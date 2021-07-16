Old Mill’s Chase Franklin and South River’s Lacey Fowler named Capital Gazette outdoor track and field Athletes of Year

It was family that inspired both Old Mill’s Chase Franklin and South River’s Lacey Fowler to go out for track and field their freshmen years.
Through a strongly developed work ethic and support from family and coaches, the duo developed into two of the best in the state at their respective events.
Based on their performances during this abbreviated season, the pair have earned the distinction of being named the 2021 Capital Gazette boys and girls outdoor track and field Athletes of the Year.
Chase Franklin
When Chase arrived on the track for the first time, Old Mill coach Carrie Klimes was excited to see another Franklin on the team and had big-time expectations for the incoming freshman.
“Chase had some pretty big shoes to fill, being a Franklin and coming after his big brother Donovan who not only was a great athlete, he was a great person,” Klimes said. “I was so happy when he came out and he was a good athlete and a good person as well which made my job easier.”
Donovan Franklin’s success as a hurdler on the track and All-County running back on the football field was a major motivation for Chase to join those respective squads.
“My biggest motivators would have to either be my mom or my brothers because they have always been here since day one,” Chase Franklin said. “My brother actually inspired me to run track. He played football and ran track in high school and I saw that and said: ‘Wow, I am going to do that one day.’ So I did.
“Seeing his times really motivated me to push myself to where I am today and he continues to still motivate me to this day.”
Donovan Franklin was a county champion in the 110-meter hurdles and later finished second in the region, but Chase immediately put in the work to try and improve and reach the heights his brother had.
Klimes said Franklin worked hard as a freshman to learn the sport of track and in particular the hurdles event. Old Mill is fortunate to have a hurdles coach and Franklin would routinely ask that assistant for keys to the shed so he could pull out the hurdles in order to practice on his own.
“He’s one of the hardest workers you will have out there and you could slowly see him progress,” Klimes said. “He’s just a great person.”
Franklin got his first taste of success at the state level during the indoor track and field season as a junior when he ran the third leg of Old Mill’s 800-meter relay team that captured the Class 4A state championship.
When coronavirus canceled the 2020 outdoor track and field campaign and threatened to derail his entire senior season, Franklin turned to the I5 program to help him stay ready. I5 director Eric Allen, an Odenton resident, founded the Anne Arundel County-based track and field club.
“We knew the pandemic had hit and there was a lot of uncertainty if there was going to be a season,” Allen said.
Allen and assistant Justin Murdoch decided to start training their athletes in the late fall and early winter.
“We wanted to be proactive and start developing them and getting them ready so if things do open up, they are ready and not trying to get ready,” he said. “Especially for someone like Chase who is a senior and this was going to be his last go round.”
The I5 team worked within the constraints of what they were able to do during the pandemic and it proved a great benefit to Franklin. Allen said the coaching staff focused on the fundamentals of technique and form.
“So focusing on his technique and trying to get him faster from a foot-speed standpoint. Also, we really got him to think about track and field a different way,” Allen said. “We got him to understand it was more than just running, there is actually a science to it. One thing you can say about Chase: he has a tremendous work ethic, he wants to learn and he wants to get better.”
For Franklin, it was not only the work that was beneficial but the familial atmosphere of the I5 program that enabled him to continue to perfect his craft. He said Allen and the other coaches have been “instrumental” in transforming him into a multi-event performer to “see what I am good at, what’s best for me.”
“They’ve been an awesome resource for me. Not only just getting my technique down and having a place to practice outside of the school but also just the community of I5,” he said. “It really feels like a family because everyone is just so supportive and it’s just awesome seeing so much more competition and everything.”
Franklin’s hard work paid off in this abbreviated season as he won the 110- and the 300-meter hurdles at the Class 4A East Section I championships while running the second leg on the section winning 800-meter relay team.
At the 4A East Region meet, where the pressure was ratcheted up as only the top two qualifiers would advance to the state finals, Franklin rose to the occasion. He was once again victorious in both hurdle events and also helped the relay team capture the championship.
Franklin posted a time of 14.70 seconds in the 110 hurdles at the region meet, which was the sixth-fastest time in the state this season. It was milliseconds faster than the time Mervo’s Vaughn DeVaughn III clocked while winning the state meet.
Franklin was runner-up behind DeVaughn in both the 110 hurdles and the 300 at the Class 4A state championships. He posted a personal-best time of 39.25 seconds in the 300, which was third-best in the state for the season. He helped the 800 relay to a third-place finish to take home a total of three medals, which was the goal going in.
“I placed in the top three and I am really proud of that. I was going for gold but I really can’t complain about silver,” Franklin said. “I am still happy with my accomplishments thus far. I was just out there looking to compete because that’s why I run track — to compete. To enter with other people and see how I stack up.”
Franklin will look to build off his high school success when he heads to Wingate University this fall to compete after being recruited for the track and field program. He plans to continue specializing in the hurdles, which are contested at the 110- and 400-meter distances at the collegiate level.
Franklin would also like to try out for the long and high jumps at the Division II school in North Carolina and Allen is confident he will succeed.
“Chase has a great personality but once he steps on that track to practice he is pretty no nonsense and focused on the task and the game-plan.,” Allen said. “I can’t tell how much I admire his work ethic. He can do whatever he wants to do. We haven’t worked on jumps but I believe he has the ability, drive and focus to do it.”
Lacey Fowler
Fowler was a bit reluctant to try out for track and field her freshman year, so it took some coaxing from her mother. “My mom encouraged me to join the team. I was really nervous and just went out there and tried,” she said.
South River coaches though Fowler had potential in the throwing events and it showed up rather quickly as she finished fifth in the shot put at the 2018 Class 4A state meet. Although Fowler was also throwing the discus in practice, it wasn’t until the end of her sophomore season that she felt comfortable enough to compete in that event.
“I kind of just started throwing the shot put and I felt really confident in the shot put compared to discus,” Fowler said. “Throughout my freshman year, I really just started to improve and my sophomore year is when I started to get better at discus and feel more confident in it.”
Fowler finished third in the shot put at the 2019 state meet but failed to score in the discus after fouling on all three attempts. Nonetheless, Fowler was motivated going into her junior season to jump another two places and capture a state championship.
“I was really hoping for junior year and set a goal for myself that I would get first place. It was kind of cool how I had jumped up two places each year and my junior year I wanted to keep that goal for myself,” she said.
Alas, the 2020 track and field season was canceled because of coronavirus, leaving Fowler with just her senior season to reach those goals.
Fowler felt she had a major breakthrough during the fourth meet of the season, which was hosted by South River. She launched the shot put 41 feet, a personal best at the time.
“I felt really good about that throw. There was something different about it and like I almost fell out of the circle because I knew I had so much power. That one probably made me feel the best throughout the whole season,” she said.
Fowler won all seven shot put events in which she competed and achieved a new personal-best with a toss of 42 feet to capture the title at the Class 4A East Region meet. That would wind up being the second-longest throw in the state this spring.
After Fowler unleashed a 41-foot throw at the Class 4A state meet, South River coach Hugh Harris was confident she had already clinched the championship.
“She put it away early so I am really happy for her,” Harris said. “It’s been a while since we have had an outstanding thrower. We’ve had our runners, vaulters, high jumpers and stuff but to have a thrower like that really gave us some balance.”
Fowler improved significantly in the discus as a senior and won all six events she entered, including the Class 4A East Section and East Region championships. However, she knew capturing a state title would not be easy.
Fowler went back and forth with Samantha Heyison and the pressure was on after when the Urbana thrower went 111 feet, 3 inches on her last attempt. Fowler had never thrown the discus that far.
However, Fowler was determined not to be outdone, dug deep and channeled all her training to step up and claim the championship with a career-best throw of 115-4.
“That throw just felt so different and I knew when it kept flying out in the field that I had a PR or something like that,” Fowler said. “I was talking to my coaches and just tried to remember all the advice they had given me each season and put all that together. My feet position, my arm position, keeping my eyes up and focusing on the field... that led me to throw 115 with all that technique.”
Fowler’s winning state title throw was the state’s seventh-best this season and Harris was not surprised she delivered when the stage was the brightest.
“She came through in the clutch on that one,” Harris said. “She’s pretty laid-back, very friendly, easy to talk to and open to suggestions, but when she steps into that circle you know you are getting a good throw from her.”
Fowler will head to Towson in the fall with plans to continue throwing for the track and field program while majoring in exercise science. She has already set goals for herself, including expanding into a third throwing event.
“I will be throwing at Towson and hopefully learning the hammer as well,” she said. “I want to throw 45 feet for the shot and keep excelling at discus.”
Here’s who else was named to the All-County team:
BOYS ALL-COUNTY
Garrett Bivens, Chesapeake, senior, distance runner
Set a school record in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters this season with his 4:17.22 being the 10th best time in the state this spring and his 9:28.02 in the 3,200 meters being the sixth-best time in the state. Took home first place at the Class 3A South region meet in the 1,600 and second in the region in the 800. He later finished third at the state championship in the 1,600 and fifth in the 800.
Gavin Birchfield, Annapolis, junior, sprinter
Took first place in the 200-meter dash at the 4A East Section II and East Region championships, posting the sixth-best time (21.79 seconds) at the latter. Also won the section championship in the 100-meter dash and placed second in the region. Ran the second leg on the third place-finishing 400-meter relay team at both the sectional and regional meets.
Angelo Bowser, Old Mill, junior, jumper
Earned second place in the triple jump at the Class 4A East Section I, East Region and state championship meets. His jump of 46 feet, 2 inches at the state meet was the sixth-best performance in the state this spring. Also finished second in the region and state in the long jump, winning the former with jump of 22 feet, 3 inches that was fifth-best in the state this season.
Jack DeBaugh, Severna Park, junior, sprinter
Won the 4A East region championship in the 400 meters after finishing second at the East Section II meet. Ran a personal-best time of 49.86 seconds while placing third at the state meet, tying for the ninth-best time in the state for the outdoor season. Also anchored the 1,600-meter relay team that finished fourth at the section and region meets.
Garret Gallaher, South River, senior, distance runner
Recorded a personal-best time of 9:41.20 at the 4A state championships to take third place in the 3,200 meters after finishing second at the East Region championships. Ran the opening leg on the 3,200-meter relay team that finished fourth at both the sectional and regional championships. Also won both the 800 and 1,600 the only time he entered those events this season.
Jake Gelfand, Severna Park, senior, distance runner
The Gatorade Maryland cross country Player of the Year found his groove on the track as well, capturing a 4A East region championship in the 3,200 meters before running a personal best 9:34.59 to place second at the Class 4A state meet. Also anchored the state title winning 3,200 meters team to the best time of the season statewide with a time of 7:53.71.
Grayson Miller, Broadneck, senior, pole vaulter
Finished in first place in all six pole vault competitions he entered this spring, including the Class 4A East Section II, East Region and state championship meets. Cleared a personal best 12 feet, 6 inches at the Broadneck meet to tie for the 10th best jump in the state this season.
Carson Sloat, Severna Park, senior, middle distance runner
Captured the 1,600-meter championship at the Class 4A East Section II and East Region meets before finishing in second place at the state meet. Ran a personal-best time of 4:16.13 early in the season to record the state’s seventh-best time this spring. Won the section championship in the 800 before taking second in the region and fourth in the state.
Kamel Winfield, Old Mill, junior, sprinter
Captured top honors at the Class 4A East Section I and East region championships in the 100-meter dash while placing second at both meets in the 200. Ran the opening leg of the sectional and regional winning 800-meter relay team that also took third place at the Class 4A state meet, running the seventh-best time in Maryland. Anchored the region champion 400-meter relay team as well.
GIRLS ALL-COUNTY
Alethia Carroll, Crofton, sophomore, thrower
Became the first state finalist in school history by throwing the shot put 36 feet, 7 ½ inches to place second at the Class 2A state meet after winning both the 2A South Section I and South Region meets. She also claimed the region title in the discus and medaled at the state meet with a personal-best throw of 112 feet, 3 inches to earn third place. It was the ninth-best throw in the state for the season.
Sarah Cuttler, Chesapeake, senior, thrower
Tossed the shot put 32 feet and the discus 95 feet to set personal bests and post first place finishes in the Class 3A South Section II championships. She later finished second in both events at the 3A South Region meet, which qualified her for states but she was unable to participate.
Kate Donnelly, Broadneck, junior, pole vaulter
Earned first place in five of the six pole vault events she competed in this season, including clearing a personal-best 11 feet to win the Class 4A state meet. That was tied for the fourth-best performance in the state for the season. Also ran the opening leg of the 400-meter relay for the Bruins at the 4A East Section II and Region championships. The Bruins took third in the event at the section meet.
Mollie Fenn, Broadneck, junior, distance runner
Outdistanced the competition to win the Class 4A East Section II and the 4A East Regional meets in the 3,200 meters. Ran an 11:12.70 to finish second at the state meet. That time was sixth-best in the state during the outdoor campaign. Won the only 800 and 1,600 races she competed in this season and anchored the 1,600-meter relay team to fourth-place finishes at both the sectional and regional meets.
Bryce Hatcher, Arundel, freshman, sprinter
Captured second place at the Class 4A East Section I championship in the 100-meter dash and ran the event in 12.60 seconds at the region meet to earn a trip to states. She then ran a personal-best time of 12.56 to take third at the 4A state meet. Won two 200 events during the season and finished third at the sectionals and fourth in the regionals in the 400.
Kamryn Johnson, Northeast, senior, long jumper
Won four of the six long jump contests she entered this season, including the Class 3A South Section II and Region championships. Set a personal record with a jump of 17 feet, 3 inches at the region meet. She took second at the state meet in the long jump and also ran the second leg on Northeast’s section-winning 800-meter relay team.
Melissa Kane, North County, junior, pole vaulter
Cleared 8 feet to place second at the 4A East Section I championships then climbed another foot to finish second at the Class 4A East Region meet and qualify for states. At the state meet, she established a personal with a vault of 10 feet for a runner-up finish.
Maya Murchison, Arundel, senior, high jumper, hurdler
Jumped to first place in all five high jump competitions she entered to win the Class 4A East Section I, Region and state championships. Her personal-best jump of 5 feet, 6 inches at the Broadneck meet is tied for tops in the state this season. Took second in the 100-meter hurdles at the sectional meet and third at the regional meet. Also, jumped 15-1 ½ to set a personal best in the long jump at the section meet.
Christal Pommells, Northeast, senior, sprinter
Latest High School sports
Captured first place in all six 200-meter races she ran this spring, including at the Class 3A state championship meet. Was victorious at the 3A South Region meet with a personal-best time of 24.68 seconds. That was the fourth fastest time in the state this spring. Pommells also won all three 400 events she ran and captured the 3A South Section II and South Region titles in the 100 on the way to a second-place finish at the state meet. Anchored the 800-meter relay team to a section championship.