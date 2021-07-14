Jerzie Nutile, 2021 Capital Gazette Softball Player of the Year, left lasting impact on Chesapeake program

A little boy ran up to a high school girl at a softball tournament in Pasadena and said, “Oh, my gosh, you’re Jerzie Nutile. You’re that really good pitcher.”
It’s an unusual name — Nutile knows that. Her mom watched the 2000 movie “Coyote Ugly” one day and when a bartender with a name that sounded like “Jersey” came on-screen, Nutile’s mother decided in an instant: that would be her daughter’s name, too, with a little flair.
Flash-forward and that name — Jerzie Nutile — is one of the most recognizable in Maryland softball.
The Chesapeake senior took to the circle for the first time as the starter this spring and overwhelmed lineups. Nutile (12-1) beat every Anne Arundel County team she faced in regular-inning games as well as the top teams from the Eastern Shore, Harford, Howard and Calvert counties en route to the Class 3A state title — the Cougars’ first since 2008. The Division I Longwood commit’s one defeat came by a run under the intentional tiebreaker rule, to then-simultaneously unbeaten North County.
To capture the 3A state crown, the 2021 Capital Gazette Softball Player of the Year nearly pitched the first perfect game in Chesapeake state final history against undefeated and top-seeded Reservoir — a breathtaking feat broken up just an inning before completion.
When you say “Jerzie” in the Maryland softball world, longtime coach Don Ellenberger said, most everyone knows who you’re talking about.
“It is just crazy. It’s what I’ve wanted my whole life,” Nutile said. “To put my name out there. Knowing that my family, everybody has my back. It’s amazing to feel a sense of reward from working so hard in my life to get to these moments.”
Ellenberger knew what he had in Nutile the first time he saw her — not pitching or hitting, but catching and playing shortstop. He saw what would separate her from the other greats in Cougars history, the coach said. He said Lauren Gibson and Haley Downin — both former Capital Gazette Players of the Year and record-holders in their own right — worked for their impressive physical abilities.
Nutile radiated it before she touched her first Chesapeake uniform.
“I think pure athleticism is somewhere in her genes,” Ellenberger said. “I honestly believe she could be the best athlete on any field sport she could want to play. It’s just there.”
Nutile established her school’s single-season home run record (11) as a sophomore but Ellenberger has no doubt that, had she not lost 30 games to the coronavirus era, Nutile would have exited Chesapeake as the career home runs leader — a mark that stands with Gibson at 26. Nutile smacked five this season, finishing her clipped career with 24.
“Coming into this, I was not aiming for any records. I was just aiming for the best I can possibly be,” said Nutile, who arrived at Chesapeake’s softball field for tryouts four years ago as a little freshman eager to get to know her friendly new teammates and in awe of Downin. “And it just led to big things, more important things.”
Defeat hung heavy on Nutile two years ago. A ball rushed from a Huntingtown bat, skittered just past the glove of Nutile (then the shortstop) as well as a teammate and later another team celebrated a state title.
She vowed to Ellenberger then she’d battle back to a championship before she graduated. But that chance didn’t come as quickly as she’d thought. Nutile, like every child in America, lost her 2020 spring season to the pandemic and with it the opportunity to make immediate amends.
“It hit us hard. It hit my family hard. It hit our team hard,” Nutile said. “But I think in doing that, it helped us. It helped us push harder. This was my last year. We were coming out for blood.”
“What a fantastic way to start the year,” Nutile thought as she walked out for her first start out of Downin’s shadow, as Chesapeake’s ace, in driving rain for her first game this season. Indeed it was as Nutile limited Severna Park as best she could while the Cougars piled up 16 runs.
Over the next few weeks, Nutile struck out 89 hitters and allowed just a .142 batting average and 43 hits in 14 games with a 0.90 ERA. She could’ve done more from the circle, but she didn’t need to — her trust in her “impeccable” defense ran deep.
Opposing pitchers narrowed in on Nutile, who batted in the third spot, even hitting her with pitches five times. Nonetheless, Chesapeake’s lone senior averaged .471 with an on-base percentage of .565, while accumulating 24 hits, 17 RBIs, nine doubles, three triples and five homers in 17 games.
On Chesapeake’s senior day — a blowout over Northeast — Nutile’s name and face alone smiled from the posters her team put up. Only her jerseys hung in the outfield.
Nutile took the responsibility of being the only senior seriously. On the first day of tryouts, Ellenberger could see the growth not only as a player but also as a leader. All season, she directed her teammates from game skills in practice, cheering louder in games and getting enough sleep.
From the circle Nutile so loved to dig her toe into before she released, Ellenberger could see an artist who’d perfected her craft in her year away.
“We knew we had something special, even more than just Jerzie being Jerzie,” Ellenberger said.
Sophomore catcher Sam Larkin felt nervous as she arrived for her first high school season. Nutile melted those fears away.
“She helped us get relaxed before games, kept our infield together. Without her leadership, I definitely don’t think we would have made it as far as we did,” Larkin said.
When you’ve been around Nutile for as long as Ellenberger has, you learn something essential about her. “All she wants to do is succeed and make people happy,” the coach said.
She knew the influence a pitcher had in a game as big as the state final. Even as pressure crushed down on her from the significance of the moment to the crowds crammed around the field, Nutile thought back to the situations Ellenberger dreamed up during their practices.
" ‘OK, it’s 1-0 and the tying run is at third and you have to pitch a strike otherwise they win,’” Nutile recalled. “He did that frequently. I think that personally helped push me, get ready for that state final game.”
There was no denying Nutile had to throw the game of her life at Bachman Park.
“She did that,” Ellenberger said. “There’s not many people able to do that in a pressure situation.”
Nutile finally understood who she’d become as a pitcher before Reservoir. The Cougars faced Northern in the state semifinals, a team that won 12 championships, that ran college-style drills before game time. Nutile allowed Northern to pull out to a three-run lead, but she didn’t lose her head. Chesapeake won that game.
“My mindset in that was it showed how much I’d grown in the last couple years,” Nutile said. “I still struck girls out.”
While Nutile’s name stands in the Chesapeake record books, Ellenberger foresees a player who will only expand upon her abilities in college.
But more than her name, Nutile hopes her legacy will remain with Chesapeake, too.
“Hard work,” she said. “No matter who you are — you could be the worst softball player in the country — but if you are working hard, you are going to be the best eventually. It’s gonna happen.”
First Team
Amaya Carroll, Spalding, junior, pitcher
Spalding’s ace needed to be sharp in the circle to help the Cavaliers repeat as Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference champions, and she was, with 114 strikeouts in nine games and a 1.65 ERA. Carroll also led the way from the batter’s box, amassing 19 hits, three homers, two triples, four doubles and 20 runs for a team-high .528 batting average, .625 on-base percentage and 1.000 slugging percentage. In addition, she stole seven bases, good for second on the team. Coach Delaney Bell describes the co-captain as a “super humble kid, always displays great sportsmanship [and] works her butt off.”
Breanna Clayton, North County, senior, pitcher
The Knights’ anchor in the circle and tri-captain blazed through Anne Arundel County and the playoffs to reach North County’s first Class 4A state final appearance since 2005. With a record of 16-1 and a county-best ERA of 0.40, Clayton struck out 168 recorded a perfect game against Glen Burnie and allowed only five runs during the entire regular season to go undefeated up to the championship game.
“Bre worked every day, perfecting her craft on the mound. Her drive to win and to be the best pitcher possible led her to the utmost success,” coach Kelly Guarnieri said.
Lillian Cook, Glen Burnie, senior, center fielder
One of the Gophers’ key pieces from their 2019 championship appearance took her responsibilities as a veteran seriously, loading up four home runs, six doubles, two triples, eight stolen bases and 22 RBIs for a .574 batting average. She steadied an inexperienced field, making several game-saving catches throughout the spring with four assists, including one at the plate, and only one error.
“[She’s] a true leader on and off the field, one of the nicest people I have ever met, in the top three of her class, a great softball player, hits for power and was also the fastest person on the team. She will surely be missed,” coach Dave Sauble said.
Caitlyn Cornwell, Northeast, sophomore, center fielder
The young Eagle pretty much could not be caught if she was permitted to reach a base. In 12 games, Cornwell swiped 14 bases to complement her two triples, 21 hits and 14 runs. She batted .538.
“Without a doubt one of the best if not the best outfielder in the county,” Northeast coach Joe Hart said. “Caitlyn has it all — offensive and defensive skills. [She] led the Eagles in hits, average, triples and stolen bases [and was] only caught stealing one time during the season. Her defensive skills are second to none. As a sophomore, she already has Division I schools taking a look at her.”
Brianna Ford, South River, junior, pitcher
Over 75 innings pitched, Ford accumulated 54 strikeouts and allowed only a .225 batting average to reach nine wins in the shortened season. Three of her four losses came to unbeaten teams like North County or Chesapeake and by just a 1-0 score, or to difficult Leonardtown in the playoffs. She was just as valuable with a bat in her hand, contributing 15 hits, eight runs and eight RBIs.
“Bri has always had good speed. She has made great strides in mixing her pitches and her accuracy. Her pitching gave us a chance to win every game we played,” South River coach Tim Williams said.
Rebecca Gottleib, North County, senior, left fielder
North County’s fifth hitter wouldn’t let a pitcher rest once she’d summited the top of the order. Gottleib had 22 hits, third best among the Knights, with 17 singles, three doubles, two triples and 16 RBIs for .449 batting average, an on-base percentage of .491 and a slugging percentage of .592. “Becca’s drive to improve as a softball player each and every day has led her to many successes in the field and at the plate,” coach Kelly Guarnieri said. “She stepped into a vital role in our outfield and in our lineup. Becca leaves everything she has on the field day in and day out.”
Mya Lamp, Spalding, freshman, third baseman/outfielder/pitcher
In her debut, the Cavaliers everyman contributed 17 runs, 14 RBIs and six stolen bases and walked six times. She was second on the team in on-base percentage (.521), batting average (.450), slugging percentage (.650) and hits (18). When asked to pitch, Lamp contributed a 2.10 ERA.
Sam Larkin, Chesapeake, sophomore, utility
Don Ellenberger thought himself crazy when he moved Larkin to the leadoff spot, but she showed him how right he was. The powerful hitter blasted a home run in each of Chesapeake’s last three state tournament games, including a come-from-behind three-run shot in the seventh inning that lifted the Cougars over Northern in the semifinal. Her two-run homer cemented Chesapeake’s title win from the offensive side. Larkin hit .463 with 18 runs, 25 hits, a team-second 24 RBIs and four stolen bases.
“Even more important was her willingness to move from the outfield where she was our left fielder all season long to catcher for the tournament run,” Ellenberger said. “That move allowed Chesapeake to deploy the best hitting and defensive club we have had in a long time. Without Sam, we do not win a state title.”
Dusty Nose, South River, senior, first baseman
The Chesapeake College commit made her mark for the Seahawks, totaling 11 runs, 11 RBIs, 24 hits, four doubles and a triple for a team-high .571 batting average and .590 on-base percentage.
“Dusty had a terrific season at the plate,” said coach Tim Williams. “Everything she hit was on a line and came off the bat quickly. In the field, she made every play and fielded every possible throw from her teammates.”
Wynter Radcliffe, Glen Burnie, senior, pitcher
In her final season as a Gopher, Radcliffe struck out 112 batters and proved to the rest of Anne Arundel County why she was one of the best. She suffered three regular-season losses to unbeaten squads Chesapeake and North County, as well as perennial Severna Park, and two came because of unearned runs. She also had four home runs and 22 RBIs for a .520 batting average.
“She was a team leader on a team that is rebuilding,” coach Dave Sauble said.
Mackenzie Rice, Severna Park, senior, outfielder
The leadoff lefty hitter and Emerson College commit moored the fledgling Severna Park squad this year, going .444/.525/.611 with five doubles, a triple, 12 runs scored, 11 RBIs and a dozen swiped bases. “Kenz is pure speed who covers a ton of ground in the outfield and is a dynamic triple threat from the left side of the plate,” coach Meredith McAlister said. “She is a sure stolen base or three every time she is on. She was a tremendous leader and competitor for us this season, sacrificing a lot for the team.”
Catherine Shaffer South River, senior, outfielder
The Naval Academy-bound senior had 21 hits, five doubles, two triples and a home run while driving in 14 runs.
Coach Tim Williams said of his outfielder, who batted .525: “Catherine’s hitting ability shined through this season. She not only was consistent, she hit for power as well. Her greatest quality is that she has always put being a great teammate above anything.”
Gracie Solarz, South River, junior, shortstop
The junior made a splash in her junior season, totaling 25 hits, four doubles, a triple, two homers and 14 RBIs. While batting .510 with a .529 on-base percentage, Solarz excelled in the field, making 38 putouts with a fielding percentage of .906.
“Gracie has always been a clutch hitter. She continued that trend this season,” coach Tim Williams said. “In the field, nothing got by her in the middle infield and she made difficult plays look routine.”
Emma Sullivan, North County, sophomore, center fielder
Sullivan made a serious impact in her debut season after her freshman spring was stolen by the coronavirus. She accepted a move to center field to serve the team and soared while leading the Knights in almost every offensive statistic with a .608 batting average, .629 on-base percentage, .784 slugging percentage and 31 hits. Sullivan also contributed six doubles and a home run.
“Emma is a student of the game and is one of the hardest-working players on the field,” coach Kelly Guarnieri said. “Her talent, drive, attitude, and work ethic will lead her and our program to many successes over the next two years.”
Coach of the Year
Kelly Guarnieri, North County
From the moment Kelly Guarnieri met her group of first-year varsity players and returners this year, she knew what she had: pure untapped potential. Under Guarnieri’s watch, the Knights (16-1) defeated every Anne Arundel team they came across, including Class 3A champion Chesapeake. Few teams could truly claim they listed threats from leadoff hitter to the ninth, but North County could; together, they scored 112 runs in the regular season and permitted only five.
The Knights proved themselves further against the toughest teams from Howard and St. Mary’s County as well as defending state champion Sherwood, and made the first program state final since 2005.
“As a coach, this season provided me with the opportunity to coach a team where every teammate pushed each other to be better, celebrated other player’s successes, was happy to share the limelight, and was willing to put in the time and effort to not only compete with the best teams, but prove that we deserved to be recognized as a top team,” Guarnieri said.
Second Team
Heather Barlage, Northeast, senior, catcher
Ashlyn Bishop, Spalding, junior, utility
Sam Cinotti, Arundel, senior, utility
Hope Gannon, Spalding, junior, center fielder
Norah Hart, Chesapeake, junior, second baseman
Courtney Leisner, North County, senior, outfielder
Kenzie McLellan, South River, senior, second baseman
Alison Pollack, Chesapeake, junior, third baseman
Bella Seaborn-Coates, North County, senior, catcher
Alyssa Smith, South River, senior, outfielder
Kendall Thomas, Chesapeake, junior, first baseman/pitcher
Kiersten Tomshack, Northeast, senior, second baseman
Sally Trent, Severna Park, freshman, catcher
Linsey Voorhese, North County, senior, shortstop
Kaitlyn Young, Chesapeake, junior, outfielder