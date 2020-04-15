Burlace brothers to reunite with Maryland lacrosse program

BJ and Colin Burlace long ago decided they wanted to play college lacrosse together.
Before the coronavirus pandemic occurred, that was going to happen at Yale.
Now, due in part to the pandemic’s impact, the Burlace brothers will be reunited at Maryland.
BJ Burlace announced on Tuesday he was transferring from Yale to Maryland. That decision came about a week after Colin Burlace switched his verbal commitment from the Bulldogs to the Terrapins.
The elder Burlace entered the transfer portal after being home for a few weeks following the closure of the Yale campus in New Haven, Connecticut. He’d already been thinking about transferring and spending quality time with family brought home why.
“Being away made me realize that playing for my state and in front of my family is important to me,” BJ told The Capital on Tuesday. “Having this season end so abruptly gave me plenty of time to think and my thoughts always came back to wanting to be a Terp.”
Upon learning BJ planned to transfer, Colin Burlace decided to give the older brother a nudge by changing his commitment to the College Park school.
“I knew I was going to Maryland as soon as I de-committed, and I was hoping BJ would follow me,” Colin said. “We’ve always wanted to play together. That’s something we have talked about for a while now.”
BJ Burlace was a four-year varsity starter at St. Mary’s, being named Capital Gazette Co-Player of the Year after a dominating senior season as a do-it-all long stick defender. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder gobbled up 71 ground balls, captured 27 faceoffs, accumulated 21 caused turnovers and scored 12 goals with 10 assists for good measure.
Saints head coach Victor Lilly called Burlace “one of the most complete lacrosse players” in recent St Mary’s High history. “BJ is the rare player that impacts all areas of the field,” Lilly said.
Burlace, an Under Armour All-American and member of the United States Under-19 national team, was rated the No. 6 overall prospect in the Class of 2019 by Inside Lacrosse. He had seen minimal playing time for Yale, which was 3-1 and ranked No. 5 in the Maverik Division I poll when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus.
“Coach (Andy) Shay was awesome and I appreciate the opportunity he gave me. I made some great friends and played some great lacrosse in a special place,” said Burlace, who nonetheless realized over the course of the academic year that perhaps the Ivy League school that is almost a five-hour drive from his Edgewater home “wasn’t the best fit for me all-around.”
Burlace initially committed to Maryland as a ninth grader, long before Yale entered the picture. He wound up choosing the Ivy League school because of the unparalleled education.
“I felt like it was an opportunity I could not turn down,” Burlace said.
Ivy League schools allow athletes four academic years to play intercollegiate sports. Yale is not waiving that rule despite the unprecedented impact of coronavirus, meaning BJ Burlace would have only three years of eligibility remaining had he stayed.
“That was definitely a big factor. I did not want to lose an entire season of lacrosse,” he said. “At Maryland, I’ll have a fresh start and four years of eligibility. What’s even better is that I’ll get a chance to play with Colin for three years."
Colin Burlace is a junior close defenseman for St. Mary’s, which played one regular season game before the MIAA A Conference suspended the spring sports season.
“Colin is not the same type of player as his older brother. Colin is an old-school low defender who is physical and tough as nails,” Lilly said. “Colin can cover top offensive players and control them. His best lacrosse days are ahead.”
Inside Lacrosse rates Colin Burlace as the No. 30 overall player in the Class of 2021. The younger Burlace cited a close connection with head coach John Tillman and defensive coordinator Jesse Bernhardt as reasons for choosing the Terrapins.
With each passing day, it appears more likely there will be no high school lacrosse this season.
“It’s really disappointing, especially because I know St. Mary’s had a really good team,” Colin Burlace said. “It’s a year cut short from our high school careers. You can’t get it back, so you just have to move on.”
The Burlace brothers will continue a family legacy by following in their father’s footsteps as Maryland lacrosse players. Brian “Bubba” Burlace ranks as one of the finest defensemen in program history, a four-year starter from 1989 through 1992 and two-time All-American.
The 1988 St. Mary’s High graduate earned the Schmeisser Award as the top defenseman in Division I after being named a first team All-American as a senior.
Brian and his wife Stephanie Burlace have remained loyal to their alma mater and supported the Maryland athletic program by buying season tickets for football and basketball, while also attending as many lacrosse games as possible.
“We’ve always been a Maryland family. We held birthday parties at football games and have pictures of the kids sitting on Testudo when they were five and six years old,” Brian Burlace said. “Maryland sports has been a constant in their lives.”
Brian Burlace was fortunate to play lacrosse at Maryland alongside a slew of fellow St. Mary’s graduates such as Matt Back, Rob Chomo, Neal Dupcak, Tom Fichtner, Lou Geiger, Steve Hayes, Ryan Franey and Jamie Dodwell.
Now BJ and Colin Burlace are going to enjoy a similar experience as three other St. Mary’s products will be on the Maryland lacrosse team at the same time they are. King Ripley is a freshman for the Terrapins this season, while current Saints senior Alex Wicks is headed to College Park next season and junior Wes Schmidt is committed.
This was going to be a hectic spring for the Burlace family with BJ at Yale, Colin on the St. Mary’s varsity and youngest son Gavin a freshman midfielder on the St. Mary’s junior varsity. Daughter Rayne is a fourth grader at St. Mary’s Elementary and plays youth lacrosse for the St. Mary’s-Annapolis program.
“As parents, we don’t like to miss anything,” Stephanie Burlace said. “We were on a nonstop loop driving I-95 back-and-forth to Connecticut.”
Stephanie Burlace admits things will be much easier down the road with BJ and Colin both at Maryland instead of Yale.
“We’re so excited to have the boys back closer to home. It came down to what was best for them as student-athletes,” she said. “I’m very proud of both boys for being able to pivot in a difficult situation.”
Brian Burlace echoed those sentiments.
“At the end of the day, we just want them to be happy. This is their journey,” he said. “Having College Park be the place they will be happy is certainly easier for the family. Personally, I’m pretty darn happy they are Terps!”