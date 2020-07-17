St. Mary’s High School loses legendary figure with death of longtime athletic director Carmine Blades

Victor Lilly ran into Carmine Blades at St. John Neumann Church following mass one Sunday in October 2017.
Lilly, boys lacrosse coach at St. Mary’s High, was proud of the new field house the school had constructed at its Bestgate Road athletic facility, and said so to Blades.
Blades, who was a paragon of fiscal responsibility while serving as St. Mary’s High athletic director from 1980-1998 grew indignant.
“There is no reason to spend $5 million on locker rooms,” Blades grumbled.
Lilly protested the facility overlooking Pascal Field was way more than mere locker rooms and suggested Blades take a look for himself.
“I’ll never step foot in that overpriced building,” said Blades, who loved to play at being a curmudgeon.
Lilly responded he didn’t have a choice and ordered Blades to get into his truck. He drove to the St. Mary’s Team and Ministry House and gave Blades a complete tour.
After walking through the spacious meeting rooms, offices and weight training room, Blades became overwhelmed and tears filled his eyes.
“Mr. Blades was just so happy to see the student-athletes had such a beautiful facility,” said Lilly, a 1987 St. Mary’s High graduate who played football and lacrosse. “To Mr. Blades, it was all about the kids.”
Blades, who dedicated his entire professional career to St. Mary’s High, died July 15 at the age of 84. The lifelong Annapolis resident recently suffered a severe stroke and died while recovering in a rehabilitation center.
Deacon Leroy Moore, acting president of St. Mary’s Schools, announced the passing of Blades in an email to alumni sent Thursday afternoon.
“It’s a sad day for the entire St. Mary’s family. Carmine was such a vital part of the school and parish community,” said Moore, who has been a deacon with the St. Mary’s Catholic Church for 32 years. “Carmine was a fixture, an icon, a legend at St. Mary’s High. He loved the school and truly did it all.”
Carmine “Bunny” Blades grew up in Annapolis and attended St. Mary’s Elementary School from the first grade on. He was a 1955 graduate of St. Mary’s High, serving as boys lacrosse team manager. Blades founded the Junior Civitan Club, which would last 60 years at the school.
Blades attended University of Maryland, where he was manager of the wrestling team. He returned to the private Catholic school located on Duke of Gloucester Street in Annapolis as a teacher, and never sought another job.
Blades taught American government, U.S. history, worldwide current events, and other social studies courses for 47 years. Blades was social studies department chair when Jim Moorhead was hired as a teacher in 1978.
“My first memory of Carmine was meeting in the parking lot that summer to get the textbooks for the courses I would be teaching,” Moorhead said.
Moorhead remained at St. Mary’s until 2000, serving stints as assistant principal (1981-1994) and president (1995-1998). He was varsity boys lacrosse coach from 1980-2000, and was inducted into both the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame and Chesapeake Chapter of US Lacrosse Hall of Fame for his accomplishments in that role.
“I always had a great relationship with Carmine. He was great to work with as a teacher and a coach and I learned a lot from him with regard to both academics and athletics,” said Moorhead, who was president of St. Mary’s Schools during the final three years of his tenure.
“I found it remarkable that Carmine handled the myriad duties of athletic director while also teaching full-time. He was extremely hard-working and did an unbelievable job in both roles.”
Nobody beat Blades into work and Moorhead remembers arriving in the faculty room every morning to find him reading the newspaper. Being athletic director meant many late nights overseeing various sporting events and Blades routinely did not get home until 10 p.m.
“Carmine was totally committed, not only to the high school but the parish itself,” Moorhead said. “You’re just not going to find that level of dedication anymore.”
St. Mary’s athletics competed as in independent for years before Blades began working to get the school into the old Maryland Scholastic Association’s A Conference. Moorhead remembers being disappointed when the school was turned down in the early 1980s.
“Carmine said, ‘Don’t worry about it. We’ll keep trying.’ He kept pushing and St. Mary’s was finally accepted into the conference for the 1985-86 school year,” Moorhead said.
Blades coached varsity girls basketball and was quite a sight out on the court among players that were almost all taller. Lisa Cox Ellis, 1981 graduate who was a four-year member of the varsity, recalled how Blades, who was about 5-foot-4, would stand on a fold-out chair with arms raised and tell the players to shoot over him.
“We were all afraid he would fall off one day,” Ellis said. “Mr. Blades was a very nice man, just a real lovely soul.”
When Ellis was inducted into the St. Mary’s Athletic Hall of Fame, she made sure Blades was in attendance. She remembered it was Blades who was responsible for starting the school’s girls lacrosse program.
“We had a softball program at the time and there was a lot of talk about starting lacrosse. Mr. Blades gathered all the female athletes in the gymnasium and put it to a vote,” she said. “It was hands up for softball or hands up for lacrosse and the majority won.”
Blades did the count and declared: “We’re starting lacrosse. We can’t have both because there aren’t enough girls in the school to support two spring sports.”
Blades stepped down as athletic director in 1998, turning things over to Brad Best. He stopped coaching girls basketball in 1991, tabbing longtime assistant Harry Dobson as successor.
Although retired by the 2000s, Blades returned as a substitute teacher and remained a constant presence at St. Mary’s sporting events.
“Every school has a Carmine Blades ― you can’t remember the school without them,” said Fred Kramer, a 1968 St. Mary’s graduate.
Kramer grew up a block from the St. Mary’s campus and remembers meeting Blades at athletic events while his older brother was in the high school. A standout goalie who played lacrosse at Maryland, Kramer returned to his alma mater as athletic director in 1999 and declared Blades “my most valuable resource and asset.”
“Carmine was a walking history book of St. Mary’s High and its athletic program, just a real fixture of the school,” Kramer said. “Carmine was a man of repetition, very steady. He was a high character type of person – very selfless, very caring and very kind.”
Blades was honored as a St. Mary’s Distinguished Alumni in 2000 and received the James F. “Cork” Kimball Award from the Royal Blue Club in 2010. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 58 years and was a faithful communicant of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Blades was part of the Ristaino family that has long history in Annapolis. His mother was a Ristaino and he was close with many relatives, especially his cousin Betty Ristaino-Cranford.
Ristaino-Cranford said Blades grew up in a house on West Street and had two brothers, one of whom died at the age of 3. Tony Blades helped care for his older brother after Carmine suffered a stroke in May.
“St. Mary’s was the biggest part of Carmine’s life from grade school on. He loved teaching, coaching and working with young people. He was very content at St. Mary’s and never had a desire to do anything else,” Ristaino-Cranford said.
Ristaino-Crawford said there will be no funeral service for Blades at his request. He will be buried at St. Mary’s Cemetery off West Street and there will be a graveside service for immediate family only.