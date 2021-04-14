MaKenzie Boyd nets hat trick as Chesapeake girls soccer beats Meade to finish 6-0

Sophomore MaKenzie Boyd made the most of her first season in a Chesapeake girls soccer uniform, especially in the Cougars’ final game of the shortened fall campaign.
The transfer from Northeast netted a hat trick to lift Chesapeake to a 4-0 win against Meade Tuesday night to cap the shortened season with an unblemished 6-0 record.
“It’s a little bittersweet, but I’m glad the kids got to play with the COVID pandemic,” said Chesapeake coach Kevin Keeter. “We had eight seniors return and nine starters return, so we knew we were going to be special. We would have loved to have a playoff run and play the big dogs in Anne Arundel County. We’re always trying to fight with the big dogs. But this group was something special.”
Boyd scored the only goal Chesapeake really needed 6:56 seconds into the game off a perfect through ball from club teammate Ella Shannon.
Her second came 21 minutes later as she knocked in a pass from Julie Wheeler to double the lead at the 12:10 mark.
She finished the hat trick by pounding in a rebound of her shot that hit the far post. She followed the shot and scored into the open net with 22:15 remaining.
“I think we played really well tonight. I was fed some really good balls by Ella Shannon,” Boyd said. “We took a lot of shots, although some didn’t go in but they were all really good shots. Plus, we played as a team and it ended up really good. This feels really good. I’m excited for next season already.”
The only marker that Boyd was not a part of came off the foot of senior Brooke Hurst, who banged in a long, high shot just over the outstretched arms of Mustangs senior goalkeeper Rita Guzman (nine saves), who along with sophomore Jasmin Godinez (two saves), were peppered with shots throughout the 80 minutes of action. Anatasia Quinn sent a well-placed cross to Hurst to set up the score.
When Keeter took the job at Chesapeake five years ago, he knew a lot of the girls from playing at Mountain Road Soccer. He credits the familiarity with the team for the success of his high school squad.
“When this senior class was 9 years old, I started training them with Mountain Road Soccer and the Pasadena Soccer Club,” said Keeter, whose squad lost in the Class 3A state semifinals on penalty kicks. “ ... I knew they were going to be special. That was one of the reasons I took the job was I knew what was coming up. It’s just been a joy and a pleasure to coach them.”
The future may be even better for the Cougars. Including Boyd, they carried eight sophomores on the varsity roster this season.
“We have a lot of potential coming in. Our JV team had a really good season, going 5-1, plus we have another real good freshmen class coming in next year,” Keeter added. “Kids playing with Maryland United and playing some club ball, with some pipeline, so the future is looking bright for us.”
Meade (2-3) had a strong performance by junior midfielder Kensley Pierce, who made strong runs on the right side throughout the game. However, after going down early, the Mustangs never got deflated or gave up.
“I’m very happy that our team responded the way that they did after going down early,” Meade coach Lee Campbell said. “Chesapeake is a great team and they don’t let you make any mistakes. But the girls recovered real well. We had more than a couple of chances there in the second half.”
The coach also credited Pierce for her strong performance, calling her a “wonderful player.”
“The fact that she is making those runs in both halves just shows how dedicated she is to the team and the game. She recovered from COVID during the preseason, so she’s come back quite well,” Campbell said. “She is one of our captains and deservedly so.”