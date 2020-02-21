Former Annapolis boys basketball standout Byron Ireland excelling at St. Frances

Looking to gain additional looks from college scouts in his quest to play Division I basketball, Annapolis native Byron Ireland packed up his sneakers and his diverse talents and headed north to play for national powerhouse St. Frances Academy this season.
Facing a schedule that includes four current members of the ESPN High School Boys’ Basketball Top 25, as well as perennial MIAA A Conference contender Mount Saint Joseph twice, Ireland’s wish of a national unveiling to the basketball world has certainly been fulfilled with plenty of basketball played this season and beyond for Panthers coach Nicholas Myles.
“I came to St. Frances to get more exposure and get recruited by Division I colleges,” Irelans said on the eve of his team’s 80-56 MIAA A Conference quarterfinal win against Glenelg Country School on Tuesday. “My mom trusted coach Nick and took his word to help me get more exposure.”
During the course of the 2019-20 campaign, Ireland and company, who entered the week ranked sixth nationally, have faced and beaten the likes of ESPN 11th-ranked Oak Hill Academy (35-3) and 21st-ranked and public school rival Poly (21-2) while falling to ninth-ranked and 20-3 Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) and 14th-ranked IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), which began the week at 19-6.
The Panthers (35-3) have also split a pair of league games with Mount Saint Joseph, including a 73-69 win Feb. 14.
Through it all, Ireland has been front and center.
“He’s been a starter all year and he’s really played well,” Myles said of Ireland, who joined an already talented team that includes Division I signees Adrian “Ace” Baldwin (VCU) and Jamal West (South Alabama). “Offensively, he can really score the basketball. He has the ability to get to the basket and make big open shots."
Seeing time at both guard spots, the 6-foot-2 Ireland has provided St. Frances with some timely scoring and rebounding, especially during the month of January. He reached double figures in points seven times, including 19 points in an 81-60 win against John Carroll and 15 points and eight rebounds in a 62-53 setback to Mount Saint Joseph, the team’s lone league loss of the season.
“It’s definitely impressive to come in and start (with so much talent already on the team),” Myles said. “He’s a great facilitator and gets people involved. He scores as the point guard or off the ball. He’s a really good offensive player.”
Ireland’s prowess at the Baltimore private school should come as no surprise considering how well he played at Annapolis High, for which he earned first-team All-County honors a year ago.
“I did pretty well (with the transition to St. Frances),” Ireland said. “I bring rebounding, pushing the ball on offense and getting to the basket. I like creating and getting my teammates involved.”
Ireland’s final game at Annapolis during its 16-6 campaign last year was a 71-68 loss to North Point in the Class 4A East quarterfinals. Ireland erupted for a team-high 25 points in that contest and averaged roughly 19 points per contest, but the Panthers couldn’t find a way to win a playoff game.
“He grew quite a bit in terms of ability to reach his current level of play,” said Annapolis coach Dan Smalley, whose 19-3 squad will play for the county championship against Northeast on Saturday after capturing the regular season county crown. “That’s why he started that early (halfway through Ireland’s freshman campaign). His sophomore year, he was the team leader on the court and the most talented player. He is an all-around player who wants to take the big shots. He doesn’t shy away from challenges.”
Speaking of challenges, Ireland’s St. Frances squad will continue its quest for the MIAA A Conference title Sunday against Mount Saint Joseph in the championship game.