenger and tagged Ranson before she could touch home. Nutile finished the fifth with her ninth strikeout.
By the scoreless sixth inning, desperation hummed under the drumbeat on dugout buckets, the cheers for every ball taken by the team at-bat and for every strike by the team chomping at the chance to be the first to score a run.
“I definitely had the adrenaline going,” Barton said. “Those last two innings, they were big.”
Usually, 13 is an unlucky number. For Chesapeake (9-1), it was.
But for North County (9-0), Clayton’s 13th strikeout — the one that ended the top of the eighth — ended up being a very lucky number indeed.
“They weren’t going down without a fight, but we weren’t going down without a fight,” Guarnieri said.
Voorhese opened the bottom of the eighth with a single, moving the obligatory runner on second to third. The Knights next played into a fielder’s choice, extinguishing the potential run. Then, a running error allowed Chesapeake to cling to hope as it was an out away from batting again.
That hope ended as soon as Barton’s bat met the ball.
Latest High School sports
“I knew I needed to put the ball in play, no matter what. I had a 2-0 count, I was looking for my pitch,” Barton said. “Then, she gave me it.”