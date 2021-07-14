Jerzie Nutile, 2021 Capital Gazette Softball Player of the Year, left lasting impact on Chesapeake program

North County’s fifth hitter wouldn’t let a pitcher rest once she’d summited the top of the order. Gottleib had 22 hits, third best among the Knights, with 17 singles, three doubles, two triples and 16 RBIs for .449 batting average, an on-base percentage of .491 and a slugging percentage of .592. “Becca’s drive to improve as a softball player each and every day has led her to many successes in the field and at the plate,” coach Kelly Guarnieri said. “She stepped into a vital role in our outfield and in our lineup. Becca leaves everything she has on the field day in and day out.”