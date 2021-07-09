Top basketball recruit Cam Whitmore from Archbishop Spalding narrows college choices to 10, including Maryland

Archbishop Spalding rising senior Cam Whitmore really can’t make a bad choice.
And after Thursday, one of the top basketball recruits from Maryland is much closer to making it.
Whitmore announced his top 10 Division I colleges on Twitter on Thursday night, a list that ranges from longtime recruiters to more recent invitations. The 2021 Baltimore Catholic League Player of the Year narrowed his list to Georgetown, Maryland, Notre Dame, Illinois, Villanova, Florida, Penn State, Miami, Duke and Louisville, the last two of which Whitmore received offers from after several monster performances at a basketball tournament in late June.
Whitmore, considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports, has already made an official visit to Maryland and coach Mark Turgeon, as well as an unofficial to Pitt, which is no longer on the list, and Penn State and Villanova. He intends to visit Georgetown next week.
The 6-foot-6 small forward averaged 22 points in his junior season, lifting Spalding to an 11-2 record and the No. 2 seed in the BCL playoffs.
Whitmore told The Capital last week that he felt good about Maryland’s vision for him. But he has certain qualifiers that his landing spot needs to pass.
“[I need to know] that I can succeed there,” Whitmore told The Capital. “How they can develop me into a great basketball player — and an NBA player.”