Anne Arundel 2021 baseball preview: Arundel, Severna Park, Old Mill, South River lead the pack

During the previous decade, Anne Arundel County was well represented on the state’s biggest stage. Four different programs — South River in 2013, Chesapeake in 2014, Southern in 2014 and 2015, and Old Mill in 2019 — won state titles, not to mention the fact Severna Park made three state title appearances. Arundel was there in 2012, as was Chesapeake in 2010.
To have half the county’s public school programs play in the state’s final game is a credit to the depth of the league, which is largely unmatched statewide.
Of course, Anne Arundel didn’t get a chance to start the current decade on the right foot as the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 campaign. There is no guarantee this 13-game regular season will culminate with a regional and state tournament either.
But the competition within the league provides enough for any of the top teams to feel threatened on any given day. Which are the teams to beat, however, is a question in of itself considering it’s been nearly two years since the last competitive game for the 12 local programs.
Coaches around the county have pegged Arundel as being among the best. Coach Frank Hood, who coached Southern in its back-to-back Class 2A state titles in 2014 and 2015, has four starters back from the Wildcats’ team that won 13 games in 2019. Junior pitcher/outfielder Corbin Warner and senior outfielder Anthony D’Urso, who was a second team All-County pick two seasons ago, are the Wildcats’ key returners.
Severna Park features one of those top-tier performers in senior shortstop Jackson Merrill. The University of Kentucky commit was a first team All-County pick after batting .463 with 31 hits, 21 runs and 16 RBIs while committing just one error in the field for a Falcons team that went 16-6 in 2019.
Old Mill upset North County and Severna Park en route to winning its 2019 state crown with a veteran group that went on a long winning streak to close the year. Back for the Patriots are senior third baseman/pitcher Christian Murphy, who was a second team All-County selection and is a third-year starter, as well as senior shortstop Eric Mondragon, another three-year starter. Overcoming the loss of Kevin Curran, who pitched two scoreless innings in the state final against Sherwood but is injured this spring, will be key for Old Mill.
If Merrill is the league’s top player, a pair of left-handers are right behind him.
South River senior pitcher Cael Huyer, a Frostburg commit, pitched to a sparkling 1.55 ERA and went 4-1 in 2019 for the county-champion Seahawks and isn’t the only returning varsity player. Right-hander/infielder BJ Ferranti, an AACC commit, is also back.
Meanwhile, lefty Carson Lowman, a senior at North County, will lead the Knights’ young pitching staff and anchor the lineup as a middle-of-the-order bat. Lowman is committed to Towson and was noted by numerous coaches as one of the top two-way players in the league.
Broadneck lost to South River in the 2019 county championship game but will look a lot different this spring. Coach Matt Skrenchuk has just one player back from its team two years ago and has 15 underclassmen on the roster. Still, the Bruins had a strong turnout — 54 players attended tryouts — and feature a strong bat in senior Nick Toskov, who batted .320, scored 14 runs and drove in 10 two years ago.
Chesapeake won 12 games and reached the regional championship game the last time it took the field. Participation was down this spring for the Cougars, but veteran coach Ken King has two returning starters in seniors Nick Warrington, a left-hander, and third baseman Calvin Padden to bring the young guys along. Pitching will be key for Chesapeake.
Northeast also won double-digit contests in 2019, but had two seniors opt-out and is battling the injury bug already. Coach Adam Bolling likes his youth, though, as many of the Eagles’ juniors and sophomores played well in the summer and fall.
Both Annapolis and Southern are high on their young pitching staffs. The Panthers also bring back senior Sean Talbot, who has started every year of his career, while the Bulldogs have a variety of young arms who pound the strike zone but have question marks offensively.
Glen Burnie was prepared for a much-improved 2020 season before the pandemic struck, but coach Brian Kellner hopes the momentum hasn’t stalled. Meanwhile, Meade has 13 varsity players this spring.
The AACPS season begins Friday and each team is scheduled to play 13 games with contests scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Thursdays or Fridays through June 4. No MPSSAA playoff plans have been announced and AACPS might have a playoff event if that does not materialize.
Here’s what to expect from each of the 12 public school programs:
ANNAPOLIS
2019 record: 7-14 overall
Coach: Gus Kaplanges, fifth season
Top players: Seniors Sean Talbot (3B/SS), Cameron Brown (2B) and Alejandro Casanova (OF/P); juniors Sebastian Casanova (SS/P), Rowan Standish (CF/P) and Anthony Costa (SS/P); sophomores Dominic Montini (C) and Trenton Player (OF/P/SS).
Around the horn: “We are excited to get back on the baseball diamond and expect our team to be young but ready to compete. Our entire roster and our young pitching staff has been working diligently and should be fun to watch. Behind the plate, Dominic Montini and Dylan Katz will provide our squad with positive energy and leadership. Our defense will be electric to watch with four-year starter Sean Talbot, who is committed to St. Vincent College, at third base, newcomers Sebastian Casanova at shortstop and Alejandro Casanova, who will be patrolling the outfield with Rowan Standish and Trenton Player. We expect to be young but tough this year. Our goal for the season is to play with passion, to learn and to have fun playing as competitively as possible with pride, heart and determination.” — coach Gus Kaplanges
ARUNDEL
2019 record: 13-9
Coach: Frank Hood, sixth season
Top players: Senior Anthony D’Urso (OF); juniors John Greenawalt (INF), Jake Long (P/OF) and Corbin Warner (P/OF).
Around the horn: “We feel like we can compete with any of the teams in the county. We are hoping to be strong on pitching and defense. If we can eliminate the freebies (walks and errors), we should be a really strong team. On offense we feel like we will have a good combination of hitting, speed, and the small-ball game.” — coach Frank Hood
BROADNECK
2019 record: 16-6
Coach: Matt Skrenchuk, fifth season
Top players: Seniors Nick Toskov (OF), Jack Geisel (INF) and Brooks Berry (OF); juniors Nick Stergiou (1B/RHP), Chase Stone (RHP) and Nolan Banwell (LHP).
Around the horn: “Our 2021 team is a young ball club with 15 underclassmen and six seniors. Only one of those seniors is a returner from the last time we were on the field in 2019. Ten of those underclassmen made the varsity team in 2020 before being shut down. There is a lot of talent in our program, and they will cut their teeth and gain their experience this spring by playing in our league. I look forward to watching them come to work and competing day in and day out.” — coach Matt Skrenchuk
CHESAPEAKE
2019 record: 12-6
Coach: Ken King, 11th season
Top players: Seniors Nick Warrington (LHP), Calvin Padden (3B) and Jack Hogan (RHP); junior Nick Karls (SS).
Around the horn: “Our team has the ability to compete with any other in Anne Arundel County if we can be efficient with our pitching. We have low numbers, but we do have some talent. How quickly they get comfortable will be the early determining factor to our success. Our goal is to compete like each game will be our last, because that is our reality.” — coach Kenneth King
GLEN BURNIE
2019 record: 4-17
Coach: Brian Kellner, eighth season
Top players: Seniors Wyatt Griffith (RHP/OF), Jacob McDonald (RHP/2B), Rylan Cooper (OF/3B) and Eric Hall (OF); juniors Alan Fangman (3B/RHP), Caleb Hartwell (1B/OF), Colby James (C) and John Elkins (SS/RHP).
Around the horn: “We feel that we had a lot of momentum when the pandemic caused the shutdown last preseason. We had two successful scrimmages and were poised to improve on a four-win season in 2019. We have a solid group back from last year’s team after losing only three seniors. Pitching, much like every other team in the county, will determine how far we advance. McDonald and Griffith have the most varsity experience on the mound and we will look for leadership and innings out of those two. Fangman had limited experience on the mound as a freshman but is ready for the challenge. Elkins, a varsity member as a sophomore in 2020, should compete for the starting rotation. Offensively, Fangman and Hartwell should be our catalysts. Rylan Cooper, Colby James, Griffith and Eric Hall should provide depth in the middle of our order.” — coach Brian Kellner
MEADE
2019 record: N/A
Coach: Ed Grap, eighth season
Top players: Seniors Mahlaki Henry (2B), Mikle Robinson (OF), Chris Maddrey (P/SS), Andrew Owens (P/INF), Andre Jones (OF), David Smith (1B/P), Patrick Rankin (C/INF), Drake Smith (OF), Drew Smith (1B/OF) and Allen Mullinax (C/P/INF); junior Aiden Barbour (P/C); sophomores Gerald Benton (OF/P) and Tyler Fisher (INF).
Around the horn: “Honestly, no expectations.” — coach Ed Grap
NORTH COUNTY
2019 record: 12-8
Coach: Wayne Feuerherd, 18th season
Top players: Seniors Carson Lowman (LHP/1B) and Bobby Hardesty (RHP/INF); juniors Justin Haber (OF/2B) and Landon Reyes (OF/P); sophomores Kyle Lowman (C) and Austin Carter (INF).
Around the horn: “We will look to be competitive in our strong county and rely on playing fundamental baseball and throwing strikes. Carson Lowman will lead a young, inexperienced staff as the only returning starting pitcher as well as solidifying the middle of our lineup. A young lineup with many talented underclassmen will need to rely on Lowman and Hardesty’s senior leadership. Kyle Lowman will be behind the plate while Carter, Haber and Reyes will be everyday position players rounding out the lineup. If we can learn to play the game and do the little things right, we should have a successful season.” — coach Wayne Feuerherd
NORTHEAST
2019 record: 13-9
Coach: Adam Bolling, 14th season
Top players: Seniors Aden Stankiewicz (P/INF), Ryan Hatch (C/INF), Mason Dickey (P/INF), Chase Lovelace (C/INF) and Sean Fluhr (INF); junior Tyler Covahey (P/OF).
Around the horn: “With two seniors not returning and the injury bug impacting our team early in the 2021 campaign, we will dig deep to play fundamentally sound baseball. The old saying ‘tradition never graduates’ did not plan on a pandemic to pause us for 400 days. These seniors have a tall task to leave a legacy on and off of the field in a very short time. Our juniors and sophomores played well over the summer and fall, and we will look to carry our momentum into this season adding athleticism to the roster. Our guys are working hard in training camp and look forward to a difficult Anne Arundel County schedule to further the forward momentum of the program.” — coach Adam Bolling
OLD MILL
2019 record: 17-8, Class 4A state champions
Coach: Charlie Chaffin, fifth season
Top players: Seniors Eric Mondragon (SS), Christian Murphy (3B/P) and Braden Murray (2B); juniors Daniel Villegas (C) and Myles Fulton (OF/P).
Around the horn: “Our goal is to compete every time we are on the field. That’s really all we can control. I think we are going to be a very good team as long as we can build and maintain trust in each other. Losing Kevin Curran is a big blow, but we have a lot of good arms that should keep us in games long enough to score some runs. Within the county and state, this is a very important year for baseball; good competition and good players will keep interest high and help keep good athletes in the sport.” — coach Charlie Chaffin
SEVERNA PARK
2019 record: 16-6
Coach: Eric Milton, ninth season
Top players: Seniors Jackson Merrill (SS) and Nicholas Carparelli (P); juniors Luke Herz (1B) and Andrew Bashor (C).
Around the horn: “We have not had any meaningful competition in two years. We are taking things day by day because we are still in a pandemic. We are thrilled to be on the field now, but we also know that can be take away from us at any time — just like last year. … Our goal is to enjoy every day that we have to be on the baseball field.” — coach Eric Milton
SOUTHERN
2019 record: 7-13
Coach: Kyle Lynch, sixth season
Top players: Juniors Michael Martin (OF), Colby Waters (SS), Quinn Waters (C/1B) and Chris Thomas (OF/RHP); sophomore Churchill Bridgman (1B/RHP).
Around the horn: “My goal for this team is pretty simple — I want them to compete. I want this team to be tough-minded, to go out every day and work hard and try to get better. I believe our pitching staff will be a strength; we have a lot of different pitchers that can hopefully pound the strike zone and keep us in games. One key to the season is how we handle the offensive part of the game. I am hoping we can limit the strikeouts and put pressure on the defense by putting the ball in play and running the bases aggressively. We always have high expectations for our players but understand that this season is going to a learning experience for many of our guys.” — coach Kyle Lynch
SOUTH RIVER
2019 record: 16-7, county champions
Coach: Brian Camper, third season
Top players: Seniors Cael Huyer (LHP/OF), BJ Ferranti (RHP/INF) and Nolan Short (OF); juniors Josh Long (INF) and Aidan Cassilly (RHP/UTIL).
Around the horn: “As I’m sure is the case with a lot of teams across the county, we don’t have much varsity experience on the roster right now. I think the teams that adjust to the varsity game the best/quickest will be the most successful.” — coach Brian Camper