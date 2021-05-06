Anne Arundel 2021 softball preview: Teams still chasing Glen Burnie, Chesapeake, Severna Park

Leading off: “With the loss of four starters from last year, North County enters this year with a balance of a few veteran players and a lot of new talent. North County is looking to bring a lot of passion, excitement, and competitiveness into the 2021 season. With returning players, the addition of varsity and junior varsity student athletes, North County is determined to compete with any team we face. Our team is composed of an amazing group of student athletes who love playing this game, and are dedicated to becoming a better team each and every day. " — coach Kelly Guarnieri