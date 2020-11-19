St. Mary’s girls soccer finishes season with 2-1 win over Gerstell Academy

About 20 minutes before their last game on St. Mary’s Pascal Field as varsity soccer players, Amanda and Ashley Roy marched out to collect bouquets of white roses and baby’s breath, celebrating their accomplishments as two of the 10 seniors graduating.
It seemed only fitting that the twins would find each other on the field again to knit together the deciding goal that’d secure the Saints’ victory over visiting Gerstell Academy, 2-1, on Thursday.
“It felt amazing. We do everything together,” Amanda Roy said. “To have that happen, and my family was watching, and my grandmother was here, it was great.”
When the final horn blared, St. Mary’s players sprinted towards their senior goalkeeper, Annie Leriche, who all hopped up and down, screaming with joy as they relished their first and last win of cel.
Judging a three-game season in 2020 doesn’t come down to wins and losses for second-year coach Joanna How.
“We’ve identified with development as best we can, but to be honest, it’s been more about getting the girls out and having some normalcy in their lives,” How said. “For us coaches, too, getting to be able to play other schools and embrace the opportunities we get.”
During their more isolated time before the return of high school sports, the only teammates Amanda and Ashley Roy had to work with was each other. That training, honing their off-feet and passes, helped them get through the dog days, which certainly paid off Thursday night.
“It’s nice to see them as siblings come together for that last game,” How said, “and have that finishing touch.”
For a sizable chunk of the first half, the Gerstell offense hung around the box as comfortably as if it was home turf, cooking up plenty of work for St. Mary’s defenders. Falcons peppered shots, including one hit so hard it knocked a spike on the St. Mary’s stadium gate clean off and several feet away.
A quick-footed foray, led by St. Mary’s sophomore Meghan O’Hare, into Gerstell’s half of the field pushed the Falcons defense briefly here and there, but it wasn’t until around midway through the first half when the Saints truly began to press. On the first corner kick of the game, Ashley Roy launched the ball into the box just in front of the Gerstell goal. St. Mary’s senior Gabi Marquez found it and scored.
It was if the St. Mary’s senior had flipped a switch. Suddenly, the ball mostly lived in St. Mary’s’ scoring territory right up to the halftime buzzer.
“When you give up a goal, it kind of deflates you a little bit,” Gerstell coach Giuliano Celenza said. “It took all the momentum off that one corner.”
Marquez wasn’t the only senior to ink her stamp on her senior night. As the ball was flung into a frenzy of players at the box and off Roy’s foot, it was her twin who spotted it, plucked it out and fired into the net.
“I think we just got really excited for our senior night,” Amanda Roy said, “and we just brought it back to that. We gave everything we could have to win.”
With the spirit Gerstell showed in the top of the first, as well as towards the end of the half and into the second, it seemed likely the Falcons would finally find a path into the Saints’ goal.
A referee’s whistle positioned Gerstell junior Natalie Lennartsson with the ball, and the Manchester resident sailed her shot through the dimming light and into goal, cutting St. Mary’s’ lead in half with 28:30 to play.
The Falcons, however, wouldn’t find that chance again, especially with Leriche between the posts. Leriche secured five saves in the second half while her back line worked tirelessly to fend off Gerstell’s attack, which only increased as time ticked away.
“We had some opportunities where we got in the box, but I thought St. Mary’s just did a great job defending,” Celenza said. “Didn’t allow us to get super great passes.”
As Saints embraced one another in midfield to celebrate their win, it exemplified exactly what How had seen out of her team throughout the season.
“I think its great having such a kind squad,” How said. “They work together all the way through, from the freshmen who’ve come in to the seniors. The seniors have led us well this year — it’s been a unique year with a lot of obstacles to overcome.”
On the other hand, Gerstell still has two more games before it can call it a season, and Celenza said there are lessons to be learned from the defeat.
Latest High School sports
“We have to defend corner kicks better. Those two chances that they had they scored,” he said. “Finding feet and keeping possession a little more with the purpose of going to goal. If we can work on the little things, Monday and Tuesday could be pretty good days.”