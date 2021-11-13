Chesapeake football upends Long Reach, 39-12, to secure spot in 3A state quarterfinals

Chesapeake football couldn’t reach Class 3A glory on the back of one player alone. It’s a good thing the entire roster’s loaded.
A full team effort carried the third-seeded Cougars over No. 2 Long Reach in the 3A East second round, 39-12, handing Chesapeake the chance to compete in the state quarterfinals next week. It’ll be reseeded before then.
Senior running back Victor Listorti led Chesapeake with 22 carries for 141 yards and four touchdowns.
The Cougars struggled to play four quarters early this fall and dropped two games because of it. Listorti said Thursday that he’d felt his team had done so in four straight games. Friday marked the fifth.
Cougars coach Rob Elliott credited the 43-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Luca Genovese to Rushaun Tongue for shattering the momentum Long Reach sparked in the second quarter.
“That offense can be a quick strike team,” Elliott said of the Lightning. “We had to play four quarters.”
Chesapeake seemed to stretch the first quarter into hours for the amount it was able to do in those 12 minutes.
The Cougars broke the Lightning down from the first play — a 50-yard-plus kickoff return from Tongue. The Cougars only needed four plays for Listorti to cross the plane for a 1-yard touchdown.
In the unfolding minutes, the Division I prospect would become quite familiar with the Long Reach end zone. The next one he ran in needed a little more effort — 5 yards — a chance Listorti earned after senior Colin McDonald intercepted a pass from Long Reach quarterback Brice Koontz.
A 13-point lead didn’t feel secure enough. The Cougars’ defense labored to limit the Lightning to a turnover on downs around their own 20-yard line.
What a double-edged sword that was for Long Reach. Not only did it cost the Lightning a possession, but it gave Listorti the ball in the red zone. The Cougars senior scored in one play, handing Chesapeake a 20-0 lead.
Listorti slammed into a horde of Lightning, a cracking sound that rippled across the Chesapeake sideline. Senior Ryan Rush burst from the scrum, screaming “it’s too easy!”
But it wouldn’t be.
Long Reach nearly paid them back with a long drive that moved from the end of the first quarter to the top of the second. Chesapeake staunched the Lightning then.
The next few minutes would not feel so comfortable. A bad pitch back to Genovese sent him chasing down a ball sputtering into the end zone. But the Lightning came faster. Five-foot-9 junior Kyran Taylor pounced on it and handed Long Reach its first entry on the scoreboard — 20-6.
Chesapeake suddenly found itself facing a problem. After letting Listorti embarrass them on their own turf, the Lightning adjusted. They smothered Listorti on every one of his runs, holding him to less than 10 yards on each.
So, Chesapeake simply tried another, lighter approach. Genovese wheeled to the right side and slung a 43-yard pass to Tongue in the red zone. Senior Dylan Lewis trotted for 1 yard touchdown through a wall of Lightning to lift the Cougars to a 26-6 halftime advantage.
“It’s awesome. Dylan had a couple really good runs where he’s carrying people on his back. Luca had some amazing passes, as he’s been doing all year,” Listorti said.
All Chesapeake had to do was hold on. It stumbled when its defense allowed a wide-open touchdown pass from Koontz to Jayden Barker on fourth-and-goal to open the third quarter. It stumbled again when it couldn’t make a field-goal attempt, even after gobbling down most of the third-quarter clock.
The Cougars are not a team that crumbles in these situations. Elliott pointed to a game against Severna Park , when Chesapeake marched back to a near total comeback in four quarters after being down 16-0.
“They’re confident without being cocky,” Elliott said. “That game was huge from a mental standpoint — no matter how bad things are, we can come back and play.”
What’s that old saying? Third time’s the charm?
Tongue picked up a fumble that directly led to a spiraling third-down, 21-yard pass from Genovese to Andrew Beal. Then Listorti did what he does best — the running back better known as “Houdini” squirted out of where he’d seemingly been stacked up.
His touchdown run was just complimentary. His teammates had already saved the day for him.
Latest High School sports
“Spreading the ball around like that, having our other guys step up, is awesome,” Listorti said.