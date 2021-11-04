Arundel field hockey blanks Chesapeake, 3-0, to win 3A South Region I title

“So I think, but I could be wrong, but I think Arundel hasn’t done this since 1983, so it feels pretty awesome ti finally be able to do it,” Wildcats coach Carrie Vosberg said. “We missed out, because we had a really talented team last year. We struggled a lot in the beginning of the season. The team really bought in. We told them this was really possible and I’m sure at the time they thought ‘Get out of here, you’re crazy.’ It’s really kind of nice to see it to fruition and to know that they trusted us and believed in the process. And here we are. It just goes to show that effort and hard work pays off.”