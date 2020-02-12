Chesapeake cheer brings fire to win winter state crown, 14th overall

Chesapeake cheerleaders clasped one another’s hands, the anxious tension of waiting for results clinging heavy over their circle.
It would be easy to assume a team so used to winning would await victory without fear. But on this stage last fall, victory passed the Cougars on by.
To win this time, the competitors carried something with them from Pasadena they were a bit short of last time around — pure, unbridled, fiery intensity.
With 125.8 points, Chesapeake avenged their fall season stumble by fighting its way to the 3A-4A state title, its 14th overall, and the celebratory end to an unbeaten winter postseason that includes county and regional crowns.
Glen Burnie garnered 124.1 points to finish second, and Northeast and North County also competed.
As Chesapeake coach Lisa Elliott milled through her cheerleaders afterward, she couldn’t even take a step without a Cougar jumping in to put a hand on the tall, golden trophy, then hugging their dear coach.
There was no stale energy in the team that celebrated their state crown within Harford Community College this night, even if it was the 14th — not even from the coach with blue rings covering all but the finger that wore her wedding ring.
“I think what people don’t understand is it’s always different athletes, it’s always different dynamics, it’s a different routine, it’s different skills,” Elliott said. “Although most people hear, ‘Oh, Chesapeake wins.’ It’s not like you never lose the ‘Oh my gosh. We just did this.’ They just won 14 state titles! That’s crazy!”
These Cougars knew better than to take victory for granted. Several months ago, Chesapeake cheerleaders sat waiting on the floor for a victory that would never come. The team that jumped to their feet cheering was not wearing blue, but instead, black-and-red — Tuesday’s third-place finishers, Linganore, which finished less than half-point ahead of Cougars to claim the fall title.
In retrospect, it wasn’t a shock to Elliott. Other teams over the seasons have caught up to Chesapeake’s level of skill. Even on that front, the Cougars committed a technical error that hurt their scores a little bit. But in the end, that wasn’t what doomed the Cougars last time.
The energy levels of the team that competed last fall was acoustic compared to Tuesday’s squad of electric guitars. Every Chesapeake word was a savage scream, every arm thrust a punch, every flip a catapult. While some teams’ competitors wore gentle smiles, powerful storms of emotions consumed the Cougars’ faces.
“We drilled that a lot at practice. You have to come in here like you’re a second-, third-, fourth-place team,” Elliott said. “You have to come in here hungrier than everybody else. They did that today, for sure.”
Chesapeake maintained the same routine that won them the county championship, complete with brand-new stunts and pyramids. Each movement, though, from fly to flinch, was fine-tuned to perfection, so that the toughest judges in the room — which were not the actual judges — could not find flaw.
“We’re our hardest critics. There’s always some things we could say we could have done a little better. Not today,” Elliott said. “We walked out thinking we couldn’t have done anything else. However it’s going to fall, it’s going to fall. We’re just happy it fell our way.”
Perfection, of course, wasn’t enough to sail to the top. Being surrounded by teams equally motivated to add a year or entire state banner to their gymnasium walls stoked the fire under Chesapeake even more.
“I think it was just seeing the team that beat us last (fall) come out here and hit everything they needed to hit,” cheerleader Skylar Storm said. “Glen Burnie hit what they needed to do. We hit. It was just a fair game, the best of the best.”
Seven seniors led Chesapeake’s winning crew, and aiming to keep them grounded as emotions for their last state final welled up was one task Elliott expected to have to do. Instead, the seniors channeled those feelings into the performance.
“We came into that gym holding hands. We did what we needed to do,” Storm, one of those seniors, said. “We’re a team and a family. We came out here and took it home.”
Five Anne Arundel teams flew, tumbled and stunted on the floor of the APGFCU Arena on Tuesday night, a higher representation than any other county in the building.
With that much talent flowing around, it’s no surprise that two Anne Arundel teams made it to the podium.
As teams celebrated, Glen Burnie coach Jami McCoy embraced Elliott. Over the last decade, the Gophers worked on their own rise in the making, eventually building up a team capable of placing second, as they did last winter.
Now, they’ve done it twice.
“It’s awesome,” said McCoy, in her tenth year coaching the Gophers. “I’m beyond proud and it’s a really big accomplishment for Glen Burnie.”
Unlike Chesapeake, the county championship didn’t bring much joy to the Gophers. A couple falls hurt their performance, landing them in fourth place.
Between then and now, there was only one objective.
“Reps. Practice, practice, practice, practice until you can’t get it wrong. We switched the routine a little bit to make it more comfortable for them,” McCoy said.
Part of what elevated Glen Burnie’s routine over the other five teams below them was an explosive opening set that heavily featured its fliers.
“It was just on point. It was different from what everybody else does,” McCoy said. “The way the fliers performed, they just have amazing flexibility.”
In that more challenging performance, the Gophers needed its seniors to keep stable.
Senior Tairah Payne, who, like Storm, experienced the highest level of success as a state finalist for the Glen Burnie softball team last year.
“She’s fantastic,” McCoy said. “She’s the best role model in school, in cheerleading, in grades. Always smiling, always positive energy.”