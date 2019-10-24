Minutes before 24 varsity and junior varsity cheerleading teams took to the mats one by one for the county championships, Chesapeake was shimmying its shoulders to the pre-performance song.
Maybe the lyrics resonated with a squad that hasn’t known defeat in a very long time.
“Bulletproof, nothing to lose.”
“I won’t fall.”
The last words, ones that leaped from the champions’ lips at the end of its routine as it promised its victory, were also ones it was used to hearing at the end of these competitions.
“Cougars.”
The Cougars continued their dynastic reign over the county by claiming the program’s 18th county championship on Wednesday night, edging out a dozen other teams with a score of 128.1.
Arundel, with 125.85 points, took silver. South River, whose JV squad finished first, took the bronze with 123.95 points.
Glen Burnie landed fourth (122.7), Northeast fifth (120.7) and Old Mill sixth (118.4).
Chesapeake performed its routine without clear mistake or flaw — and with clear power.
With certain moves now legal this fall, like high to high tick tocks and different variations of pyramids and flips, the Cougars could intensify its already formidable performances, and did.
“Everybody’s pushing the limit with those now. We saw a lot of those skills today,” Chesapeake coach Lisa Elliott said. “Our tumbling has definitely stepped up this year. I think that our difficulty there is higher than it has been in the past.”
But after a week of trials and tribulations in the form of injuries, which caused the squad to pull several planned skills to keep athletes healthy, Chesapeake’s coaches braced their oft champions for silver.
With that in their minds, the county title felt just as sweet, if not sweeter, than past wins.
“Anne Arundel County is always top notch as far as cheerleading, but the competition tonight — everybody had amazing routines,” Elliott said. “I’m going to be honest, I had no idea how it was going to go. We were preparing our kids to be second or third. Of course, we’re their hardest critics too. We’ve had some struggles in the weeks leading up to this, so we’re so super satisfied right now.”
The Cougars’ flyers, senior Ashley Brewis, junior Carlie Wilkins and freshman Morgan King, spent more time in the air than any of its competitors, with three spinning in full flight to highlight the set.
“When you have a freshman flyer, that’s a lot of pressure,” Elliott said. “Their flexibility is great. They compliment each other so well. I can’t pick one — they’re all amazing.”
For King, being able to continue Chesapeake’s legacy from the very start raised her own personal bar.
“It feels great,” King said. “Doing this well my first major competition as a high schooler, makes me feel like I can push forward and do more.”
One of its athletes, senior captain Skylar Storm, is perhaps one of those most used to winning, having claimed county, region and state titles in fall and winter, as well as county, region and state-runner-up in softball last year.
For her, furthering Chesapeake’s streak felt like payoff of her own leadership, as did witnessing upperclassmen approaching underclassmen, hyping one another up before show-time, per fellow senior captain Maddie Gray.
Though a long streak of dominance is what they know, the Cougars have, especially recently, understood the ache of defeat too. It’s what prepared them, more, to cherish their crown on Wednesday.
A couple weeks ago, Chesapeake “bombed” its first invitational, placing second.
“It was a big eye-opener for us because we dropped stunts and our performance factor was not anywhere near Chesapeake caliber,” Elliott said. “That was what kind of lit the fire going forward. … From them to go from that to this is just amazing.”