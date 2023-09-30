Arundel football runs past almost ‘perfect’ Chesapeake, hands Cougars first loss, 27-14

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Chesapeake’s Collin Lewis gains yards on a run in the first quarter. The visiting Arundel Wildcats defeated the Chesapeake Cougars, 27-14, in high school football, Friday, September 29, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Arundel likely had its victory over the formerly unbeaten Chesapeake in hand when the Cougars tried a Hail Mary. The goal: move downfield and somehow tie the game in the final seconds. All they needed was a big break.

The play did finish in the end zone, but the ball wasn’t in the hands of anyone wearing Carolina blue. It was Wildcats safety Brian Jones traipsing into the end zone with an unnecessary and definitive Arundel touchdown in a 27-14 win.

It was a perfect encapsulation of a messy finish — and by far the most fun game Cougars coach Rob Elliott watched his team play this season, despite suffering their first loss. Depleted by injuries and declining numbers and dismayed by scrimmage performances, Elliott never would’ve imagined they’d be 4-1 now.

“Arundel is one of the top two or three teams in the county. This is our first loss and that’s the best game we’ve played,” Elliott said. “We’re going in the right direction.”

In contrast, Arundel coach Jack Walsh took the win, but wasn’t happy with what he saw.

In August, the Wildcats (4-1) offense arrived in pieces — transfers, underclassmen stepping up, veterans changing positions — and with that unsettlement came the expected difficulties. A famously no-huddle team, Arundel still took its time setting up plays by its Week 2 game against Broadneck. And while the Wildcats did mostly skip the huddle Friday, the pile of penalties the ground stacked up by night’s end drew Walsh’s ire.

“[Chesapeake] executed their game plan. They were borderline perfect, minus the end result,” Walsh said. “We did not produce offensively. They held the ball way too long on their side of the ball.

“We have got to play a lot better.”

TJ Mordecai was a bright spot with 194 yards, two touchdowns and a handful clutch long-distance cuts. He was a part of the first Arundel drive that seemingly spelled out a one-sided rout.

Quarterback Ahmir Lowery streamed through Chesapeake’s defense as a shark down-current, needing little time to find his receivers — including sophomore Naseem Tention from 30 yards out for a quick 7-0 lead.

The points were good. The effect it had on Arundel’s confidence was not.

“We can’t underestimate anybody,” Mordecai said, “and we underestimated them in the first half.”

Arundel’s TJ Mordecai has a big run in the second quarter of Friday's game against Chesapeake. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Arundel could not run its offense again without Cougars nipping at their quarterback, flushing him out like dogs do a rabbit. The next two drives ended in punts. One put Chesapeake at midfield. Senior Collin Lewis, who came in averaging 147.5 yards a game, continued as the Cougars’ workhorse, leading the Cougars into Wildcat territory. So Quarterback Keller Herzberger (4-for-7, 90 yards) raised his arm while junior Nathan Wheeler drove down to the end zone, meeting for a 39-yard touchdown that tied the game.

Arundel pushed to reclaim the lead in the second half, but Chesapeake’s wisened defense was not the Wildcat’s only struggle. Arundel racked up nearly 100 yards in penalties, including wiping out a run to the 1 yard line, ultimately leading to a missed field goal.

Three weeks ago, in a chaotic slog with Broadneck, Walsh better understood the unnecessary flags. In Week 5?

“I’m completely disappointed with how our offense has progressed. It starts at the top. Coaches got to do a better job. We have to put these kids in position to be successful,” Walsh said. “Make sure they’re comfortable with what we’re doing. Doesn’t look like that right now.”

Defense was the silver lining for Arundel through the half. Its interior could limit Lewis and Charlie Hall to single-digit yards up the middle while Pat Connolly could bat down potential receptions.

Chesapeake’s Collin Lewis gains yards on a run in the first quarter. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Chesapeake’s second touchdown drive played out almost identically to its first. Lewis and Charlie Hall chewed up hard-fought yardage. Then, Herzberger found a well-placed receiver — Mitch Collier — for a 29-yard touchdown strike and a 14-7 lead.

But this time, Arundel did not plan to trip over its own flaws, nor did it intend to trail.

Lowery moved with a fluidity that mirrored his first drive, meeting wideouts for double-digit yards before putting his faith in Mordecai. The little back devoured 21 yards to get to the 4, and took it in from there.

The Wildcats traditionally rely heavily on their running backs, and with Mordecai holding the leading role, Walsh expects nothing less from him. Understanding his position, Mordecai studied hard under former Wildcat Ahmad Taylor, friends since childhood.

That said, “TJ’s a bit different,” Walsh said. “He’s pretty electric; when he has the ball in his hand, he makes people miss and takes an extra 15 to 20 yards.”

Arundel’s Naseem Tention has a big catch and run for a first quarter touchdown. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

His defense thanked him for the much-needed relief. One play later, Arundel’s Russell Bonham jumped on a fumble.

“A great team pays attention to all the little details and we’ve gotta clean stuff up,” Elliott said. “So, we’re still a work in progress.”

Arundel couldn’t capitalize on that turnover, and the third quarter ended at a tie. But not for long.

Walsh wants to see the passing improve, and there’s glimpses. Lowery connected with Tention for 23 yards and Mordecai covered the final 6 for a touchdown and a 21-14 lead.

The defense handled the rest.

“Every week, we’re getting better,” Mordecai said. “We just have to keep dialing in mentally.”