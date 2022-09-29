Varsity Q&A: Quarterback Carson Petitbon’s return from Gonzaga to St. Mary’s has been a fruitful one

Carson Petitbon is the St. Mary's quarterback at the head of a 4-0 start. (Laura Johnson, for St. Mary's with courtesy to the Capital)

Carson Petitbon is an Annapolis son, born and raised down the road from the gothic facade of St. Mary’s High. He attended St. Mary’s Elementary. His childhood friends wear St. Mary’s royal blue and white now. But instead of doing the same when high school rolled around, Petitbon ventured down to Gonzaga, a similarly cathedral-like setting nestled in a much larger city, Washington.

But before his senior year, Petitbon returned home and, as quarterback of the Saints, is the general leading 4-0 St. Mary’s through two Washington teams and a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference opponent. And now the Saints are set to begin B Conference play against Boys’ Latin on Friday at 7 p.m. with an eye on a championship.

Petitbon, who is 23-for-41 for 430 yards and three touchdowns and has 33 carries for 285 yards and five touchdowns through four games, recently sat down with The Capital to talk about his transition and the prosperous Saints.

(Editors note: Questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.)

Q: A lot of attention was on you when you got here. But for you, this is your hometown. What was your thinking behind wanting to leave and come home?

A: I had a tough year last year at Gonzaga, getting hurt. I missed the last six games. I thought it was better for me, especially going into my senior year, recruiting-wise. I was trying to find the best place for myself. Coach [Jason] Budroni welcomed me and my entire family with open arms. It was just easy. Five minutes away compared to an hour.

It worked out. I’m really happy, and that’s the most important part.

What’s it like to be back with the kids you grew up with?

It’s awesome. All the guys I play with now, I played with in youth. My receivers, some of the guys on the defense. It was easy to fit in. Meeting everyone else was great, too.

I assume Gonzaga operates differently than St. Mary’s.

Yeah, for sure. St. Mary’s, coach Budroni, he really allows us to mold together on our own. It’s really our choice to do that. If we don’t, we’re not gonna be together. He gives us the option, the availability to do so. We’ve built on that so far and we’re pretty successful right now.

What did you find that was clicking so well? You blew out the first opponents.

We can run the ball really well and the passing game is something we’re continuing to work on. We know what we’re good at and we know our strengths. Defense is doing well, too.

Passing hasn’t really been the main thing for St. Mary’s in recent years. What has it been like to cause that shift?

They have a lot of returning wide receivers: Izzy [Israel Crockett], Casey [Smith], guys that I know. Running’s always going to be No. 1, but being able to, when they blitz or when they’re playing man coverage, to be able to throw to the top, that’s what we’re going to need later in the season.

Last game, we really ran the ball. We didn’t pass it..

We’re still continuing to work on it because we know it’s something we’re going to need if we want to win.

Before his senior year, Carson Petitbon, pictured playing for Gonzaga against Spalding last season, returned home to St. Mary's. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

You guys rallied to beat Loyola Blakefield, 36-30 in overtime, on Sept. 17. Can you speak to the way that game really galvanized what you guys are doing here?

I’m new to a lot of the rivalries, so the guys were really hype about it. They really wanted to win.

It was a big win because they’re an A Conference team and we’re B Conference. Being able to go up, especially to their home field and win, was great. We had a lot of adversity throughout the game. We didn’t play our best game. But we were able to, at the end, because we wanted it. We were successful.

What was it that you guys were able to hold on to to actually pull that out?

I think just continuing to play. So much was going wrong. A lot of the things we thought we were going to do well with, they came out with different looks, different defenses. So we thought, ‘Just keep playing, just keep playing.’ We got a kick return for a touchdown. The offense started to move a little bit running-wise. When we were down with a minute left, we were like, ‘You know what? Just got to keep playing. Keep playing, keep pushing through it.’

We got the goal-line stop in overtime and we scored in the end.

Where do you think that trust in your offense comes from, and why do you think your teammates trust you to lead them?

I think it’s about what you do in the offseason, and showing the guys how much you care for them. Being together, not just in football, but out of football. Being together in school. That’s the most important thing. You build trust being with people, not just on the field. It can’t be fake. And when you go out there, you need to be able to trust guys, or else you won’t win. You won’t be successful.

How do you see yourself developing here differently than you did in the last couple years?

My role is more of like ‘We know what we need to do. I know what I need to do to be successful.’ If that means I need to run the ball the whole game, that’s what I’ll do. If we know we need to pass the ball, [same]. It’s all about understanding our role each week and being able to be a part of it and grow throughout the game.

With Boys’ Latin on Friday, what do you see yourself needing to do to help carry your team to victory?

Conference play, every game can be tough. We know that. We’re playing a faceless opponent each week. We need to come in with the same mindset. This week, they run a two-high defense. We gotta be able to establish the run. Whatever they do after that, we’re just gonna have to go up against.