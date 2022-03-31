Chesapeake softball passes first true test to stay unbeaten, shutting Crofton out, 11-0

Chesapeake's Alison Pollack fires across the infield to force out a Crofton player a first base during a softball game at Crofton High School on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Crofton softball certainly made a splash in its varsity debut, cutting down three teams in its first week.

But the new team on the block got a taste of how dangerous Anne Arundel County softball can be when the defending Class 3A state champions strolled down their hill Wednesday.

The seasoned Chesapeake batters erupted on the Cardinals defense in two explosive innings, piling up an 11-0 victory in what the Cougars agreed was their first true test of 2022. The win marked the Cougars’ third shutout and second in two days, within which they collectively amassed 32 runs.

They don’t get tired, coach Brittany Owen said, and they want to win.

“They adapted very well. They focused on what they needed to change individually,” Owen said. “We started playing the small game a little, capitalized on their mistakes and got the momentum going.”

Chesapeake pitcher Kendall Thomas delivers to a Crofton batter during Wednesday's game. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Against one of the county’s early standout pitchers, sophomore Lynsie Herman, Cougars (3-0) batters needed to get clever about where and when they’d be swinging.

Herman tossed 12 strikeouts in five innings and kept Chesapeake scoreless through two.

“We just had to really take what she was giving us,” said senior Ali Pollack, who had two hits with three RBIs. “We had to drive the ball to the right side of the field, and with that, we had success.”

When two-hitter Sam Larkin (3-for-5, two RBIs) belted a single through the middle infield on her first at-bat, it became clear how much heavier the burden would befall Herman already.

Herman embraced that weight with grace, striking out the other three batters of the inning and another three in the second. But she had a long game before her, especially when her defense wasn’t there to back her up.

Cougars senior Devan Wenger chomped Herman’s first pitch, putting her in perfect position for the reckoning to begin.

The top of the order had seen Herman now. They saw something they liked.

After Larkin slapped Wenger home, Pollack buried a shot deep to right field. While right fielder Alanna Yancey struggled to track it down in the bumpy grass, Pollack and Larkin surged around the bases, putting the score at 3-0.

Damage done, Herman continued to labor through another scoreless inning, cutting down another few batters for her 10th and 11th strikeouts.

But two things weren’t in her favor: offense and defense.

In the Chesapeake circle, Kendall Thomas relied on her dependable two-seam pitch and tallied five strikeouts while she and her defense never let anyone — namely India Stokes, who went 3-for-3 — pass third base.

Chesapeake's Alison Pollack connects with a base hit during a softball game against Crofton on Wednesday. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

The lead certainly relaxed her, but Thomas never really gets fazed by anything. With a heavy legacy of Player of the Year pitchers Haley Downin and Jerzie Nutile behind her, Thomas is determined to make herself known, too.

“Feels good,” Thomas said. “Jerzie was a great pitcher, but I’m trying to show everybody I’m a great pitcher, too. I’m trying my best out there to get us wins. That’s the most important thing.”

As the Cardinal bats continued to stay silent against a capable Chesapeake defense, the Cougars’ revved up again. Alana Watts ripped a triple to a spot Larkin would also greet, shipping Watts home. Pollack and Thomas followed their teammates, the latter doing so with a triple of her own, then Sophia Bianco. When the dust cleared, it was 7-0.

“It just shows how strong we are as a team. We have a lot of seniors, experienced players all throughout the roster,” Pollack said. “That makes us versatile and strong.”

Now, the Cougars were just having fun.

Larkin and Bianco split two more runs over the next two innings and by then, the win was all but in the bag. But Chesapeake wanted more come the seventh, too. Wenger screamed as Watts, who to this point had only gotten to score rather than score others, plated her for the 11th run.

“They love hitting. We’re a strong team, but we can always work on becoming better,” Owen said. “I’m really proud of them for coming out here and not stopping. They did not give up.”