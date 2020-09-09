South River girls lacrosse coach Caroline Cochran named assistant athletic director at Annapolis High

After six successful seasons as the South River girls lacrosse coach, Caroline Cochran has stepped down to become the assistant athletic director at Annapolis High School.
Cochran, a 2008 St. Mary’s graduate who was named first-team All-County three times, amassed a 63-27 record coaching the Seahawks, and her teams won two county championships, a region title and the Class 4A state championship in 2018.
“It was a very difficult decision to make. I’m really proud of what I accomplished with my coaching staff at South River, and have enjoyed every single moment of coaching,” she said. “It’s hard to leave a program you’ve put so much time and effort into.”
Cochran, who now teaches at Annapolis, said climbing the ladder in a career of athletics was always one of her goals. About a year ago she applied to be in the Anne Arundel County Public Schools athletic director candidate pool.
When Dustin McConnaughhay stepped down as the Panthers' assistant athletic director, Cochran saw her opportunity. Annapolis athletic director Pete Alvanos said she stood out among the five or six candidates that were interviewed.
“She just rose to the top. Her energy is contagious,” he said. “Her knowledge of not just girls lacrosse, of everything, and some initiatives that she wanted to bring to Annapolis with student leadership groups and trying to get our faculty involved in more things, working games, supporting our student athletes. … We just felt like she was the right fit.”
Alvanos' wife was a Division-I athlete and his two daughters also played collegiate sports, which he said helps him fully understand the dynamic of Title IX. Hiring a woman “speaks volumes about where we are in today’s world.”
“I’ve always tried to treat all of our sports on a level playing field, regardless of if it’s boys or girls,” Alvanos added. “I think she brings that extra kick, if you will, for our programs, that people know we do care about all sports, not just the men’s sports or the high-profile sports. We care about all 23 of them here.”
Cochran admitted it will be a learning experience, but she hopes to use some of the things she learned as an athlete at the University of Florida and as a coach at South River to good use in her new role. She said she has no current plans to coach and would rather focus on athletic administration.
“My goal will be to bring that energy and bring that to Annapolis High School,” she said.
South River athletic director David Klingel said Cochran will be “a great asset to the Annapolis athletic department” and that she and her staff “did a great job elevating the high standards of South River girls lacrosse.”
South River opened the head coaching position Tuesday. Interested candidates should email Klingel at dklingel@aacps.org for application instructions.