Buzzer-beater lifts AACS boys basketball over Chapelgate, 56-54, in MIAA B Conference quarterfinals

The Annapolis Area Christian School boys basketball team has faced its share of adversity this season: a three-week pandemic shutdown, no holiday tournaments to play in, and two conference losses coming out of the break.
On Wednesday, the third-seeded Eagles needed someone to step up in the absence of a key starter.
Senior Chris Green filled that role, swishing an off-balance jumper as time expired to lead AACS to a 56-54 win over sixth-seeded Chapelgate Christian in the MIAA B Conference quarterfinals. AACS will play the winner of the St. Paul’s School and Archbishop Curley game on Friday. If St. Paul’s is victorious, the Eagles will have to travel to No. 2 St. Paul’s, but if the Friars are triumphant, AACS will host Curley on Friday.
“I would probably say that that was the biggest shot in my career. I just put it up and hoped it went down,” said Green, who finished with 12 points. “We were supposed to run a play to one of our shooters, but things just started to break down, I dribbled through, looked at the clock and decided it was time for me to put it up. I did what I had to do.”
Green tallied a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired midway through the fourth quarter to stake the hosts to a 54-46 advantage, the last points AACS would score until the final buzzer blared during Green’s game-winner.
AACS coach Doug Scheidt knew that he needed a total team effort and someone to step up. He was happy Green fulfilled that role.
“That was a heck of a character win. We could’ve folded because Chapelgate came on strong,” Scheidt said. “We drew up a play, but we knew they might run a zone, which they did. We told them to stay steady and get the absolute last shot off. That was a tough shot and Chris earned it. That’s his shot.”
The Eagles (14-10) jumped out to an 18-15 lead after one quarter and increased the advantage to 33-25 at halftime. Junior Jonathan Perry led AACS with eight points at the break, followed by seven from senior Jabari Young and six from senior Jonathan Hardy. Meanwhile, junior Timi Akisanya matched Perry with eight points for the Yellow Jackets.
The guests clawed their way back into the contest by outscoring the Eagles 19-14 in the third quarter and trailed 47-44 heading to the final eight minutes. Akisanya scored on three straight baskets in the paint over a one-minute span and finished off a 14-2, erasing a 16-point deficit.
After Green drained the 3-pointer with 4:29 remaining in the game, the Eagles went ice cold over the next 4:28, committing six turnovers down the stretch. Junior Zef Fuanya drained a trey to knot the game at 54 with just under a minute to play and after an AACS shot was blocked, the Yellow Jackets were called for a charge with 22.4 seconds left, setting up Green’s heroics.
“Our seniors are great leaders. They are class acts. Nothing fazes these kids,” Scheidt said. “They are like any kid who can get fazed sometimes, but it is hard to ruffle those guys. Even down the stretch right there. They really weren’t ruffled. Our seniors lead us, they bring us together, they love each other and they teach the younger guys to love each other.”
Perry also finished with 12 points to lead AACS, while Young finished with 11 and Hardy ended with nine.
Akisanya, a big presence underneath for Chapelgate (17-13), led all scorers with 15 points. Senior Jay Felder added 12 points for the Yellow Jackets.
“We really had to communicate out there against him. We just had to try to front him to deny him the ball,” Young said. “We just had to stay united every step of the way. We needed to come out ready to play.”
Chapelgate (54)
Akisanya 15, Felder 12, Copeland 7, Marbley 7, Fuanya 5, Ludwig, 4, Wright 4.
AACS (56)
Latest High School sports
Green 12, Perry 12, Young 11, Hardy 9, Ahmed 7, Johnson 3, Ferrel 2.