Broadneck senior Cailtin Deitch put team before self to become 2021-22 Capital Gazette Girls Swimmer of the Year

Caitlin Deitch edits swimming videos. She takes clips, pictures from swimming meets and complies them into montages so that her teammates can look back on them and reminisce.

It’s work and she’s not obligated to do it; the Broadneck senior just enjoys it. She wants to see her team happy, from memories and from success.

So when the weight of rebuilding Broadneck swimming fell upon her shoulders this past winter, Deitch happily took the responsibility. It was through her leadership, as well as her skill, that the Bruins held off a talented Severna Park squad for the girls county championship crown.

Deitch emerged a quadruple champion, defending her crown from the previous championship in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 55.48 seconds, as well as winning the 100 free with a 52.75 mark — a school record.

At the time, Severna Park raced Broadneck closer than it had the whole night and its top swimmer in the heat, Camryn Raines, arrived with a better seed time. But Deitch put her team on her back and finished more than a body length ahead of the pack.

Just as she’d propelled the Bruins to the front as the third leg in the opening 200 medley relay, Deitch surged ahead of Severna Park as the anchor in the 400 freestyle relay, which ultimately secured Broadneck’s title win.

For this, Deitch has been named the 2021-22 Capital Gazette Girls Swimmer of the Year.

Broadneck's Caitlin Deitch was a quadruple champion at the Anne Arundel County championships. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Deitch won every single race she competed in this winter but one, when she stepped out of her regular events and tried the 500 free. She lost to the county champion, Crofton’s Emily Krucoff.

Without a junior season, Deitch thought of her final two high school years as one long haul for her to accomplish what she wanted to. But it’s not as if she hadn’t doubted herself.

“I kind of thought those goals would never be reached,” Deitch said, “because we had such a big break. But I was able to reach them – and our team was able to reach them.”

The pandemic hindered how often swimmers could compete in 2020 and early 2021 as rising coronavirus cases closed pools and restricted meets. Deitch had to physically build herself back up to where she wanted to be by this winter. Her club team, Naval Academy Aquatic Club, suffered displacement from their home pool amid the closures and bounced nomadically from pool to pool. Deitch liked it; she found the new variety of challenges that sprung from this time only bettered her.

“But this year, she really took off,” Bruins coach Colleen Parr Winans said. “Over time, she was really, really good.”

Caitlin Deitch, a senior at Broadneck High School, is dedicated to her team and had a stellar season season for which she was named the Capital Gazette Girls Swimmer of the Year. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Deitch hadn’t met half her team in person before this past November. Broadneck understandably suffered losses between its last season in 2019-20 and 2021-22; Deitch would’ve only known the current sophomores from virtual meetings last year, and not too many showed for that. But as one of the team’s seniors, she committed to keeping the “Water Bruins” culture in shape.

“She’s one of those kids that has a calm, quiet leadership about her,” Parr Winans said. “She’s not jumping up and down and drawing a lot of attention to herself, but she has a really great way with the other kids.”

Club swimmers are permitted to skip their high school’s dry land practices if they have a club meeting at the same time, Parr Winans said, and many do. Not Deitch. She patrolled the team as another coach, offering tips and guiding the less experienced.

“We have some kids that are strictly summer swimmers and when [they] see someone of Caitlin’s caliber and she’s willing to work with you or answer questions, it makes a big deal,” Parr Winans said. “She helped a lot of kids in that way. They really loved her.”

[ Broadneck swimming sweeps boys and girls county championships. ]

In December, Deitch was all but certain she would never get to fulfill her senior goals, nor her hopes for the team. Howard and Montgomery counties shut down sports for several weeks around the holidays as the Omicron variant of coronavirus rampaged. She anticipated Anne Arundel’s call any day, but it never came

Then, February rolled around and she, the girls team and the boys team rose as county champions all at once.

“I was so grateful,” Deitch said. “We didn’t have a huge senior class, but we all swam together for the past four years, so we’ve grown close. It was nice to see everyone win – especially all the new members on the team. They were so excited.”

Deitch turns her site on some summer club swimming before heading to Lehigh University to swim in Patriot League. As it stands, Navy, Army and Bucknell monopolize many of the women’s swimming records and results. Parr Winans believes her star graduate will change that.

“I think she’s going to do quite well and she’s very driven,” the Broadneck coach said. “It’s an excellent program and she’ll bring a lot to it.”

2022 Girls Swimming All-County: Coach of the Year: Erin Domenech, Severn (Courtesy Photo)

Coach of the Year

Erin Domenech, Severn: It’d been close to a decade since the Admirals brought a girls swimming crown home and one would think only two individuals winners in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference championships wouldn’t change that.

But Domenech knew what she was doing. Fourteen Severn swimmers scored, piling up 434 points and rocketing the Admirals to its fifth title in program history.

Domenech said then: “They all hung in there together and just tried to do the best they could and take advantage of the opportunity they had.”

All-County Individuals

Severna Park’s Sara Smith swims in and wins the Women’s 200 yard Individual Medley. The Anne Arundel County swimming championships were held for the first time in two years, February 4, at the Annapolis Olympic Swim Center. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Sara Smith, Severna Park junior: Smith swept county championships with wins in the 200 IM (2:10.58) and 100 backstroke (1:00.06) and improved both times in the Class 4A/3A East Regionals, where she finished first in the 200 IM (2:09.95) and 100 backstroke (59.76).

Severna Park's Amelia Goger is Capital Gazette All-county swimming selection. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Amelia Goger, Severna Park sophomore: Goger emerged a champion in her first county championships, claiming the 50 freestyle (24.66).

Broadneck's Amber Martin is a Capital Gazette All-county swimming selection. (Courtesy Photo)

Amber Martin, Broadneck junior: Martin rose to gold in the 100 butterfly (59.10) at the county championships.

Crofton's Emily Krucoff is a Capital Gazette All-county swimming selection. (Courtesy Photo)

Emily Krucoff, Crofton sophomore: Krucoff became the first Crofton girls county champion in history with her triumph in the 500 freestyle (5:14.45).

Broadneck's Ella Deitch is a Capital Gazette All-county swimming selection. (Courtesy Photo)

Ella Deitch, Broadneck sophomore: Deitch followed in the footsteps of her older sister in her first county championships, a champion in her own right in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.20).

Severna Park's Maddy Goger is Capital Gazette All-county swimming selection. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Maddy Goger, Severna Park junior: Goger was perfect in the Class 4A/3A East Regionals with wins in the 200 freestyle (2:02.25) and 100 freestyle (54.66).

Broadneck's Julia Cronkite is a Capital Gazette All-county swimming selection. (Courtesy Photo)

Julia Cronkite, Broadneck sophomore: Cronkite shot up to the top with a win at the Class 4A/3A East Regionals in the 500 freestyle (5:33.49).

Broadneck's Chloe Page is a Capital Gazette All-county swimming selection. (Courtesy Photo)

Chloe Page, Broadneck freshman: Page, also an accomplished field hockey player, took first at the Class 4A/3A East Regionals in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.56).

Severn's Aliza Monaldo is a Capital Gazette All-county swimming selection. (Courtesy Photo)

Aliza Monaldo, Severn sophomore: Monaldo spearheaded her Admirals’ IAAM B title with victories in the 200 freestyle (1:54.54) and 500 freestyle (5:11.49).

Key's Fiona Schere is a Capital Gazette All-county swimming selection. (Paul W. Gillespie)

Fiona Schere, Key senior: Schere closed out her high school career on top. The UCLA commit defended her IAAM B titles in the 50 freestyle (23.33) and 100 freestyle (51.13), records which she made her own back in 2020.

All-County relays

Broadneck (Evelyn Hopkins, Ella Deitch, Caitlin Deitch, Amber Martin): The group won the county championships in the 200 medley relay (1:51.15).

Severna Park (Sara Smith, Maddy Goger, Fiona Kelley, Shannon Sullivan): At the 4A/3A East Regionals they won the 200 medley relay (1:55.37).

Severn (Sarah Gershman, Caitlyn Given, Erin Hooper and Kenzie Getz): They won the IAAM B, 200 freestyle relay (1:46.57)

Severna Park (Sara Smith, Shannon Sullivan, Maddy Goger, Camryn Raines, Sydney Sloan, Kayla Patel, Grace Moran): The team is county champions in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.61) and won the Class 4A/3A East Regionals 200 freestyle relay (1:46.34)

Severn (Aliza Monaldo, Caitlyn Given, Lana Cate and Kenzie Getz): IAAM B Conference champions in the 400 freestyle relay (3:45.25)

Broadneck (Amber Martin, Chloe Lan, Evelyn Hopkins, Caitlin Deitch): The group won the county championship in the 400 freestyle relay (3:41.13)