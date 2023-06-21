Northeast’s Caitlyn Cornwell, who had record-setting season, is named Capital Gazette 2023 softball Player of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Northeast's Caitlyn Cornwell set the state single-season stolen base record with 60, breaking the former mark of 44. She hit .580 on the season and has been named the 2023 Capital Gazette softball Player of the Year. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

A bad day on the softball field sent Caitlyn Cornwell to her room on a late August night. She was a rising senior at Northeast, a three-sport athlete already committed to Maryland for her favorite: softball. But here she was at 11 p.m., tears battling out of her, when Cornwell began to paste her mirror with sticky notes.

She scrawled aspirations on each, starting with the upcoming soccer season running through her final season at Maryland. There were a few for high school softball, but just one goal that kept pace with the quickest girl in Anne Arundel County: Maryland’s single-season stolen base record.

On May 1 at Meade, Cornwell darted from second base to third. No. 45. Until that moment, no one in Maryland high school softball had eclipsed 44 stolen bases in one spring. Then, she went home and removed the post-it note from her mirror. The world suddenly felt lighter.

“Oh, it felt good,” Cornwell said. “I have a bag for the ones I accomplished and ones I didn’t. I have a lot more in the ‘accomplished’ bag right now.”

She kept stealing bases until she closed the season with 60, but Cornwell’s reputation became synonymous with speed long before she approached her stolen base record. Matched with a sharp street sense on the basepaths, Cornwell’s unbridled offensive ability made her the kind of player coach Joe Hart trusted to make her own decisions as soon as she stepped up to the plate.

But it’s not the only quality that defines Cornwell as the 2023 Capital Gazette softball Player of the Year. Whatever category was available to the Northeast senior, she crushed it, both as a hitter and as a center fielder. When the ball’s she’s in the air, Hart said, she’s there, collecting a .969 fielding percentage.

As a leadoff hitter, “Bat above .550″ was stuck to her mirror. She finished the year batting .580, alongside a 1.42 OPS . It’s a miracle truly, considering pitchers worked tirelessly to keep the girl responsible for 21% of Northeast’s runs off the bases at any cost. But most high school hurlers were powerless in that endeavor.

“That’s a once-in-a-generation player right there,” Hart said. “You don’t get those every day.”

And what characterized Cornwell above all — what will stand the test of time alongside her single-season mark — was who she was to her freshmen and sophomore-heavy squad this spring.

“She’s going to impact those freshmen for the next three years at least. Hopefully what they got from her, they can pass on to the others,” Hart said.

Northeast's Caitlyn Cornwell, a University of Maryland commit, led a young Eagles team to an appearance in the county championship game and a trip to the Class 2A semifinals. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Northeast went unbeaten in the county through the regular season and journeyed to the Class 2A state semifinal. And yet, among Cornwell’s garden of affirmations, there was no mention of a championship game. After all, she’d never gone very far in the playoffs with Northeast, and she didn’t know her new teammates yet.

When she met Brynn Jones, a freshman on her basketball team who mentioned playing shortstop soon, the possibility dawned on her. Soon after, fledgling Eagles flocked around her, following her every guidance. One day, Cornwell didn’t put things away after practice and noticed none of the other younglings did either.

“I’m a little vocal, but I more like to lead by example. And I remember getting in my car and it dawned on me, like, ‘I see it now.’ You hear it, but I saw it,” Cornwell said.

Freshman Presley McGinty instantly saw the leadership quality in her teammate. It mattered less how good the newcomers were. Cornwell was the glue.

“Having her as our leader got all this started,” McGinty said. “If we didn’t have her as leadoff — if we didn’t have her at all — it would’ve been way harder for us to win the games we did.”

Cornwell felt her leadership swell from center field, where she could take in the whole field and call plays. That’s where her voice grew to a point she said it couldn’t reach as a sophomore or junior.

As Northeast blossomed under Cornwell’s hand, the responsibility to keep it all from falling apart could have become pressure-filled for the senior. But she didn’t feel it.

Because as much as Cornwell excelled in her final months as an Eagle, she did not achieve everything she wanted. Northeast’s first shot at a county championship in years turned into a 10-1 loss to burgeoning rival Crofton.

She belted the first pitch she saw for a triple and soon scored Northeast’s first — and only — run. Over the next three at-bats, Cornwell ground out and popped out.

When she got home, she looked in the mirror. Sometimes, Cornwell said, the mental aspect consumes 100% of the game for her. She stayed up late, messaging her teammates to talk through it.

“But the next day, I locked in on the next game because I know myself,” Cornwell said. “If I keep focusing on it, I’m not going to move past it. So I let it go.”

“It’s sad. It’s bittersweet. But hopefully I made an impact. That my lasting impact made it better here," Northeast senior Caitlyn Cornwell said. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

That kind of self-determination doesn’t surprise Hart. He’d regularly stroll to work on the field on a Sunday and find Cornwell and her father, Buzz, already training.

“She’s just a student of the game. He’d be throwing her balls, she’d be working on her slap. That’s the dedication it takes to get like that,” Hart said. “You gotta want to do that besides your team practices.”

Cornwell burned through the first few rounds of the 2A playoffs. Then, came the state semifinal and defending 2A champion Calvert, which ultimately put 11 on the Eagles in the top of the seventh.

With an entire freshman season lost to the pandemic and a senior season stopped short, Cornwell hung up her Eagles jersey eight stolen bases shy of the state career record.

She felt it like “a dagger to the heart.” But dwelling on it is just not who she is.

“Everyone can’t have everything,” Cornwell said with a faint smile.

In a way, Cornwell’s time at Northeast feels cruelly misplaced when considering her caliber. Though it was 16 years since the Eagles played in the state title game, Northeast consistently walked Anne Arundel County as rulers. Cornwell’s stolen freshmen season should’ve reflected that. And then, up until this season, she operated as one of the lone bright spots amid a shell of a program working to rebuild. And now she must leave it behind, right on the precipice of Northeast’s rise back to the top. She helped create it, but she won’t get to experience it.

“It’s sad. It’s bittersweet. But,” Cornwell said, “hopefully I made an impact. That my lasting impact made it better here.”

Coach of the Year

Broadneck coach Beth Mackel tries to rally the team in the fourth inning. The visiting Northeast Eagles defeated the Broadneck Bruins, 8-2, in girls high school softball, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Beth Mackel, Broadneck

Her team was so voracious, Mackel said they’d play the whole game again the moment their Class 4A state semifinal defeat was final. That’s the kind of club Mackel raised this spring: a freshmen and sophomore-heavy team that truly began under the radar, but was hungry to grow and improve.

On paper, Crofton could’ve beat them easily, but the Bruins held the Cardinals to a run. The Bruins recorded a 14-7 record, including a win against rival Severna Park. Pitching kept teams off balance , Mackel said, and rallies late in the game drove Broadneck to its wins. The Bruins beat Leonardtown, 8-7, in the bottom of the eighth to secure the 4A East Region II title. They beat Roosevelt, 5-1, in the state quarterfinal, its last win of 2023.

“It was exciting to be a part of,” Mackel said. “We are fortunate to have players with strong skills and game knowledge, which was learned at an early age and a testament to their other coaches, but the heart they play with continues to amaze me and surpass my expectations.”

All-County first team

Anna Bristol, Arundel, freshman, pitcher/first baseman

Bristol registered a .608 batting average and .741 on-base percentage including 31 hits, eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 32 RBIs. She also pitched 94 innings for the Wildcats with a 12-4 record, allowing 87 hits and 17 walks while tossing 87 strikeouts for a 2.45 ERA.

Northeast pitcher Jenna Burroughs throws in the county championship game against Crofton. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Jenna Burroughs, Northeast, freshman, pitcher

Burroughs made herself a pitcher to be feared quickly, calculating a .512 earned-run average. She led the Eagles to their first win over rival Chesapeake in years with five complete or partial shutouts against other teams, including Severna Park, South River, Sparrows Point, Southern and Winters Mill — the last two as no-hitters. She also hit .404 on the year.

Crofton celebrates a home run hit by Marley Connor in the county championship game against Northeast. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Marley Connor, Crofton, sophomore, third baseman

Crofton’s power-hitter blasted her biggest of her five home runs in the victorious county championship, but her hitting was consistent all spring: a .526 batting average and .605 on-base percentage with 30 hits, 12 doubles, 32 RBIs and 17 runs.

Spalding's Makenna Dean recorded an 11-2 record with 82 strikeouts in 75 innings. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Makenna Dean, Archbishop Spalding, junior, pitcher

Dean led Spalding back to its fourth-straight Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship. Dean recorded an 11-2 record with 82 strikeouts in 75 innings. She registered a 1.02 earned-run average, permitting a .193 batting average. At the plate, she hit .400 with an on-base percentage of .449 and a .600 slugging.

Spalding's Alyssa Derr hits an RBI double in an IAAM A Conference semifinal. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Alyssa Derr, Archbishop Spalding, junior, center fielder

Derr played an instrumental role in guiding Spalding back to the IAAM A crown, hitting the team-highs in nearly every category: batting average (.479), slugging (.771), hits (23), RBI (19), triples and home runs.

Maddie Hamolia, Arundel, sophomore, catcher/third baseman

Hamolia anchored Arundel with a .620 batting average including 31 hits, eight doubles, two triples and 27 RBIs. The sophomore caught 96 2/3 innings with just five passed balls, seven runners caught stealing and two runners picked off.

Crofton pitcher Lynsie Herman struck out 121 batters in 57 innings. (Paul Gillespie)

Lynsie Herman, Crofton, junior, pitcher/outfielder

Herman made her mark as one of the county’s best with a 1.10 ERA, allowing 29 hits and dealing 121 strikeouts. She logged a perfect game against Southern. She batted .414 with a .500 on-base percentage, with 22 singles, four doubles, three triples, 13 RBIs and nine stolen bases as well as 31 runs as Crofton’s leadoff hitter. She went error-free in the outfield, too.

Broadneck’s Addi Hurst hit .473 with 33 RBI, eight stolen bases, nine doubles and four triples (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Addison Hurst, Broadneck, senior, left fielder

Hurst provided necessary senior leadership in steering the Bruins to the Class 4A state semifinal, hitting .473 with 33 RBI, eight stolen bases, nine doubles and four triples. She also compiled a .493 on-base percentage and .750 slugging, as well as a .958 fielding percentage with just one error.

Chesapeake’s Sam Larkin tallied 25 RBI, 28 hits and two home runs, while making a .902 fielding percentage. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Sam Larkin, Chesapeake, senior, third baseman

Larkin battled back from a serious winter injury to be the core of Chesapeake’s offense, levying a .452 batting average along with a .507 on-base percentage and .645 slugging. The Hood College commit tallied 25 RBIs, 28 hits and two home runs, while making a .902 fielding percentage.

Old Mill shortstop Reagan McCoy snags a line drive for an out against Glen Burnie in the 4A East Region I softball final. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Reagan McCoy, Old Mill, senior, shortstop

McCoy made 35 putouts and eight double plays while only committing seven errors in 106 chances (.934 fielding percentage). McCoy also hit five home runs and 16 RBIs while stealing eight bases.

Northeast’s Presley McGinty grabs a bunt hit by Broadneck’s Malayna Owens and throws her out at first in the first inning. The visiting Northeast Eagles defeated the Broadneck Bruins, 8-2, in girls high school softball, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Presley McGinty, Northeast, freshman, pitcher/outfielder

McGinty went unbeaten in the regular season, logging two wins against county champion Crofton in the regular season with a .433 ERA in 32 innings. At the plate, the freshman went .424 with a 1.033 OPS.

Crofton’s Simone Singleton drives in runs on a hit in the fifth inning. The Crofton Cardinals defeated the Northeast Eagles to win the Anne Arundel County softball championship, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Bachman Sports Complex. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Simone Singleton, Crofton, senior, catcher

Great pitchers aren’t anywhere close to complete without an equal catcher, and that’s what Singleton was to Herman and White for Crofton. The Hampton commit collected 19 hits, 15 singles, two doubles, two triples, 10 RBIs and nine runs on a .396 batting average and .524 on-base percentage.

Emma Sullivan, North County, senior, shortstop

Sullivan’s never been anywhere but on the first team, and the Knights senior completed her final season as an impact player, batting .550 with a .597 on-base percentage and .767 slugging, as well as 33 hits, 32 RBIs, 24 runs, 5 doubles, 4 triples and 13 stolen bases.

Sally Trent, Severna Park, junior, catcher

The Severna Park junior was widely respected by coaches for her catching prowess, all while anchoring the Falcons through her .450 batting average, .571 on-base percentage and a 1.321 OPS as well as 27 hits, six doubles, four home runs, 24 RBIs, 11 runs and 14 walks.

Crofton’s Kristin White celebrates a strikeout as she pitches in relief in the sixth inning. The Crofton Cardinals defeated the Northeast Eagles to win the Anne Arundel County softball championship, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Bachman Sports Complex. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Kristin White, Crofton, senior, pitcher

There was no more of a prolific and dominant pitcher in Anne Arundel County this spring than White. The Delaware State commit amassed a .056 ERA in 94 2/3 innings. She surrendered only 32 hits, 20 walks and 20 runs — 8 earned while tallying a whopping 208 strikeouts. The county championship’s winning pitcher tossed five no-hitters against Archbishop Spalding, JM Bennett, Meade, Annapolis and North County.

All-County second team

Alexis Abrams, Glen Burnie junior outfielder

Jayda Betts, Archbishop Spalding junior shortstop

Addison Bianco, Severna Park sophomore outfielder/shortstop

Kacie Burkhart, Chesapeake senior pitcher

Madison Burris, Northeast freshman first baseman

Taylor Castle, Northeast sophomore catcher

Ryleeann Gardner, Glen Burnie senior catcher

CJ Harris, South River sophomore utility

Isabella Hererra, Broadneck sophomore third baseman

Emilee Leone, Chesapeake senior shortstop

Kelly Medhurst, Southern freshman pitcher

Emma Schurr, Arundel sophomore shortstop

Bria Sewell, Arundel junior center fielder

India Stokes, Crofton junior infielder

Sam Waters, Broadneck junior pitcher

Honorable mention

Annapolis: Kennedy Cornett, senior outfielder; Kylie Jones, junior utility. Chesapeake: Ava Cichetti, junior first baseman. Crofton: Elinor Gentile, senior outfielder; Bethany Steers, senior designated player. Meade: Aryonna Young, senior pitcher/infielder. North County: Reese Butler, freshman catcher; Sahara Ward, junior pitcher. Northeast: Kayleigh Fyffe, sophomore pitcher; Brynn Jones, freshman infielder. Old Mill: Alexa Cooper, senior catcher/third baseman; Kayla Musgrove, junior first baseman. Severna Park: Savannah Drummond, senior center fielder/shortstop. South River: Hannah Grambo, sophomore outfielder. Southern: Kaycee Catterton, Southern sophomore shortstop