Capital Gazette Sports Q&A: Headed to Maryland for softball, Northeast’s Caitlyn Cornwell also starring on soccer field

I think we’re just going to keep having a positive mindset. We’re playing our hardest — we had some really good games this season. We tied South River 3-3 and only lost to Chesapeake 1-0. And then we go to Crofton this week. We’re not going to play down; we’re going to keep doing what we’re doing. I think if we play our best, like we did against Chesapeake and South River, they’re still winnable games. … We kind of have a tough schedule having Severna Park as our last game, but we’re going to keep playing to win and it’ll all work out.