Chesapeake football bound for 3A state semifinals after dominant 27-0 win over Atholton

To senior quarterback Luca Genovese, Chesapeake football hasn’t earned much respect from the rest of Anne Arundel County.
Now, nobody has a choice.
Two wins stand between Chesapeake and a Class 3A title as the sixth-seeded Cougars secured another statement win, this one a 27-0 shutout over No. 3 seed Atholton in the 3A East Region final. Chesapeake ended its state quarterfinal victory with flair, an interception from junior Logan Clark that severed the Raiders’ efforts to score in the final minute of the game.
“We’ve been doubted by a lot of people in the county since I’ve been in high school. People don’t look at Chesapeake as a football school,” Genovese said. “It’s just crazy. It feels amazing.”
The Cougars, who reached the state semifinals for second time after a breakthrough in 2018, advance to face Northern. Coach Rob Elliott doesn’t like to look ahead, but what he can look at is the pack of Cougars before him.
“This is a special group,” Elliott said. “We really preach family in our program. I think you see in the way this team plays, from the most talented guy to the least talented guy — everyone’s just as important.”
No one Chesapeake player stood above the other Friday, and that’s why the Cougars won. On their third drive, senior Victor Listorti took Atholton’s field piece by piece until the crafty running back stood just 2 yards from the end zone. The county’s leading rusher had no trouble crossing the plane and handing the Cougars a long-awaited advantage in the second half with 3:37 on the clock. Good thing, too, that 7-0 lead. Atholton started finding holes in the Cougars’ walls like mice seeking refuge in winter.
“They have two very good quarterbacks. [Wide receiver Kevin Smitson]’s one of the better we’ve seen in the state,” Elliott said. “We just needed to stay sound and be disciplined in everything we did.”
But Chesapeake set the traps correctly. Senior Kyle Lane pulled down an interception to end one drive and returned it 35 yards. Junior Andrew Beal yanked Atholton quarterback Harrison Feldman down with a sack to end another.
So, the Cougars dragged a scoreless Raiders team behind them at halftime.
“We just brought out a lot of energy,” Lane said. “We stopped them early, get them out of their zone. After that, it was over.”
And they’d just keep on dragging them.
Chesapeake gobbled up a heaping portion of the third-quarter clock with its leisurely march towards the end zone. Two passes from Genovese struck gold: one for 13 yards and a first down, and another that went 36 yards into the capable hands of Rushaun Tongue for a touchdown.
“It just took time,” Genovese said, “to come together as a team, work together and just dominate.”
While the defense locked Atholton up, the Chesapeake offense scored enough to ensure that even the smallest mistake on the other side would be rendered useless.
Genovese slipped across the plane on a quarterback sneak, bringing the count to 21-0. Later, a titanic rush from the aptly-named Ryan Rush ensured Chesapeake would score again — Listorti, less than a yard over the line.
“It’s been a long journey,” Genovese said. “We’ve all worked together in this. Vic [Listorti] has been great, our whole offensive line, they’ve gotten better all year; our receivers have been great.
“And the biggest thing is our defense.”
Down 27-0, Atholton tried to at least score before its season ended. One last Chesapeake player stood up.
Clark lifted feet off the ground and tunneled through a sea of Raiders black.
On that game-ending interception and every stellar moment, Chesapeake clapped one another on the back, cheesed on whoever made the play. It wasn’t ego that energized their excitement, but love.
“It’s something that not a lot of teams accomplish. We gotta keep it going,” Lane said. “Maybe win it all.”