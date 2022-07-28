Northeast multisport standout Caitlyn Cornwell speeds past competition, named Capital Gazette girls Athlete of the Year

Northeast rising senior Caitlyn Cornwell stars in soccer, basketball and softball for the Eagles and is committed to play college softball for the University of Maryland. Cornwell is the 2022 Capital Gazette girls Athlete of the Year. (Jeffrey F. Bill)

As a little girl, Caitlyn Cornwell knew she could outrun the boys. She felt so keenly she had the strength and speed to fly past every one of the kids she played with on the St. Jane Frances de Chantal School soccer team.

That passion didn’t fade as Cornwell adopted new sports. She began softball as a gift to appease her baseball-loving dad and it transformed into her college future. She picked up basketball during an eighth grade intermural camp.

The Northeast multisport standout and University of Maryland softball commit has elevated herself to a plane of athleticism that few others in the county can physically reach. Hardly anyone could catch her on the base paths, the court or the soccer field. In her junior soccer season, Cornwell recorded the county’s second-most goals behind Player of the Year Eva Mowery with 18 (and five assists) to make All-County first team. At the leadoff position in softball, Cornwell stole 39 bases while batting in 37% of all Northeast runs to secure another All-County first-team pick. In basketball, Cornwell averaged three steals a game and collected 50 rebounds.

All of which earned the rising senior the honor of 2022 Capital Gazette girls Athlete of the Year.

“She’s like a clone of every perfect thing you’d want in a person,” girls soccer coach Scott Langlois said. “I’ve had really good players who weren’t good teammates or leaders, and good leaders and teammates who weren’t very good on the field. But she’s all of it.”

Cornwell imprinted her reputation as a speedy runner long before her junior season. Langlois is well aware that his Eagles haven’t stood atop the Anne Arundel County standings in recent years, but also that other teams make the mistake of treating Northeast soccer lightly.

When opposing players brush with Cornwell, Langlois watches entire formations readjusting around her.

“She’s absolutely the fastest player in the county,” Langlois said. “When she starts off with three, four goals in the game all of a sudden — and ends with 15 — coaches will literally alter their defense.”

Cornwell isn’t built like a tank. She’s slight, average height, and yet as teams throw extra marksmen on her, she breaks past them with ease.

“She’s a fighter and she will go after the ball,” Langlois said. “If her shirt’s getting tugged or people are taking angled shots at her, she just fights through it and gets it done.”

That same spirit flows through Cornwell when she steps up to bat. Her friends from club teams tell her that they get automatically walked often. Cornwell doesn’t experience this. No pitcher wants her zipping around the bases.

But she does.

Cornwell finished six swipes away from the school’s stolen base record. It agonizes her, but she’s determined to accomplish that this year. For that, she can thank her origins.

“The running of [soccer] just strengths everything,” softball coach Joe Hart said. “With her soccer skills, I bet you she could play college with her abilities. She’s a great all-around athlete with determination — I don’t care what it is — she’s a kid who wants to win at everything she does.”

Cornwell’s abilities passing from one sport to another extend past physical abilities. Cornwell adapts the same mindset from one sport to another.

“Just staying determined,” she said. “With soccer, if you’re down one, you’re moving quickly to close the gap. It’s the same with softball. It might be slower, but the mental aspect is the same.”

Langlois pointed out one aspect where Cornwell falls short of superhuman: yoga. She’s not the best at yoga, the coach said. But of everyone reconfiguring their bodies into poses during their yoga sessions, the coach said no one tries harder than Cornwell.

Basketball coach Mike Parker experienced this with Cornwell playing admittedly her least impressive sport of the three. But she doesn’t give less effort; whatever sport Cornwell plays, Parker said, she “gives 110%.”

“The girl has so much heart and always wants to learn. She’s not scared to ask questions,” he said. “She asks the right questions that will help her go the right direction.”

And because of that, Parker said, her teammates follow her lead.

Girls soccer assistant coach Jesse Reiger sees the way classmates and teammates gravitate around Cornwell without it inflating her ego in the slightest. The member of the school’s captains club, athletic leadership council and straight-A student is also the first to make it to practice. She’s the one taking initiative in practices and camps to teach others while also traveling around the country to better herself.

“If somebody’s having a hard time finishing a mile, she’ll go out there and help them finish with them,” Langlois said. “It’s always this thing that’s in her head that she’s not out for fame and glory; it’s really just to be a positive person.”

Cornwell knows everything she’s built over the last two seasons with Northeast position her to help lift the Eagles above their competitors — especially in softball. Both teams in the county and in Class 2A lose their impact seniors, while Northeast gained talented newcomers. And at the center will be Cornwell and her near-.600 batting average.

“I think I’ll just do what I’ve been doing. This is going to be a big year for us,” she said, a smile crossing her face. “In all sports.”