Nick Stergiou, Nick Toskov lead Broadneck baseball to 8-6 win against Chesapeake

Broadneck’s Nick Stergiou had stepped up as a leader all day, keeping his pitchers positive and making big plays at the plate and in the field at first base. He had an inning-ending stretch to get a low throw in the sixth and a big scoop to record a put out to start the third inning.
So when he stepped into the batters box Wednesday afternoon with the Bruins trailing by a run in the bottom of the fifth, it was the perfect opportunity to lead by example.
With Nick Toskov sitting on first after hitting a ground ball back up the middle, Stergiou crushed the first pitch he saw deep into the left-center field gap and pulled into second with a double to plate Toskov. After getting a great jump to steal third, he alertly scored on a passed ball to give the Bruins a 5-4 lead it would keep until the final out en route to an 8-6 victory.
Stergiou finished 2-for-2 with two doubles, a walk, a hit by pitch, two runs, two stolen bases and an RBI.
The Bruins padded the lead in the fifth after Stergiou, starting a new rally on singles from Jack Campo and a double off the right field fence by Joe Robertson. Brooks Berry was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Campo and Robertson scored on a single from Jacob Isaac and an RBI groundout from Anthony Cirrincione to make it 8-4.
The Cougars (1-2) struck early when Brendan Phillips walked and Jack Hogan drove him in with a line drive single to center in the top of the first. Phillips and Hogan each had a hit and RBI in the contest.
The Bruins matched and surpassed that in the bottom half of the inning thanks to some timely hitting. After Toskov reached via error and Stergiou walked, Campo singled to drive in Toskov and Joe Robertson doubled to deep right field to drive in Stergiou. A sacrifice fly from Berry made it 3-1 after one inning.
Toskov went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored while Campo went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Robertson had two doubles, a run and an RBI for Broadneck (2-1). Blake Snyder pitched a solid five innings to earn the win, yielding four hits while striking out seven batters.
Chesapeake got one right back in the top half of the second inning thanks to a good piece of two out hitting by Nick Karls to loop the first pitch of the at bat to right field to drive in Adrian Gonzalez. Karls would score on a passed ball in the sixth inning to cut the lead to 8-5.
The Cougars tied the game in the top of the fourth. Cole Parsons ripped the first pitch he saw on a line drive to right field and came in to score when Phillips poked a ground ball that hit the third base bag for a single.
Chesapeake took the lead back for the first time since the first when Owen Schmidt stroked a hard ground ball down the third base line for a double and Gonzalez hit a sharp grounder in the third base hole to drive him in and put the Cougars up 4-3.
Chesapeake threatened in the top of the seventh, getting runners on via error before Gonzalez drove in his second run of the game to cut it to 8-6. Jack Holmes pitched his way around the errors to record the save, getting a grounder to short to end the game.