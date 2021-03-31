Eric Taylor nets game-winning overtime goal to lead Chesapeake boys soccer past North County

The Chesapeake boys soccer team is no stranger to overtime, as evidenced by the three games played so far this year.
On Tuesday, the extra-session squad earned their second win of the shortened season, as junior Eric Taylor flicked a header in off a throw in from Micah Diggs in the 99th minute to give the Cougars a 2-1 overtime victory over North County amidst gusty winds at William T. Wentworth Stadium in Glen Burnie.
“I don‘t even know what happened down there. There was mess in there with everybody in there,” said Taylor, who also scored the game-tying goal against Chesapeake Science Point in the final minute of regulation to send the game to overtime, which the Cougars won on Thursday. “You just have to be the hero at the end of the day.”
Diggs was part of the first goal by Chesapeake, as the fellow junior fed a through ball onto the foot of senior forward Christian Angel, who placed a perfect shot past Knights goalkeeper Bradley Mills just 7:56 seconds into the match.
“I tried to set our team up defensively and I told them in the first half we’ll take what they have, figure it out as a team and change it,” said Chesapeake coach Drew Belcher. “Then we would come out in the second half and have the wind with us. I think we had 11 shots in that half, but just couldn’t get it into the net.”
As what happened with the Cougars, North County was against the forces of Mother Nature when it scored its goal. With 18:12 left in the second half, Blake Haskins found the ball on his foot after Chesapeake goalkeeper Maxx Gray misjudged a ball that hung up in the wind. Haskins accepted the miscue and buried his shot into the back of the net to tie the score at 1-1.
“Blake wants the ball on his foot no matter what the situation is. He’s one of those guys our guys feed off of,” said North County coach Shawn Behegan. “His energy and work ethic is second-to-none and being that he is only a junior, we have him coming back for another year and I expect big things from him and expect him to flourish even more.”
From there, the field tilted in Chesapeake’s favor, but to no avail. North County’s second goalkeeper, sophomore Austin Carter, prevented any further damage from happening.
For some teams, playing two goalkeepeers can be a detriment. But not for the Knights.
“Fortunately, all three of our keepers are really close and support one another. Austin has been pushing in this preseason for time,” Behegan said. “We have all the confidence in the world in him. He’s a baseball player and looking at the conditions, we had total confidence in him that he would adjust and be able to read the ball into the wind the same way he would if he were on the baseball field.”
Chesapeake had many more chances in the first overtime and carried that momentum into the second 10-minute extra stanza. But with time running down, it appeared the Cougars would finish with their second tie in three games — before Taylor’s heroics.
“I give a lot of credit to Taylor. He was tasked with marking their best player, Haskins, and did a great job on him,” Belcher said. “He did it against Northeast earlier this year, so he has played great on both offense and defense. Then to get credited with the goal is fantastic.”