Spalding’s Michael Weisshaar named Capital Gazette boys lacrosse Player of Year after breakthrough season

When Michael Weisshaar was last seen playing in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference, he was a promising freshman serving in a contributing role for the Archbishop Spalding boys’ lacrosse program.
Private schools had only played a few games when the 2020 lacrosse season was cut short by the rapidly developing coronavirus pandemic. Weisshaar then missed the entire summer recruiting season because of a stress fracture in his back.
So, it was a surprise to many in the MIAA A Conference when the Spalding midfielder emerged as a star during the 2021 season. Two years of growth and development were on full display as Weisshaar exploded on the scene in the most competitive scholastic lacrosse league in the country.
Weisshaar was the catalyst as Spalding was both regular season and tournament runner-up in the A Conference. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound junior was a two-way midfielder who rarely came off the field and led the Cavaliers in scoring with 48 goals and 23 assists.
“Coming off the injury, I really wanted to prove myself and show everyone I could play at the highest level,” said Weisshaar, who has been named 2021 Capital Gazette boys lacrosse Player of the Year. “Being back out on the field with my teammates was a blast, and I was happy we were able to put together such a successful season.”
Weisshaar worked the wing for 80% of faceoffs, willingly took defensive shifts and was a force with his ability to singlehandedly clear the ball.
“We would make a save, bring a defender off and send Mikey back to get the ball every time. We would tell him to punt return it out,” Spalding coach Brian Phipps said. “Mikey’s speed, quickness and athleticism are all high level. He’s extremely tough to defend in the open field.”
Those traits along with superb stick-handling made Weisshaar a dangerous threat in transition as he took advantage of unsettled situations to create for himself or others. In six-on-six situations, it was almost impossible to stop the youngster when dodging to his dominant hand.
“Mikey has a great first step and can get to his left pretty much any time. However, he’s not going to shy away from going right either,” Phipps said. “Not only is Mikey a scoring threat in terms of goals, but also as a playmaker as far as seeing the field and finding open men.”
Weisshaar has set a goal of becoming equally lethal when shooting on the run with his off hand and flashed that ability by scoring several goals right-handed en route to being named Most Valuable Player of the Committed Combine. That was just the latest in a series of honors for the Arnold resident, who was chosen overall winner of the prestigious C. Markland Kelly Award as the best player in Maryland.
Now Weisshaar is the first Spalding player to earn Capital Gazette Player of the Year, a feat that eluded arguably the greatest player in program history. Kyle Dixon, who led the Cavaliers to consecutive B Conference championships, would become a first team All-American at Virginia and 2006 McLaughlin Award winner as the nation’s top midfielder.
“I’m really proud to receive this honor, but I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and teammates,” Weisshaar said.
Weisshaar regained his confidence quickly after returning from a 12-week layoff caused by the back injury, performing well in several fall tournaments for the Annapolis Hawks. Spalding’s coaching staff took notice when Weisshaar was shredding defenses during the Metro Indoor Lacrosse League.
“Mikey was really dominating and that’s when we realized this could be something special,” Phipps said.
“I think it was just a matter of Mikey getting back healthy and finally getting to play lacrosse since COVID shut everything down. It allowed him to take that huge leap and really jump onto the scene.”
Weisshaar was also an outstanding football player at the youth level with Cape St. Claire and was also recruited to Spalding for that sport. He was the punt returner for the Spalding junior varsity as a freshman before hanging up the football cleats.
Weisshaar led the way with four goals as Spalding rallied from an early deficit to defeat Anne Arundel County rival St. Mary’s, 10-6. For the Cavaliers, it was only the fourth victory over the Saints in 24 meetings and first since 2013.
Spalding had never won an A Conference playoff game until this season. That run of futility was ended in resounding fashion.
Weisshaar scored three goals and dished off two assists to spark a 14-7 win against Severn in the quarterfinals, then totaled three goals and an assist during a thrilling 9-8 victory over three-time defending champion Calvert Hall in the semifinals.
However, the postseason run came to a disappointing end with Spalding falling to Boys’ Latin, 9-8, in the championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Weisshaar’s third goal with 11 seconds left got the Cavaliers within one, but the Lakers won the ensuing faceoff and salted away the remaining time.
“I think not winning the championship this season and having a bad taste in his mouth after that last time is driving and motivating Mikey,” Phipps said.
Weisshaar made it clear that is most certainly the case: “I think about the championship game every day. It haunts me. We want to get back there so we can hoist that trophy,” he said.
With one special season, Weisshaar has skyrocketed up recruiting boards. Perennial powers such as Maryland, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia are pushing hard, but the low-key Class of 2022 prospect plans to honor his commitment to Towson.
Towson is the alma mater of his father and future home of his brother. Sam Weisshaar was named first team All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Association after leading the nation in goals (42), assists (36) and points (78). The attackman out of St. Mary’s High and Anne Arundel Community College will enroll at Towson for the fall semester.
“I’m just really excited to be a Towson Tiger. I love the coaches, I love the campus and I think it’s a great school,” Michael Weisshaar said. “My brother is going to be there, which is awesome because we have a really tight relationship. Plus, I want to stay close to home.”
Phipps, a goalkeeper who played at Severn School and Maryland, is not surprised the scholarship offers from the blue bloods of college lacrosse has not turned the head of his star player.
“Mikey is a very loyal guy and Towson has done a great job of recruiting him from the outset,” he said.
After participating in a photo shoot with Capital Gazette on the back practice field at Spalding, Weisshaar found a lacrosse ball and spent a half hour shooting on the net. He is almost always the first to arrive for pickup lacrosse held at 7 a.m. Friday morning at the school.
“Mikey is just a very down to earth kid who loves playing lacrosse. He’s just your typical lax rat,” Phipps said.
Weisshaar won’t be taking the A Conference by surprise next season. As a senior, he can expect to see more of the shut-off strategy that opponents increasingly employed this past spring.
“Let’s be honest, coming into next season he’s going to have a target on his back and chest. Mikey knows that,” Phipps said. “Figuring out ways to be successful when teams are designing defenses to stop you will be his challenge.”
Coach of the Year
Travis Loving, Severna Park
Loving stepped up as interim coach in the absence of Dave Earl, who took the 2021 season off due to personal reasons, and he made sure the perennial powerhouse did not miss a beat as he led Severna Park to a 13-0 record and its fifth straight Class 4A state championship.
“I was more worried about the pressure on the players than on myself,” Loving said of keeping the state title streak going.
There were some key moments along the way. Late in the regular season, Loving did not like the body language the Falcons displayed on the field during a game and told the team in no uncertain terms afterward. Severna Park responded by routing Arundel, 16-1, in the regular season finale.
There was another watershed moment after Severna Park escaped Sherwood, 11-10, in the state semifinals.
“We played super-tight against Sherwood, pretty much trying not to lose rather than to win. We tried to lose the mood, play for each other and have fun,” said Loving, whose lone season as an assistant under Earl was 2019.
First Team
Tyler Barnett, St. Mary’s, senior, attackman
The left-handed shooter led team in scoring with 24 goals and also dished off seven assists, and the UMBC commit earned honorable mention Private School All-State and All-MIAA. Barnett worked hard in the riding game and had ability to create own shot.
“Tyler is a pure finisher. When he had time and room, he put the ball into the back of the net,” coach Victor Lilly said.
Connor Chick, South River, junior, attackman
Chick used strong dodging ability to lead Seahawks in scoring with 27 goals and 20 assists. He could beat opponent’s top defender then finish himself or find the open man.
“Connor is equal parts creator and finisher as the stats show,” coach Colin Campbell said. “He’s found success because of his high skill level and versatility.” The honorable mention Public School All-State pick has committed to UMBC.
Kyle Griffith, Severna Park, senior, attackman
Griffith was the leading scorer for the Class 4A state champions with 29 goals and 26 assists. He worked hard in the riding game and totaled 27 ground balls and was the offensive quarterback who could operate behind the net or on the wing with ability to create for himself and others.
“Kyle was a coach on the field and a real team leader. If the coaches needed something important done, we would ask Kyle,” coach Travis Loving said. The honorable mention Public School All-State selection will continue lacrosse career at the Air Force Academy.
Josh Tang, Spalding, senior, attackman
Tang was the second-leading scorer for MIAA A Conference runner-up with 38 goals and 14 assists. A big, strong dodger, is was dangerous going to the goal and also possesses a wicked right-hand crank shot from the wing. Tang was named first team All-State by Maryland State Lacrosse Coaches Association and All-MIAA and has signed with UMBC.
“Josh is a finisher, whether from in front of the goal or with his deadly outside shot,” coach Brian Phipps said.
Jacob Todd, Severn, sophomore, attackman
Todd drew opponent’s top close defenseman and still finished with 22 goals and 19 assists. He was named All-MIAA A Conference and honorable mention Private School All-State.
“Jacob was the cornerstone of our offense and carried himself with poise and maturity throughout his first full year of MIAA lacrosse,” coach Joe Christie said. “Jacob is humble, coachable and a great teammate. His ceiling is so high and it’s going to be fun helping him reach his full potential.”
Connor Koistenen, Severna Park, senior, midfielder
Koistinen was the top midfield scorer for Class 4A state champs with 20 goals and 16 assists and also gobbled up 28 ground balls. He was described as an “old-school” midfielder by coach Travis Loving.
“Connor can play offense, defense, the wing on faceoffs, clear the ball, ride it, get a tough GB, take a big hit and give a big hit,” Loving said. Koistinen was named first team Public School All-State.
Kyle Pierce, Broadneck, junior, midfielder
Pierce is a playmaking midfielder who ranked second on the squad in scoring with 19 goals and 17 assists. He used strong dodging ability to create opportunities for himself and others and consistently drew slides and found the open man. He is being recruited by such Division I schools as Army, Hobart, Mercer and UMBC. Pierce was named honorable mention Public School All-State.
“Kyle is a dynamic midfielder whose athleticism jumps off the page,” coach Jeff McGuire said. “He can be one-man clear, handle defensive shifts and take over a game offensively as a feeder or shooter.”
Reid Gills, Severn, freshman, faceoff specialist
Gills was perhaps the most impactful freshman in the MIAA A Conference this past spring, winning 68% of his faceoffs and gobbling up a team-high 73 ground balls. A second team All-State and All-MIAA pick, Gills held his own against older, more experienced faceoff specialists.
“Hands down, Reid kept us in games. He was consistently competing against kids two and three years older and just got it done time after time,” coach Joe Christie said. “He is a student of the game and knows his craft inside and out.”
Colin Shadowens, Severna Park, senior, faceoff specialist
Shadowens was simply a dominant force at the faceoff stripe with a phenomenal 86.7 winning percentage as the Navy commit captured 189 of the 218 draws he took. The team captain who was also a football player and a wrestler amassed 129 ground balls and also scored two goals. He was named first team Public School All-State.
“Colin is a tireless worker and super competitive. He worked closely with our junior varsity faceoff guy in order to serve Severna Park’s future. He will be a leader among leaders at the Naval Academy, on and off the field,” coach Travis loving said.
George Acton, St. Mary’s, junior, long stick midfielder
Action worked the wing on faceoffs and covered the opponent’s top midfield threat. The Georgetown commit harassed players attempting to clear the ball between the lines and amassed 24 ground balls and seven caused turnovers. He was an honorable mention Private School All-State choice.
“George always has great body position and is like a surgeon with the stick. He’ll throw one check, but it is always well-timed,” coach Victor Lilly said.
Colin Burlace, St. Mary’s, senior, defender
Burlace was versatile defender who covered opponent’s top attackman and usually shut them down. He was also a force in the clearing game thanks to outstanding stick-work. He led the team with 47 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers. Burlace was an All-MIAA and first team All-State pick and he will join his older brother BJ at Maryland.
“Colin is probably one of the top four defensemen that I’ve seen come through the MIAA during my 17 years at St. Mary’s,” coach Victor Lilly said. “His sheer desire to compete and not lose a matchup was impressive.”
Alex Ross, Spalding, junior, defender
Ross accepted the challenge of covering each opponent’s top offensive threat and excelled. He showed versatility to cover attackmen or midfielders and was a takeaway threat with 25 caused turnovers. He also played the wing on faceoffs and amassed 43 ground balls. Ross is a Penn State verbal commit and was named first team All-State by MSLCA and All-MIAA.
“Alex is a complete defenseman who was always up to whatever task he was given,” coach Brian Phipps said.
Rory Sullivan, Severna Park, senior, defender
A lockdown defender, Sullivan could cover an attackman down low or a midfielder up top.He was a key figure when the Falcons went with a 10-man ride. He was a first team Public School All-State selection who scooped up 35 ground balls and was an offensive threat clearing the ball, totaling three points. Sullivan was also co-captain of Class 4A state champs is headed to UMBC.
“Rory was the quarterback of the defense, just a real smart, savvy player and a critical part of our success,” coach Travis Loving said.
Jake Oliver, Spalding, senior, goalkeeper
Oliver was rock-solid between the pipes all season in amassing 136 saves and posting a superb 7.1 goals-against average. Whether communicating and orchestrating the defense or making big-time saves on the doorstep, the University of Pennsylvania-bound netminder was the anchor of a stingy defense. He was chosen as a honorable mention Private School All-State and was an MSCLA Senior All-Star.
“Jake always came up with big saves at crucial times,” coach Brian Phipps said.
Second Team
Aiden Doyle, Broadneck, senior, attackman
Davis Fisher, Broadneck, junior, attackman
Will Mercer, Indian Creek, junior, attackman
Josh Martel, North County, junior, attackman
Race Ripley, Spalding, junior, attackman
Will Brimhall, St. Mary’s, senior, midfielder
Benny Carter, Indian Creek, sophomore, midfielder
Teddy Fleming, Key, junior, midfielder
Makhi Jobes, Arundel, senior, midfielder
Finn Kelly, Spalding, senior, midfielder
Kurt Klaus, Severna Park, senior, midfielder
Riley Pitt, Northeast, senior, midfielder
Patrick Murray, Severna Park, senior, long stick midfielder
Nick Sotiropoulos, Severn, sophomore, long stick midfielder
Nick Kauffman, St. Mary’s, senior, defender
Nick Rehanek, South River, senior, defender
Jackson Roberts, Spalding, junior, defender
Connor Newell, Arundel, senior, goalkeeper
Wes Schmidt, St. Mary’s, senior, goalkeeper
Ashby Shepherd, Severna Park, sophomore, goalkeeper