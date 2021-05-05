Anne Arundel 2021 boys lacrosse preview: Severna Park, Broadneck, South River remain teams to beat in year of unknown

Faceoff: “The 2021 season for Northeast will be no different than any other season. Our players will continue to work hard in practice to get better every day and to be the best they can. We do not look at this year as a developmental year. Our focus is on today and preparing our players to have successful futures in everything they do. We will take it one day at a time and deal with all the challenges that we face as best we can. We are aware of the consequences should we, as individuals and the team as a whole, not follow health and safety protocols. Every player knows that we are blessed to have this opportunity to be together with our friends, enjoying the experience and competing together.