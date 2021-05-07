Anne Arundel 2021 girls lacrosse preview: Severna Park, Broadneck, South River, Arundel ahead of the rest

Unfortunately for the rest of Anne Arundel County, the pandemic’s effects have impacted Severna Park very little.
Though the Falcons graduated eight starters in 2019, the perennial queens of the county boast a powerful lineup this spring, led by three- and four-year starters such as captains Theresa Bragg and Kaila Stasulli, both midfielders, and attack Hailey Betch.
A Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association postseason is still uncertain. However, Severna Park is preparing with full intentions to defend the program’s 14th state crown it so deftly earned in 2019.
“The players and coaches are very motivated and grateful for this opportunity and we don’t want to waste a moment of it,” Falcons coach Kaitlyn Hines said. “We are approaching this season like any other and anticipating a state playoff.”
South River, the defending county champions and another evergreen top-team, is much less fortunate than the Falcons.
The Seahawks return just two starters and feel the losses caused by the pandemic. Most of last year’s seniors were four-year starters, hungry to win their second state championship. The very young South River left behind — maybe the youngest Seahawks girls lacrosse team in history — will, as first-year coach David Schwartz puts it, “take our lumps this year.”
South River also noticed a drop in participation Schwartz attributes to the opening of Crofton High, which took student-athletes who would have attended South River or Arundel in the past.
Arundel, however, got hit much harder.
The Wildcats lost 10 players to Crofton, coach Kim McNemar said. However, Arundel — always a powerful lacrosse force in the county — is expected to roam at around the top of the standings again.
Chesapeake also barely felt the loss of 2020 in terms of numbers, but a little more in terms of experience. The Cougars list 10 players who would have started last year, only three of whom started in 2019.
Then, of course, there are the lingering pandemic-related issues.
“Across the county there is a big lack of conditioning,” Cougars coach Sonny Jones said. “At Chesapeake, we’ve experienced higher than normal aches and pains and minor injuries. Our numbers are down significantly from past years. We had six girls who decided not to return to the program due to the pandemic. Our entire program looked rusty in the first week. Other coaches that I’ve talked to in the county are seeing the same thing.”
Jones also anticipates the possibility that his team will have no seniors come playoffs. Due to the lateness of the season — extending spring sports into late June, rather than late May — many seniors have made non-refundable plans, having expected lacrosse would’ve been long over by then.
Jones isn’t bothered by it. The pandemic changed everything, and his girls were separated from one another for far too long.
“My biggest concern is that one of our players will test positive for COVID-19 and cut our season short. A few of the football teams ended their season early and I don’t want that to happen for lacrosse,” said Jones, referencing Glen Burnie, Northeast and South River football, which all had their season cut in half due to coronavirus issues. “I’ve been watching the COVID metrics on the news and we seem to be heading in the right direction.”
Broadneck, another team always at the top of Anne Arundel’s lacrosse scene, has different goals than postseason possibilities. Just having the chance to play, coach Katy Kelly said, is enough motivation.
“It is the job of the coach to alter the perspective and mindset of the goal of a season away from postseason accomplishments and all the more importantly toward building the culture, the team dynamic and growing the younger players,” Kelly said. “We will work to compete well in any game, with hopes of being victorious but also with the focus of learning from each and every opportunity.”
Glen Burnie felt fortunate in that coronavirus did not cut into its depth. The Gophers drew enough talent to field a junior varsity team — a necessary asset to continue to build the program.
Old Mill had lower turnout but felt lucky many of the Patriots played club lacrosse during the pandemic and continued to develop.
Northeast, on the other hand, may not enjoy the same fortune. While Northeast attracted 40 players this season, the Eagles list many who are new to lacrosse.
“The last time they were on the field competitively was when they were freshmen. It is a lot to ask,” first-year coach French Reese said.
Southern lost 15 players for various reasons, but the remaining Bulldogs got to work and successfully recruited numerous newcomers. New Meade coach Hannah Brooks also felt the hindrance coronavirus made on recruiting. The 2017 Mustangs alumnus treats this spring as a chance to rebuild into a potent lacrosse program.
The AACPS season begins Friday with six games at 5:15 p.m. Each team is scheduled to play eight games with contests scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays or Fridays through June 4. No MPSSAA playoff plans have been announced and AACPS might have a playoff event if that does not materialize.
Here’s what to expect from each of the 12 public school programs:
ANNAPOLIS
2019 record: N/A
Coach: Stephy Samaras, third season
Top players: Seniors Cora Williams (GK), Elsa Skinner (M) and Jess Gorski (M).
Faceoff: “We are just very excited to compete. Let’s get these kids on the field and get them back to having fun. Our team is very young, so we are looking get them comfortable in our systems and do a lot of skill development.” — coach Stephy Samaras
ARUNDEL
2019 record: 9-6 overall
Coach: Kim McNemar, third season
Top players: N/A
Faceoff: “The expectations of the Arundel girls lacrosse team is to play at a high level and have fun. This is a special group of young ladies that really care for each other and want to give everything they have physically and mentally to this program.” — coach Kim McNemar
BROADNECK
2019 record: 12-5
Coach: Katy Kelly, eighth season
Top players: Seniors Alexis Abe (M) and Makenna Quigley (D); junior Chloe Rand (GK).
Faceoff: “The 2021 Broadneck girls lacrosse team is one marked with talent and grit, a team working hard to make the most of the opportunity to return to the high school lacrosse fields. Although young, the team plays at a fast pace with multiple threats on offense and a sound defense anchored with a strong goalie. The focus is on the team above all else, a team that plays fast, works hard and has an unmatched competitive spirit. It is our focus to be one of the hardest working teams in the county, with every player contributing all over the field. The key to success will be gritty play, confident composure and a dependence on every member to play smart and quick every minute on the field.” — coach Katy Kelly said
CHESAPEAKE
2019 record: 7-8
Coach: Sonny Jones, sixth season
Top players: Seniors Georgia Spangler (M), Abby Dunn (A) and Sydney Franz (GK); juniors Rachel Snyder (M), Alyssa Kreuger (M) and Erin Bock (A); sophomores Natalie Forman (M), Abbey Warner (M) and Addison Widmer (A).
Faceoff: “Our goal for the past few years has been to win the region and that is still our focus. We have two solid midfield lines this year, which is going to be a key factor to our success. All six players are very versatile and work well in any combination. Our attackers look strong again this year. We graduated the majority of our defenders in the last two years so we have a lot of newcomers that are expected to rise to the challenge. Both goalies are looking confident this year.” — coach Sonny Jones
GLEN BURNIE
2019 record: 3-9
Coach: Samantha Null, eighth season
Top players: Seniors Maria Rivas (A), Hope Castaneto (D); junior Taylor Huber (M).
Faceoff: “This season we are excited to see these ladies back on the field. We’re expecting a year of growth out of our players. We have a large senior class and with that comes some pressure on our underclass to step up. We’re constantly looking to improve on previous years. We feel the biggest determining factor this season will be communication and trust. It’s up to our girls to trust one another on the field. Our strength is that these players have played with one another for several years so they have history with one another and know how their teammate plays on the field.” — coach Samantha Null
MEADE
2019 record: N/A
Coach: Hannah Brooks, first season
Top players: Senior Karla Kali (A/M); juniors Sarah Ullery (M), Isabel Honesto (D) and Tope Ayokunle (A).
Faceoff: “My main goal this season is to successfully obtain group cohesion. This pandemic has caused us to become fully dependent on a virtual world, so with the startup of spring sports, things were a little awkward. Since then, I’ve noticed a bond in these girls — they lean on each other when they need it. At the end of the day, I am grateful that the girls will be able to play this season and I am excited to see how much my new players grow.” — coach Hannah Brooks
NORTH COUNTY
2019 record: N/A
Coach: David Mueller
Top players: N/A
Faceoff: N/A
NORTHEAST
2019 record: 7-7
Coach: French Reese, first season
Top players: Seniors Abigail Zimmerman (M), Caroline Makarovich (M), Bailey Makarovich (M), Emma Borgert (A), Hailey Helmick (A), Caroline Gilliard (GK), Lauren Wescott (A) and Jayden Conway (D).
Faceoff: “For Northeast, we have three major objectives. We want to make sure that our seniors have a great experience this year leading the team. We want our players to enjoy playing together as a team after being cooped up for so long. Finally, we want our very many new and younger players to develop a love for the game of lacrosse. This year, wins and losses are not part of our goals. This is a year where we will be developing our program again.” — coach French Reese
OLD MILL
2019 record: 7-7
Coach: Chelsea Hauswirth, third season
Top players: Seniors Allyna Threatt (A), Madison Sobolewski (D) and Molly Sheridan (M); junior Haley Hodak (M).
Faceoff: “We are lucky that most of our girls have played together since they were kids. Their chemistry on and off the field is going to help propel our team this season. Our senior class is our strength — it is full of leadership and determination. They have put in a lot of work in the last four years and we’re excited to see them finish what they started.” — coach Chelsea Hauswirth
SEVERNA PARK
2019 record: 20-1, Class 4A state champions
Coach: Kaitlyn Hines, seventh season
Top players: Seniors Kaila Stasulli (M) and Hailey Betch (A); juniors Theresa Bragg (M) and Gen Mullervy (D).
Faceoff: “We are all very excited and eager to start this season. The players and coaches have waited a long time for this opportunity and we don’t want to waste of moment of it. Our team this year is full of energy, drive, and determination to make this season the best we can. We have speed and endurance across the field, with strong leadership on our defense, midfield, and attack. Our defensive unit is fast, tenacious, and strong supporting our quick and agile attackers.” — coach Kaitlyn Hines
SOUTHERN
2019 record: 8-8-1
Coach: Cortney Yeatman, first season
Top players: Seniors Erin Gulden (M), Elyse Finnelle (GK), Sierra Suplee (A), Cassidy Green (GK), Mariah Cosh (D), Molly Malloy (D), Bailey Graham (D) and Paige Nagle (D).
Faceoff: “The expectations are the same for Southern every year. We expect the girls to have fun. We expect the girls to have a positive attitude and as coaches model that to our players. We expect the girls to play hard every practice. We expect the girls to love their teammates. If the players accomplish those four things each day, the scoreboard takes care of itself. We talk about ‘family’ a lot and it is our goal for each player to know that they are loved because of who they are and not because of what they can do on the lacrosse field. Because they are a member of the Southern lacrosse team, they have teammates and coaches who love them.” — coach Cortney Yeatman
SOUTH RIVER
2019 record: 13-4, county champions
Coach: David Schwartz, first season
Top players: Seniors Kara Hunt (A), Breelyn Geist (A), Kinley Parker (A), Charlie Laye (D/M), Kylie Keen (D/M) and Mylie Norton (GK); junior Elsa Emling (M).
Faceoff: “We have five freshmen on varsity this year and nine underclassmen overall, which constitutes over 40% of our roster. This is probably the youngest varsity roster South River has ever had. My expectations are that we compete in every single game we play in and that we get better throughout the season. Those are the goals of our team at this point, not knowing what kind of postseason there will be. The biggest factor determining our success this year will be how our upperclassmen jell with all our younger players having never played together in any capacity before.” — coach David Schwartz